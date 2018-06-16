Major League Baseball roundup: Yankees' Loaisiga shines in historic debut

Jonathan Loaisiga pitched five scoreless innings in his major league debut as the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0 Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

Filling in for Masahiro Tanaka, who injured both hamstrings running the bases last Friday at Citi Field against the New York Mets, Loaisiga held the Rays to three hits and navigated through four walks.

Loaisiga (1-0) became the second Yankee to make his debut as a starting pitcher at any version of Yankee Stadium and not allow a run. The other was Sam Militello, who allowed one hit in seven innings against the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 9, 1992.

Didi Gregorius reached the second deck in the third inning with his 14th homer, and third in three games, as the Yankees won for the 12th time in 15 games. Gary Sanchez hit a bases-clearing double in the eighth, snapping a 0-for-16 skid.

Astros 7, Royals 3

Evan Gattis belted his second career grand slam, one of three home runs smacked by Houston in its rout of host Kansas City.

The Astros extended their winning streak to nine games with the power display. Alex Bregman and Carlos Correa launched solo shots in the fourth inning to erase a two-run deficit.

Gattis continued his impressive power surge this month by yanking a 2-2 fastball from Royals right-hander Jakob Junis (5-7) to center field in the sixth inning, following a succession of singles from Jose Altuve, Correa and Josh Reddick. Gattis, who added a double in the eighth and finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs, has recorded seven homers and 22 RBIs in June.

Cubs 13, Cardinals 5

Chicago showed it still has Michael Wacha’s number, blasting three long home runs off the St. Louis right-hander in a rout on the road.

The Cubs, who finished with 14 hits, were coming off back-to-back shutout losses before teeing off on Wacha, whose career numbers against them were 4-7 record with a 6.12 ERA in 17 games (15 starts) entering the night.

The Cardinals lost for the fourth time in five games. This season, Wacha (8-2) had given up only five home runs in 76 2/3 innings, and his only other loss was in his first start on March 31. In four-plus innings, his shortest outing of the season, Wacha allowed nine runs (eight earned) on seven hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

Blue Jays 6, Nationals 5

Yangervis Solarte hit two home runs, Devon Travis added a two-run blast and Toronto held on to defeat visiting Washington.

The Blue Jays ended a three-game losing streak in the opener of the three-game interleague series. Reliever Seunghwan Oh (2-2) pitched a perfect seventh to earn the win.

Ryan Tepera picked up his fourth save of the season despite a leadoff single by Wilmer Difo, who stole second and took third when pinch hitter Brian Goodwin flied out to deep left. Difo held third when Adam Eaton grounded out to second with the infield in, and Trea Turner struck out to end the game.

Twins 6, Indians 3

Kyle Gibson won for the first time in 2 1/2 months, and visiting Minnesota took advantage of a rare hiccup by Cleveland ace Corey Kluber, who had a pair of historic streaks come to a halt in defeat.

Gibson (2-4) allowed one run on three hits and four walks while striking out three over seven innings to earn his first victory since his season debut on March 31. He was 0-4 over his subsequent 12 starts despite a 3.75 ERA.

Kluber (10-3) allowed four runs on four hits and one walk with season-lows in strikeouts (three) and innings (five). The four runs were the most Kluber has given up since last July 29, an AL-record span of 26 consecutive starts. In addition, Kluber’s fourth-inning walk of Eduardo Escobar was the first free pass Kluber issued in 46 1/3 innings, the longest streak in the majors since Bartolo Colon went 48 1/3 innings without giving up a walk in 2015.

Pirates 3, Reds 2

Pittsburgh scored twice in the sixth inning and Chad Kuhl gave up one earned run in six innings against visiting Cincinnati.

The Pirates’ scoring plays came on a double play and two sacrifice flies. They have won back-to-back games for the first time since they won three straight May 15-17. Cincinnati had its three-game winning streak halted.

Kuhl (5-4) allowed two runs — one unearned because of his error — and six hits in six innings, with six strikeouts and three walks. He has given up just eight earned runs in his past five starts, though he hadn’t won since May 6.

Rockies 9, Rangers 5

Ian Desmond crushed his former team with two home runs, Nolan Arenado had three hits, including a homer, and visiting Colorado rallied to beat Texas.

Trevor Story had two hits and two RBIs for Colorado, which had 13 hits a day after being no-hit for nearly seven innings in Philadelphia on Thursday. Jurickson Profar and Joey Gallo homered and Adrian Beltre had two hits for the Rangers, who have lost seven straight.

Texas looked like it would cruise to the win after a five-run first inning. But the Rockies roared back with a six-run second, highlighted by a Desmond homer and Arenado two-run double.

Brewers 13, Phillies 2

Christian Yelich, Jesus Aguilar and Hernan Perez each homered, Brent Suter pitched seven solid innings and Milwaukee crushed visiting Philadelphia.

Perez had three hits while Lorenzo Cain, Manny Pina and Orlando Arcia added two hits each for the Brewers. Suter also contributed two runs scored and two RBIs.

Jake Arrieta (5-5) struggled in 3 1/3 innings as he allowed seven hits and eight runs, though only four were earned. Arrieta currently holds a 7.98 ERA in June. Cesar Hernandez had three hits and Odubel Herrera homered for the Phillies, who were sloppy in the field with four errors.

Padres 9, Braves 3

Freddy Galvis was 5-for-5 with four RBIs, including a three-run homer during a five-run seventh-inning rally, to give San Diego a comeback win at Atlanta.

San Diego rallied from a 3-2 deficit against Braves reliever Sam Freeman (1-3), who allowed a two-run single to Hunter Renfroe that put the Padres ahead.

Galvis’ five hits were a career high and helped his batting average jump 15 points from .227 to .242. The win ended an eight-game losing streak for San Diego in Atlanta.

Marlins 2, Orioles 0

Jose Urena pitched eight scoreless innings to lead visiting Miami past Baltimore.

This was a battle between last-place teams, and the Marlins won for the fourth time in five games. Baltimore has lost 15 of its past 17 games, including eight in a row.

Urena (2-8) threw 112 pitches and produced 14 groundouts and four strikeouts. He allowed three hits and one walk, and his longest outing of the year helped a Marlins bullpen that pitched 11 out of 16 innings in a marathon loss on Thursday to the Giants.

Tigers 4, White Sox 3

John Hicks hit a solo homer and later scored the go-ahead run, Shane Greene collected his third save in as many days and Detroit edged host Chicago.

Victor Martinez supplied a two-run double and James McCann added three hits for the Tigers. Buck Farmer (2-3) got one out and was credited with the win while Greene recorded the last three outs for his 18h save.

The Tigers scratched out the go-ahead run in the eighth. Hicks led off with a bloop single and advanced to second when Niko Goodrum walked. Hicks moved to third on a flyout, then beat the throw home on Victor Reyes’ fielder’s choice grounder.

Mariners 7, Red Sox 6

Pinch hitter Denard Span’s two-run double in the eighth inning lifted Seattle over visiting Boston.

The Mariners rallied from a three-run deficit after blowing a 3-0 lead, snapping Boston’s four-game winning streak.

Ryan Cook (1-0) got his first victory since 2014 with one inning of relief and fellow right-hander Edwin Diaz overcame a leadoff single by J.D. Martinez and a one-out walk to Xander Bogaerts in the ninth for his major league-leading 26th save of the season.

Angels 8, Athletics 4

Los Angeles took advantage of two errors to score four unearned runs in the first three innings and left-hander Tyler Skaggs made the early support stand up with seven strong innings in a victory over host Oakland.

Mike Trout had three hits and Ian Kinsler belted his ninth home run of the season as the Angels snapped a four-game losing streak while beating Oakland for the sixth time in eight meetings this season.

Jed Lowrie had three hits, including a double, while Stephen Piscotty added a double and a single for Oakland, which lost its fourth straight.

Dodgers 3, Giants 2

Ross Stripling won his sixth consecutive start while Enrique Hernandez and Matt Kemp hit home runs as Los Angeles upended visiting San Francisco.

Stripling (6-1) took a shutout into the seventh inning, where he gave up a two-run home run to Pablo Sandoval on his last pitch of the night. Stripling gave up two runs on four hits over 6 1/3 innings and has given up just six earned runs over 37 2/3 innings (1.43 ERA) during his win streak.

The Giants lost for the fifth time in eight games on their 10-game, three-city road trip that also included stops in Washington and Miami. They came to Los Angeles after defeating the Marlins on Thursday in a 16-inning marathon.

Diamondbacks 7, Mets 3

Daniel Descalso homered and drove in three runs and Paul Goldschmidt hit his sixth homer in eight games as the Arizona downed visiting New York.

Goldschmidt had three hits and two RBIs and Jon Jay had three hits and an RBI in his fourth straight multiple-hit game for the Diamondbacks, who have won seven of eight and have scored a major league-high 99 runs in June. Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 11 games.

Dominic Smith homered on his 23rd birthday and Todd Frazier and Wilmer Flores had RBI doubles for the Mets, who have lost 12 of 13 and 19 of 23.

—Field Level Media