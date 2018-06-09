Major League Baseball roundup: Strasburg hurt as Giants rout Nats

Andrew McCutchen and Gorkys Hernandez homered as the San Francisco Giants defeated the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Friday night at Nationals Park.

Jun 8, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (22) dives to attempt a catch on a fly ball hit by San Francisco Giants left fielder Mac Williamson (not pictured) in the eighth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington starter Stephen Strasburg (6-6) left after just two innings. He allowed three runs on five hits, including the McCutchen homer, and this was his shortest outing of the season. The right-hander threw only 35 pitches.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said after the game that Strasburg had inflammation and tightness in his throwing shoulder and will have an MRI on Saturday.

Washington wound up allowing 15 hits overall as San Francisco repeatedly came up with offensive chances. The Giants went 6-for-14 with runners in scoring position and stranded six.

Yankees 4, Mets 1

Brett Gardner hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the top of the eighth inning for the New York Yankees, who overcame an injury to starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka in a win over the host New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Yankees have won three straight and eight of nine. The Mets have lost the first seven games of a nine-game homestand, during which they have scored just eight runs, including three in the last five games.

Tanaka, an .042 career hitter, reached on a one-out error by Mets first baseman Adrian Gonzalez in the sixth inning. Tanaka advanced to third and tagged up on an Aaron Judge flyout to medium right field, easily beating Jay Bruce’s off-target throw home for his first big league run. However, he appeared to slow down on his final two steps and was replaced in the bottom of the inning as the result of stiffness in both hamstrings.

White Sox 1, Red Sox 0

Trayce Thompson ripped a go-ahead RBI single off Boston ace Chris Sale in the seventh inning to help visiting Chicago to victory.

Thompson’s hit aided a strong start from White Sox right-hander Dylan Covey (2-1), who allowed three hits and walked one with seven strikeouts over six-plus innings. Chicago won for the fifth time in eight games after losing six of seven.

Sale (5-4) suffered his third straight loss despite striking out 10 and giving up six hits and a walk over eight innings. Slugger J.D. Martinez, who leads the majors in homers (20), sat out with a stiff back and is expected to play Saturday.

Indians 4, Tigers 1

Jason Kipnis blasted a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the ninth inning and Trevor Bauer collected his third win against Detroit this season as visiting Cleveland won its third straight.

Kipnis’ fourth homer of the season came off Detroit closer Shane Greene (2-3). Jose Ramirez drew a one-out walk and Yonder Alonso hit a two-out single, setting up Kipnis’ drive to right-center field.

Bauer (5-4) overpowered the Tigers, holding them to one run on seven hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts. Bauer has posted 36 strikeouts over his last three starts.

Mariners 4, Rays 3

Marco Gonzales pitched 7 1/3 strong innings as Seattle defeated host Tampa Bay.

Gonzales (7-3) allowed two runs on five hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out three. The left-hander has won four straight starts, during which he has allowed three earned runs in 27 2/3 innings.

Right-hander Edwin Diaz got the final four outs for his major league-leading 22nd save of the season. The Mariners improved to 20-9 in one-run games.

Jun 8, 2018; New York City, NY, USA; New York Yankees centerfielder Brett Gardner (11) hits a two run home run against the New York Mets during the eighth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Andy Marlin-USA TODAY Sports

Cubs 3, Pirates 1

Kris Bryant had three hits and scored a run in his first career start in the leadoff spot and Ben Zobrist had two RBIs as Chicago continued to roll with a victory over visiting Pittsburgh.

Jason Heyward and Willson Contreras each had two hits and left-hander Mike Montgomery (2-1) gave up one run in six innings as the Cubs won for the 10th time in 12 games.

Josh Harrison, Austin Meadows and Colin Moran each had two hits for the Pirates (31-32), who have lost 10 of 13 to fall below .500 for the first time this season.

Brewers 12, Phillies 4

Ryan Braun homered twice and knocked in five runs to lead Milwaukee past host Philadelphia.

Christian Yelich also homered and had two hits, while Lorenzo Cain and Orlando Arcia each added two hits for the Brewers.

Phillies starter Vince Velasquez (4-7) allowed a career-high 10 earned runs in 3 2/3 extremely shaky innings, giving up nine hits while walking two. Cesar Hernandez had three hits for the Phillies.

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 1

Russell Martin, Randal Grichuk and Kevin Pillar each hit a solo home run, J.A. Happ allowed one unearned run and two hits in seven innings and Toronto defeated visiting Baltimore.

Happ (8-3) allowed two walks and struck out three in winning his fourth straight decision over his past five starts. The victory was the 100th of Happ’s career.

Orioles starter Andrew Cashner (2-8) allowed three runs, nine hits and two walks in six innings. The right-hander struck out four. Craig Gentry had three of Baltimore’s five hits.

Marlins 4, Padres 0

Left-hander Caleb Smith pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings and added his first major league hit — an RBI single — as host Miami shut out San Diego.

Smith (5-6) allowed four hits and two walks, striking out five. Rookie right fielder Brian Anderson led the Marlins offensively, going 3-for-5.

Padres rookie left-hander Eric Lauer (2-4) took the loss, allowing six hits, a career-high seven walks and three runs in five innings.

Dodgers 7, Braves 3

Yasmani Grandal hit two home runs and Walker Buehler gave up two hits over 5 1/3 innings before leaving with an injury as Los Angeles defeated visiting Atlanta.

The Dodgers hit five home runs while earning their 16th victory in their last 21 games to emerge from a slow start and improve to 32-31. The Dodgers are a game over .500 for the first time since April 23, when they were 11-10.

Buehler (4-1) has been a bright spot for a Dodgers rotation that has been besieged by injuries. But the rookie’s day ended early with rib cage soreness. He took a line drive off the back of his rib cage during a May 21 start, but it is unknown if that incident is related.

Cardinals 7, Reds 6 (10 innings)

Jedd Gyorko’s RBI single in the top of the 10th inning lifted St. Louis over host Cincinnati.

Marcell Ozuna started the winning rally with a one-out walk against Raisel Iglesias (1-1). Yadier Molina slapped a hit-and-run single to right that pushed Ozuna to third, and Gyorko slashed a 1-2 pitch into left to plate Ozuna. The result was St. Louis’ eighth straight win over the Reds this year and its 12th in a row over them, dating back to last September.

Cincinnati forced extra innings with a two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth after a 36-minute rain delay, handing Bud Norris his second blown save in 14 chances.

Astros 7, Rangers 3

Alex Bregman and Jose Altuve delivered two-out insurance home runs while Justin Verlander worked six solid innings in visiting Houston’s win over in-state rival Texas.

The Astros earned at least a split of the four-game series thanks in part to their power surge. After mounting a four-run rally in the top of the second inning, Houston needed the blasts from Bregman and Altuve to fend off the Rangers, who sliced the 4-1 deficit to 4-3.

Verlander (8-2) allowed just three runs over six innings, recording nine strikeouts against five hits and three walks. He threw 110 pitches, including 68 strikes.

Diamondbacks 9, Rockies 4

Paul Goldschmidt homered twice, Jake Lamb and David Peralta also went deep and Arizona beat visiting Colorado to take the first game of the weekend series between the top two teams in the National League West.

Zack Greinke (5-4) struck out five in 5 2/3 innings and added an RBI single to help his own cause as the Diamondbacks extended their division lead to 1 1/2 games over the Rockies.

Trevor Story doubled and homered and Charlie Blackmon also hit a home run for the Rockies.

Athletics 7, Royals 2

Khris Davis belted two homers and Frankie Montas won his third straight start to lead Oakland to victory over visiting Kansas City.

Jonathan Lucroy drove in three runs and Dustin Fowler also homered as Oakland knocked off Kansas City for the second straight night. Marcus Semien went 3-for-4 and tripled in the eighth before scoring the game’s final run.

Montas (3-0) allowed two runs and six hits and has given up just three runs and 16 hits in 21 2/3 innings since being recalled from Triple-A Nashville. The right-hander struck out five Royals and walked one while reducing his ERA to 1.25.

Angels 4, Twins 2

Ian Kinsler hit a two-run homer with two outs in the top of the seventh inning as visiting Los Angeles beat Minnesota.

Kinsler gave the Angels a 3-2 lead when he drove a 1-2 curveball from Ryan Pressly (0-1) into the left field seats. It was Kinsler’s seventh homer of the season and his fifth homer in the last 10 games.

The Angels won their fifth straight game despite finding out earlier in the day rookie Shohei Ohtani has a Grade 2 sprain of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will be re-evaluated in three weeks.

—Field Level Media