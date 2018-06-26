Major League Baseball roundup: Snell flirts with no-no in Rays rout

Tampa Bay left-hander Blake Snell allowed one hit over seven shutout innings as the Rays rolled to an 11-0 victory over the visiting Washington Nationals on Monday night.

Jun 25, 2018; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Blake Snell (4) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Kiermaier belted his second career grand slam and Wilson Ramos smacked two homers as Tampa Bay drubbed the Nationals in the opener of a two-game set. The Rays have won four straight games and five of their past six.

Snell (10-4) took a no-hitter into the seventh before Washington’s Anthony Rendon broke it up with a leadoff double. Snell struck out 10 and walked four.

Rookie Jake Bauers went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and capped Tampa Bay’s 12-hit assault with an RBI single in the eighth. Washington, which had just two hits, has dropped eight of its last 11 contests.

Blue Jays 6, Astros 3

Curtis Granderson recorded a multi-homer game before Randal Grichuk supplied some insurance with a titanic blast in the eighth inning as Toronto held off host Houston.

Granderson struck twice against Astros right-hander Justin Verlander (9-3), delivering a leadoff shot to right field in the fifth inning before golfing a two-out homer to left in the seventh. The second Granderson blast snapped a 3-all tie.

Grichuk preserved the lead when he scaled the wall in right field and gloved what would have been a three-run homer by George Springer with no outs in the bottom of the ninth.

Marlins 9, Diamondbacks 5

Brian Anderson smashed a go-ahead, two-run double in the fourth inning as host Miami poured it on late in defeating Arizona.

The Diamondbacks had their four-game win streak snapped by the Marlins, who were coming off their first winning road trip (5-4) of the season. The Marlins have won three games in a row and are 12-11 in June.

Shelby Miller (0-1), making his first major league appearance since elbow surgery 14 months ago, took the loss, allowing five runs, six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.

Braves 5, Reds 4 (11 innings)

Ozzie Albies led off the 11th inning with a long solo home run to give Atlanta a walk-off win over visiting Cincinnati.

Albies connected for his 17th homer on the first pitch he saw against Cincinnati reliever Dylan Floro (2-2). It was the third extra-base hit of the game for Albies and his first walk-off homer.

Jun 25, 2018; Houston, TX, USA; Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Randal Grichuk (15) hits a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Shanna Lockwood-USA TODAY Sports

The defeat snapped a season-long seven-game win streak for the Reds, who got a solo home run from Scott Schebler in the fifth inning.

Dodgers 2, Cubs 1

Kenta Maeda dominated for seven innings and Enrique Hernandez and Chris Taylor hit home runs as Los Angeles held on to defeat visiting Chicago.

Maeda (5-4) gave up just three hits, all singles, with nine strikeouts. He walked one batter as he recovered from a rough start at Chicago last Tuesday in which he lasted 3 2/3 innings and gave up three runs on five hits.

Kenley Jansen gave up a run in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly from Javier Baez, but was able to complete his 20th save in 22 chances.

Yankees 4, Phillies 2

Jonathan Loaisiga pitched 5 1/3 strong innings, Aaron Judge homered and visiting New York defeated Philadelphia.

Giancarlo Stanton added a two-run single for the Yankees. Judge and Stanton each had two hits.

Loaisiga (2-0) struck out eight and allowed just one hit. He was perfect through four innings before allowing a walk to Carlos Santana to open the bottom of the fifth and had a no-hitter going through five until Jorge Alfaro singled to open the sixth, one of three Phillies hits.

Royals 2, Angels 0

Brad Keller allowed just two hits in seven shutout innings, and host Kansas City beat Los Angeles in the makeup of an April game postponed by cold weather.

Lucas Duda and Rosell Herrera each had RBI singles, helping the Royals win for only the second time in their last 13 games, and the third time in their last 20.

The Angels dropped their third straight game and have their next nine on the road. They couldn’t get anything going against Keller (2-2), who struck out six and issued two walks.

Athletics 5, Tigers 4

Jed Lowrie hit a tiebreaking home run in the top of the ninth, and visiting Oakland rallied from a late three-run deficit to defeat slumping Detroit.

Lowrie’s 12th homer down the right field line came off Detroit closer Shane Greene (2-4). Stephen Piscotty had three hits, including a solo homer, and scored twice. The A’s extended their major league record streak of homering in consecutive road games to 26.

Slideshow (10 Images)

Edwin Jackson was called up from Triple-A Nashville to start the game for Oakland and made a record-tying return to the majors, matching Octavio Dotel’s mark by playing for his 13th different major league team. Jackson gave up one run on six hits and didn’t issue a walk while striking out seven in six innings.

Cardinals 4, Indians 0

St. Louis right-hander John Gant allowed just an infield single over seven shutout innings, teaming with three relievers for a victory that snapped visiting Cleveland’s seven-game winning streak.

Making just his fourth start of the season, Gant (2-2) surrendered an infield single to catcher Yan Gomes with two outs in the second inning en route to his first win as a starter since June of 2016 for Atlanta against the New York Mets.

The game was the first meeting between the Indians and Cardinals in St. Louis since 2012. The Indians finished with four hits, all singles.

Mariners 5, Orioles 3

Guillermo Heredia scored the tiebreaking run on a wild pitch, Dee Gordon drove in two runs and Denard Span homered as Seattle defeated host Baltimore.

Seattle scored twice in the seventh inning to snap a 3-3 tie. The Mariners loaded the bases with no outs against Miguel Castro (2-3), and Heredia scored when the right-hander bounced a wild pitch to Mitch Haniger. Haniger followed with a sacrifice fly to center that gave the Mariners a 5-3 lead.

Jean Segura returned to the Seattle lineup after missing the last four games with an infection in his right forearm, while Tim Beckham rejoined the Orioles after two months on the disabled list following a groin strain and subsequent surgery in late April. Both infielders went hitless.

Pirates 6, Mets 4

Starling Marte scored three runs and stole two bases as visiting Pittsburgh raced out to a big lead before hanging on to defeat New York.

The Pirates snapped a five-game losing streak. The Mets have lost seven straight and are 4-18 this month.

Jameson Taillon (5-6) earned the win after allowing two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five over six-plus innings. Taillon carried a two-hitter into the seventh, when the Mets rallied for four runs.

Rangers 7, Padres 4

Texas took advantage of several breaks to score five runs in the bottom of the sixth and wipe out a 4-1 deficit en route to beating visiting San Diego.

The win was the Rangers’ eighth in their last nine games, while the Padres are 1-8 over the same time period.

Five different Rangers drove in runs during the sixth, with the hosts also taking advantage of a missed strike-three call, a dropped fly in right by Padres right fielder Hunter Renfroe and a botched play on a slow grounder by second baseman Cory Spangenberg.

—Field Level Media