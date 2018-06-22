Major League Baseball roundup: Soto powers Nats past O's

Juan Soto lined a tiebreaking, two-run double in the eighth inning to give the Washington Nationals a 4-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday at Nationals Park.

Jun 21, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) bats against the Baltimore Orioles during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The game was tied at 2 until the game-winning rally against Mychal Givens (0-4) in the eighth. Bryce Harper doubled to start the inning and moved to third on a Trea Turner single. One out later, Soto, a 19-year-old rookie, lined a pitch into the gap in left-center, scoring both runners.

Recently acquired right-hander Kelvin Herrera (2-1) got the win thanks to a scoreless eighth. Sean Doolittle then earned his 20th save in the ninth.

Nationals ace Max Scherzer threw seven strong innings, yielding just solo homers to Colby Rasmus and Mark Trumbo. Baltimore’s Kevin Gausman gave up two runs in six innings.

Yankees 4, Mariners 3

Luis Severino became the second 11-game winner in the major leagues as New York completed a three-game sweep of visiting Seattle.

In 5 2/3 innings, Severino (11-2) allowed three runs on eight hits. It matched his second-shortest outing of the season and was only the fourth time the right-hander did not complete six innings.

Aaron Judge and rookie Miguel Andujar slugged two-run homers in the first inning off James Paxton (6-2) as the Yankees won for the 17th time in 21 games.

Reds 6, Cubs 2

Rookie Jesse Winker belted a grand slam to highlight a six-run sixth inning as host Cincinnati rallied to beat Chicago.

Winker’s fourth home run of the season greeted left-hander Randy Rosario, who was brought on to face the left-handed hitter after Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks exited with one run in, the bases loaded and two outs.

It was the Reds’ fourth straight win and seventh in their past nine games. The Cubs have lost three of their last five but have won 17 of their past 26. Cincinnati’s Matt Harvey (2-5) matched his longest stint of the season by going six innings. He gave up two runs on five hits.

Diamondbacks 9, Pirates 3

Jun 21, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; Seattle Mariners pinch runner Guillermo Heredia (5) out at second base by New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius (18) attempting to steal during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Jay drove in two runs and scored twice as visiting Arizona roughed up Pittsburgh starter Chad Kuhl for an early eight-run lead en route to an easy win.

Jay, a Pirates killer who is hitting .333 against them in his career, was 2-for-4 with two doubles. Ketel Marte and Alex Avila homered for Arizona, which has won 10 of 13, including three of four against the Pirates.

Rookie Austin Meadows went 3-for-4 and scored a run for Pittsburgh, which has lost three of four.

Brewers 11, Cardinals 3

Brent Suter shook off the worst possible start to a game, pitching well and getting plenty of help from his offense as host Milwaukee routed St. Louis.

Suter (8-4) gave up a homer to Matt Carpenter on the game’s first pitch and then didn’t allow another baserunner until he plunked Yadier Molina to lead off the fifth. By then, Milwaukee owned a 7-1 lead. In seven innings, Suter permitted just two hits and two runs.

Carlos Martinez (3-4) took a pounding in his fourth straight ineffective start since coming off the disabled list June 5. Martinez was shelled for eight hits and seven runs, five earned, in four innings.

Rockies 6, Mets 4

Nolan Arenado homered and drove in a season-high-tying five runs as Colorado beat New York in Denver.

After hitting just two home runs in the first 15 games of June, Arenado has four in the past seven games. He belted a three-run shot in the first inning and added a two-run double in the second.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (7-6) allowed just two runs on five hits in six innings. Jake McGee gave up a run in the ninth but earned his first save.

Slideshow (7 Images)

Red Sox 9, Twins 2

Rick Porcello tossed seven scoreless innings of one-hit ball, Andrew Benintendi hit a two-run home run, and Boston avoided a three-game sweep with a rout of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Porcello (9-3) struck out five and walked one. He retired the final 16 batters he faced, pitching seven innings for the first time since April 29.

Mookie Betts had a solo blast among three hits, Xander Bogaerts knocked a two-run double and Mitch Moreland had an RBI double in a 16-hit attack for Boston, which had lost four of five.

Giants 3, Padres 0

Madison Bumgarner threw eight scoreless innings and drove in the game’s first run with a fifth-inning sacrifice fly as San Francisco defeated visiting San Diego.

Bumgarner (1-2) struck out three while allowing three hits and two walks (one intentional). Two of the hits were doubles in the third and fifth innings by Manuel Margot.

Mark Melancon pitched the ninth to complete the shutout and earn his first save of the season.

Angels 8, Blue Jays 5

Luis Valbuena hit two homers and drove in three runs to lead Los Angeles to a win over Toronto in Anaheim, Calif.

Mike Trout, starting as the Angels’ designated hitter because of a sprained index finger on his right hand, went 0-for-2 with three walks and two runs while playing in his 1,000th career game.

Blue Jays starter Aaron Sanchez lasted just one inning, coming out of the game because of a contusion on the index finger of his right hand. The Angels’ scheduled starter, Tyler Skaggs, was scratched pregame due to a tight hamstring.

A’s-White Sox, ppd.

The opener of a four-game series between Oakland and host Chicago was postponed eight hours prior to the scheduled first pitch due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Friday, with the first beginning at 4:10 p.m. ET.

—Field Level Media