Major League Baseball roundup: Schoop's walk-off single lifts O's over Yanks

Jonathan Schoop’s bases-loaded single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning gave host Baltimore a 6-5 win over New York on Tuesday, the Orioles’ first walk-off win since Opening Day.

Jul 10, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jonathan Schoop (6) connects on a game winning single in the bottom of the 9th inning against the New York Yankees at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

With the score 5-5, the Orioles got two runners on with one out against New York right-hander Dellin Betances (1-3). Manny Machado, who already had homered twice and was 3-for-4, was intentionally walked. Mark Trumbo struck out, but Schoop followed with a single just past first base to give the Orioles their second win in three games.

It was the first time Betances had allowed a run since May 23, a span of 18 consecutive scoreless appearances and 19 2/3 innings. Zach Britton (1-0) got the win after a scoreless ninth inning.

Greg Bird collected four RBIs for the Yankees, and Didi Gregorius had three hits.

Astros 6, A’s 5 (11 innings)

Kyle Tucker scored on an 11th-inning throwing error by Oakland catcher Jonathan Lucroy, giving host Houston a wild victory.

After the Athletics fashioned a four-run, ninth-inning rally to pull even, Stephen Piscotty homered for a fourth straight game, belting a two-out solo home run to left in the 11th off Collin McHugh (5-0) to provide Oakland its first lead of the game at 5-4. But the Astros rallied against All-Star Blake Treinen in the bottom half.

After the first two Astros reached in the 11th, Josh Reddick scored on a fielder’s choice grounder from Tony Kemp when Lucroy couldn’t handle the throw home from shortstop Marcus Semien. Two batters later, Alex Bregman eluded the tag of Lucroy after his swinging bunt rolled fair mere feet from home plate, and when Lucroy attempted to retire Bregman at first, his throw sailed wide.

Red Sox 8, Rangers 4

Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run triple to cap a five-run third inning for Boston en route to victory against visiting Texas.

Jackie Bradley Jr. and Andrew Benintendi each had RBI doubles in the frame and Mitch Moreland added an RBI single for the first of his two RBIs on the night for Boston, which has won eight straight games.

Rougned Odor hit a solo home run and Joey Gallo ripped a two-run double for Texas, which has dropped seven of nine.

Reds 7, Indians 4

Joey Votto hit a three-run double on a 3-2 count with two outs in the top of the ninth inning to give Cincinnati the shocking win after a seven-run ninth inning at Cleveland.

Cody Allen (2-4) took over with a 4-0 lead in the ninth and left with the advantage 4-3. Dan Otero replaced Allen and faced Votto, who lined a bases-clearing double to right field. Eugenio Suarez’s second single of the inning brought Votto home to cap the seven-run outburst.

The Indians, who lost their fourth in a row, wasted eight scoreless innings by Trevor Bauer. The right-hander allowed three hits, walked four and struck out 12. It was his seventh consecutive quality start with eight or more strikeouts and no homers allowed, the longest such streak in the live-ball era (since 1920), per STATS LLC.

Blue Jays 6, Braves 2

Russell Martin drove in the go-ahead run in a five-run eighth inning as visiting Toronto took advantage of poor Braves defense to win at Atlanta.

The Atlanta infield had three errors overall, including two in the decisive eighth inning. The team’s infielders had not committed an error since June 27.

Jul 10, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros right fielder Josh Reddick (22) slides into home plate as Oakland Athletics catcher Jonathan Lucroy (21) loses control of the ball during the eleventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto uprising came against A.J. Minter (3-2), who gave up four runs (three earned) on three hits in one-third of an inning, and Shane Carle, who allowed one run on two hits in 1 2/3 innings. Both starting pitchers, Toronto’s Marcus Stroman (2-6) and Atlanta’s Julio Teheran, pitched into the seventh and allowed one run each.

Brewers 8, Marlins 4

Christian Yelich, in just his second major league game as a visitor at Marlins Park, drove in four runs to lead Milwaukee past Miami.

Yelich, traded by the Marlins to the Brewers in the offseason, went 3-for-5 and drove in the tying and go-ahead runs with a single in Milwaukee’s four-run second inning. He added a two-run double in the ninth. Milwaukee’s Travis Shaw hit his 16th homer of the season, a solo shot in the eighth.

Jhoulys Chacin (8-3) allowed seven hits, three walks and four runs in 5 2/3 innings. Marlins rookie Pablo Lopez (1-1) took the loss, allowing five runs in six innings.

Phillies 7, Mets 3

Enyel De Los Santos won his major league debut by tossing 6 1/3 solid innings, and Maikel Franco hit a three-run homer to lead Philadelphia to a victory at New York.

The Phillies have won the middle two games of the four-game series and eight of their last 10. The Mets have lost four of five and 15 of 20.

De Los Santos (1-0) won a duel of pitchers making their debuts. He allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six. Drew Gagnon (0-1) allowed six runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out three over 4 2/3 innings.

Nationals 5, Pirates 1

Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer, and Washington added three runs in the sixth inning to win at Pittsburgh.

Daniel Murphy went 4-for-4 with a run, and Juan Soto went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI for the Nationals, who broke a two-game slide and won for the fourth time in six games to climb a game over .500.

The Pirates, whose seven hits were all singles, saw their two-game winning streak end and lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Cardinals 14, White Sox 2

Dexter Fowler hit a grand slam as part of a seven-run sixth inning, and visiting St. Louis romped past Chicago.

The Cardinals racked up 16 hits to back the strong pitching of All-Star Miles Mikolas, who allowed two runs on three hits in six innings. Mikolas (10-3) struck out six and walked one. Kolten Wong led the Cardinals with four hits, including a homer, and Jose Martinez added three hits and two RBIs.

Dylan Covey (3-5) surrendered five runs, four earned, and nine hits in five-plus innings. The loss was the sixth straight for the reeling White Sox, who managed just five hits off four St. Louis pitchers.

Rays 5, Tigers 2

Wilson Ramos blasted a three-run homer to highlight a five-run third inning, and five Tampa Bay pitchers combined on a five-hitter in downing visiting Detroit.

Willy Adames and Kevin Kiermaier each drove in a run and scored another. A trio of Rays pitchers — starter Ryne Stanek, Jose Alvarado and Jaime Schultz — tossed two scoreless innings apiece. Alvarado (1-3) was credited with his first major league victory. Sergio Romo got the last out for his 10th save.

Slideshow (13 Images)

Detroit averted its 12th shutout of the season by scoring two runs in the ninth. The Tigers have lost three straight and 17 of their past 21 games.

Royals 9, Twins 4

Adalberto Mondesi homered and drove in a career-high four runs, and Brian Flynn pitched four innings of one-hit of relief for his first win of the season as Kansas City snapped a season-worst, 10-game losing streak in beating Minnesota at Minneapolis.

It was just the fifth win in 33 games for the Royals. Kansas City also snapped a 30-game streak of not scoring more than five runs in a game, the longest by an American League team since the 1972 Texas Rangers had a 33-game slump — a year before the designated hitter rule was adopted by the AL.

Alex Gordon added a two-run homer in the ninth. Whit Merrifield had two doubles and scored a pair of runs while extending his hitting streak to 12 games for the Royals.

Diamondbacks 5, Rockies 3

David Peralta hit a go-ahead homer in Arizona’s four-run seventh inning, and the Diamondbacks rallied to beat Colorado in Denver.

A.J. Pollock and Nick Ahmed also homered, and Randall Delgado (2-0) got the win in relief of starter Patrick Corbin. Brad Boxberger pitched the ninth for his 22nd save.

Nolan Arenado went deep and Tyler Anderson struck out eight in six innings of one-run ball in a no-decision for the Rockies.

Padres 4, Dodgers 1

Rookie Eric Lauer came within an out of a shutout, and Austin Hedges and Wil Myers homered in a four-run fifth inning as host San Diego beat Los Angeles.

Hedges hit a three-run homer, his fourth, to break the scoreless tie. Myers’ homer was his sixth in four games and eighth of the season.

Lauer (5-5) held the Dodgers scoreless on three hits and two walks for 8 2/3 innings before Max Muncy homered to left-center for the Dodgers’ lone run. Lauer finished with eight strikeouts — fanning both Matt Kemp and Logan Forsythe three times. Kirby Yates struck out Kemp for the final out.

Cubs 2, Giants 0

Addison Russell raced home from second base on a wild pitch and subsequent errant throw to break a scoreless tie in the seventh inning as visiting Chicago got a combined three-hit shutout from four pitchers in blanking San Francisco.

Jose Quintana (8-6) went the first six innings before Carl Edwards Jr., Justin Wilson and Steve Cishek tag-teamed to get the final nine outs, sending the Cubs to a ninth win in their past 11 games.

Derek Holland (5-8), an 11th-hour replacement when San Francisco elected to push scheduled starter Johnny Cueto back a day, was the hard-luck loser, allowing one run in 6 1/3 innings. Holland took a four-hit shutout into the seventh before Russell’s one-out double got the difference-making uprising going.

Angels 9, Mariners 3

Los Angeles got three hits apiece from Kole Calhoun and Andrelton Simmons at the top of the lineup, leading the way to an easy win over Seattle in Anaheim, Calif.

However, the win came at a price with the club potentially losing No. 1 pitcher Garrett Richards for an extended period of time. Richards, who was just activated from the disabled list on July 4 after missing three weeks with a strained left hamstring, had to leave Tuesday’s game with two outs in the third inning because of right forearm irritation. He will have an MRI exam on Wednesday.

Calhoun homered, singled twice, scored three times, drove in two and walked once from the leadoff spot to lead the Halos’ 15-hit attack. Four Angels relievers — Noe Ramirez (4-3), Cam Bedrosian, Jose Alvarez, Hansel Robles and Taylor Cole — combined to blank Seattle over the final 6 1/3 innings.

—Field Level Media