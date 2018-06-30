Major League Baseball roundup: Yankees rout Red Sox in series opener

CC Sabathia pitched seven effective innings and Greg Bird hit a pair of solo homers as the New York Yankees opened a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox with an 8-1 victory Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

Jun 29, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher CC Sabathia (52) pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

In front of the Yankees’ 12th sellout crowd of 47,120 and largest crowd of the season, Sabathia (5-3) allowed one run on six hits and completed seven innings for the fourth time this season. He struck out five and walked one.

Bird recorded his second career multi-homer game and first since Aug. 19, 2015, by homering in the fourth off Eduardo Rodriguez (9-3) and off Justin Haley in the eighth.

Rookie Miguel Andujar drove in three runs with an RBI single and a two-run homer as the Yankees improved to 4-3 in the season series with Boston. The Red Sox snapped a four-game win streak and lost for just the second time in their last eight games.

Nationals 17, Phillies 7

Bryce Harper, Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto each hit three-run home runs, and Washington snapped a three-game losing streak in a rout at Philadelphia.

The Nationals hit seven home runs, three coming in the first two innings off Philadelphia starter Nick Pivetta (4-7). Trea Turner and Soto each hit two-run homers in the first inning, and Rendon followed in the second inning with his 10th home run of the season to give Washington a commanding 7-0 lead.

Washington’s lead grew to 10-0 on a three-run home run by Harper in the fourth inning. It was Harper’s 20th of the season. He now has six seasons with at least 20 home runs, putting him one behind Ryan Zimmerman and Andre Dawson for the most in franchise history (Montreal and Washington).

Cubs 10, Twins 6

Addison Russell hit a wind-blown grand slam, and Jason Heyward, Ben Zobrist and Kyle Schwarber also homered to lead Chicago to victory over visiting Minnesota.

Heyward had two hits, scored three runs and drove in two more, and center fielder Albert Almora Jr. also had three hits and scored two runs for Chicago, which won for the third time in its last four games. Anthony Rizzo added two hits and an RBI, and Zobrist chipped in two RBIs and two runs scored.

Joe Mauer homered, drove in five runs and had three hits, and Eddie Rosario and Mitch Garver each had two hits for Minnesota, which lost for the sixth time in its last eight games.

Rays 3, Astros 2

Wilmer Font carried a shutout into the sixth inning before departing with an injury, and host Tampa Bay took advantage of Houston’s shorthanded lineup in a tight win.

Font (2-3) surrendered just one hit and one walk through five innings before issuing a free pass to Astros center fielder Jake Marisnick leading off the sixth. Then, in the middle of his at-bat with third baseman Alex Bregman, Font suffered a strained right lat and departed leading 3-0.

Right-hander Diego Castillo entered in relief of Font and surrendered a two-run homer to Bregman. But the Astros, without Carlos Correa (back), George Springer (rest) and Yuli Gurriel (paternity) in the starting lineup, would score no more in having their 11-game road winning streak snapped.

Angels 7, Orioles 1

Mike Trout and Martin Maldonado both hit solo homers, and Los Angeles cruised to victory at Baltimore.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Angels, while Baltimore now has lost six in a row.

Jun 29, 2018; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Washington Nationals second baseman Wilmer Difo (1) turns a double play with Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Dylan Cozens (25) sliding into second base during the fourth inning of the game at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory J. Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Trout gave the Angels a quick lead when, as the game’s second batter, he homered to put them up 1-0. He ended a 13-game streak of no extra-base hits and got back into center field after playing nine straight games at the designated hitter due to a sprained right index finger.

Brewers 8, Reds 2

Chase Anderson gave up one run and two hits in six innings, and Keon Broxton hit two home runs and drove in four runs in just his third game of the season as Milwaukee won at Cincinnati.

The Brewers got their second straight win to start the four-game series and are 7-1 against the Reds this season, including winning the last seven.

Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun left for a pinch hitter in the seventh as the result of lower back tightness.

Braves 5, Cardinals 1

Johan Camargo and Dansby Swanson each had three hits to support the six scoreless innings thrown by Julio Teheran and give Atlanta a win over host St. Louis.

Camargo was 3-for-5, and his one-out double in the eighth against Jordan Hicks split the gap and drove home two runs to give the Braves some breathing room. Swanson was 3-for-4 and drove in Camargo with a single against Greg Holland.

Teheran (6-5) bounced back from last week’s ineffective start against Baltimore to fire six shutout innings. The right-hander allowed two hits and two walks and struck out four. He retired 10 straight batters from the second through the fifth inning.

Blue Jays 3, Tigers 2

Justin Smoak hit a two-run homer, Marcus Stroman pitched seven strong innings to earn his first win of the season and Toronto defeated visiting Detroit.

The loss was the 10th in a row for the Tigers, who had a solo homer from Jeimer Candelario.

Stroman (1-5) allowed two runs, five hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out four in his second start since going on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation on May 11. He had lost six straight decisions dating to last season.

Marlins 8, Mets 2

Sandy Alcantara took advantage of a six-run third inning to record his first major league win in his 2018 season debut, pitching Miami to victory over visiting New York.

Lewis Brinson opened the third-inning uprising with a solo home run, and JT Riddle capped it with a three-run shot, providing Alcantara (1-0) all the offense he would need to snap the Marlins’ three-game losing streak.

Alcantara, acquired from St. Louis in the Marcell Ozuna trade in December, allowed three hits and walked five in five innings, but limited the Mets to a single run before leaving with a 6-1 lead.

Rangers 11, White Sox 3

Rougned Odor, Robinson Chirinos and Nomar Mazara ripped home runs in a seven-run second inning, and Yovani Gallardo pitched 7 1/3 strong innings as Texas rolled to victory over visiting Chicago.

Gallardo (2-0) gave up three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven.

Slideshow (13 Images)

Shin-Soo Choo extended his on-base streak to 41 games by drawing a leadoff walk in the first inning. Choo’s streak is the longest in the majors this season and tied with Toby Harrah for the third-longest on-base streak in club history.

Giants 2, Diamondbacks 1

Austin Slater had three hits and a pair of RBI doubles as rookie left-hander Albert Suarez extended his strong June run in San Francisco’s win at Arizona.

Slater had an RBI double in the second inning for a 1-0 lead, and he broke a 1-1 tie with a seventh-inning double off Andrew Chafin (1-3) as the Giants won for the fifth time in six games and the eighth in 10. Slater was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento for the fourth time this season last Saturday.

Suarez (3-4) gave up one run on seven hits, but five of those hits did not leave the infield. He struck out five and walked two, lowering his ERA to 2.62 ERA in six starts this month. Suarez has not walked more than two in any of his 13 starts this season, extending his franchise record (since 1913).

Athletics 3, Indians 1

Paul Blackburn outdueled Trevor Bauer, and Jed Lowrie continued his hot hitting with a home run, sending streaking Oakland past visiting Cleveland.

Blackburn (2-2) combined with three relievers on a six-hitter, helping the A’s win their fifth straight and 11th in their last 13 games.

The homer was Lowrie’s third in his last five games. He’s also recorded four singles and three doubles during the stretch.

Rockies 3, Dodgers 1

Tyler Anderson held this month’s most prolific power-hitting team scoreless over a career-best eight innings as visiting Colorado bested Los Angeles.

In turn, the Rockies hit three home runs themselves with solo shots from Pat Valaika, Nolan Arenado and Chris Iannetta, as Colorado won for just the second time in seven games against the Dodgers.

The Dodgers’ Justin Turner spoiled the shutout with a two-out home run in the ninth inning. It gave the Dodgers 54 home runs in June to set a franchise record for a single month. It was Turner’s fifth of the season.

Mariners 4, Royals 1

Marco Gonzales pitched his first career complete game to lead Seattle past visiting Kansas City.

Mitch Haniger and Mike Zunino hit home runs for the Mariners, who extended their winning streak to five games.

Gonzales (8-5) had never before pitched longer than 7 1/3 innings, which he did June 8 at Tampa Bay. The left-hander allowed one run on six hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven, losing his shutout bid with two outs in the ninth inning.

Pirates 6, Padres 3

San Diego County native Joe Musgrove shut out the Padres on seven hits over seven innings and shortstop Jordy Mercer homered in a win for visiting Pittsburgh.

Musgrove (3-3), who was born and raised in El Cajon, Calif. — a half hour’s drive to the east of Petco Park — issued two walks with five strikeouts in matching the longest start of his career. Before Friday night, the 25-year-old Musgrove was 0-3 in June with a 7.45 ERA in four starts.

Mercer, Josh Bell, Josh Harrison and Gregory Polanco all had two hits for the Pirates.

—Field Level Media