MLB roundup: Angels stay hot even without Trout

Mike Trout got the day off to recover from a strained right groin, and the Los Angeles Angels made the most of their five hits in a 4-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night at Anaheim, Calif., completing a three-game sweep.

It also was the Angels’ sixth win in a row, putting Los Angeles (7-6) above .500 for the first time this season.

Three of the Angels’ hits came in the third inning, when they scored all four of their runs. The big blow was Justin Bour’s two-run single that snapped a 1-1 tie. Brian Goodwin started in center field in place of Trout, who is day-to-day, and made a Trout-like catch, robbing Yasmani Grandal of a potential home run in the second inning.

Angels starter Felix Pena gave up only an unearned run on three hits and two walks, but he lasted only four innings and didn’t qualify for the win after throwing 72 pitches. The victory went to Jaime Barria, called up from Triple-A Salt Lake earlier in the day. Barria (1-0) gave up one run over 2 2/3 innings, and Hansel Robles pitched the ninth for his first save.

Mariners 6, Royals 5

Mitch Haniger’s two-out, solo home run in the top of the ninth inning gave Seattle the victory over host Kansas City as the Mariners extended baseball’s best record to 12-2 with their fifth straight win.

The Royals (2-9) have lost nine straight, but Whit Merrifield extended his hitting streak to 31 games with an RBI bunt single in the seventh.

Anthony Swarzak (1-0) picked up the win in relief. The Mariners became the second team since 1908 (2002 Cleveland Indians) to homer in each of their first 14 games.

Astros 8, Yankees 6

Jose Altuve recorded his fourth career multi-homer game while Collin McHugh produced another effective start as Houston capped a perfect homestand and a three-game sweep of New York.

One night after recording his 100th career home run, Altuve socked solo dingers in the first and fifth innings. He was one of five Astros to record a multi-hit game and led the charge against Yankees left-hander James Paxton (1-2).

Paxton tormented Houston pitching for Seattle in 2018, winning all four of his starts with a 2.05 ERA. He’d allowed just one home run over seven career starts at Minute Maid Park before Altuve took him deep twice. Paxton surrendered three additional extra-base hits, including an RBI triple to Yuli Gurriel in the first inning and an RBI double to Carlos Correa in the third.

Cardinals 7, Dodgers 2

Jack Flaherty allowed one run and three hits in six innings, and St. Louis extended its winning streak to four with a victory against visiting Los Angeles.

Flaherty (1-0) struck out eight and did not walk a batter. Yadier Molina and Marcell Ozuna hit two-run homers. Ozuna also singled and doubled, and Paul DeJong also had three hits, three runs and an RBI for St. Louis.

Kenta Maeda (2-1) allowed five runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings for the Dodgers, who have lost three in a row following a five-game winning streak. Joc Pederson and Max Muncy hit solo home runs for Los Angeles.

Pirates 5, Cubs 2

Francisco Cervelli and Starling Marte each belted home runs, Jordan Lyles notched 10 strikeouts in a quality start, and Pittsburgh pulled away for the victory at Chicago.

Josh Bell also drove in a run for Pittsburgh, which evened the three-game series at one game apiece. Marte, Cervelli, Bell and Erik Gonzalez had two hits each on a cold, blustery night along Lake Michigan with temperatures dropping into the 30s.

Jason Heyward went 3-for-4 with a home run to lead the Cubs. Chicago has lost eight of 11 games this season.

Nationals 15, Phillies 1

Anthony Rendon continued his torrid hitting with two hits and three RBIs, and Matt Adams had two hits and four RBIs as visiting Washington scored three runs in the first and kept going, routing Philadelphia.

The Nationals took two of three in the series with the Phillies after winning two of three in New York against the Mets.

Jeremy Hellickson (1-0) pitched six scoreless innings against his former team and allowed just three hits. Rendon has now hit in 10 games in a row and has an extra-base hit in eight straight, the longest active mark in the majors.

Mets 9, Twins 6

Noah Syndergaard tossed seven-plus strong innings, Michael Conforto drove in three runs, and host New York benefited from unconventional offense to post the victory over Minnesota.

Conforto and Wilson Ramos each had a two-run single and Jeff McNeil added an RBI single for the Mets, who plated their first four runs via a hit batsman and three walks with the bases loaded.

Syndergaard (1-1) allowed just one run through the first seven innings, but he wound up charged with four runs on five hits. He struck out seven without issuing a walk.

A’s 10, Orioles 3

Khris Davis homered twice, including the 200th of his career, leading a five-homer attack for Oakland in a victory at Baltimore.

Davis finished the night 3-for-5 with four RBIs. He homered in the fifth and seventh innings, his 23rd multi-homer game. The second homer was No. 200 and his seventh in Oakland’s first 16 games this season.

Matt Chapman, Jurickson Profar and Chad Pinder also each went deep for the A’s. Chapman and Davis hit back-to-back homers in the seventh, the first time Oakland has done that this season.

Reds 2, Marlins 1

Jose Iglesias and Jesse Winker hit solo homers in the eighth inning as Cincinnati rallied to defeat visiting Miami.

Both homers were hit off Drew Steckenrider (0-2), who was taken deep both times on fastballs to the opposite field. Iglesias’ shot, his first of the season, went 391 feet to right-center. Winker’s blow, his second, traveled 358 feet to left.

The Marlins, who were shut out by the Reds 14-0 on Tuesday, managed a Neil Walker home run. Walker’s long ball, his second of the year, gave Miami the lead in the third inning, and it held up until Cincinnati’s late power surge.

Padres 3, Giants 1

Manny Machado cleared the right field wall for a tiebreaking home run, and San Diego’s bullpen preserved the lead, delivering the victory over host San Francisco to win the three-game series.

Rookie Nick Margevicius (1-1) recorded his first major league win with six innings of one-run ball and aided his own cause with a sacrifice bunt that helped produce a run. The Padres beat the Giants for the fifth time in seven meetings this season.

The teams traded runs before Machado’s high fly to right field with one out in the sixth made it over the top of Oracle Park’s 20-foot brick wall near the right field foul pole, giving the Padres a lead they never relinquished.

Rays 9, White Sox 1

Tommy Pham homered twice to back a combined six-hitter from Tyler Glasnow and Jalen Beeks and lift Tampa Bay to the victory against host Chicago, capping a sweep of the three-game series.

The surging Rays have won four successive series to open a season for the first time in franchise history and boast victories in 10 of 13 games overall.

Austin Meadows had three hits and three RBIs, and Avisail Garcia added three hits and two RBIs for the Rays in his return to Chicago. Garcia, a member of the White Sox from 2013-18, went 8-for-15 with a home run and four RBIs in the series.

Tigers 4, Indians 1

Niko Goodrum blasted a two-run homer in the first, Matthew Boyd tossed six strong innings, and host Detroit cooled off Cleveland.

John Hicks also homered for Detroit, which has won six of its past seven games. Goodrum, Hicks, Miguel Cabrera and Dustin Peterson had two hits apiece.

Boyd (1-1) gave up one run on four hits, striking out six and walking two. Shane Greene recorded his eighth save in as many opportunities by getting the last three outs, snapping Cleveland’s five-game winning streak.

Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 2

The Texas offense recovered after five no-hit innings from Arizona’s Robbie Ray, and the bullpen held on to support a strong outing from Lance Lynn in a victory at Phoenix.

Lynn (1-1) allowed one run and four hits in six innings, striking out nine and walking two. The right-hander improved to 6-0 in 10 career starts against the Diamondbacks.

Texas closer Jose Leclerc, who coughed up a 4-2 lead in the ninth Tuesday in a 5-4 loss, got into more trouble when he walked in a run in the ninth. Kyle Bird came on to close out the victory for his first save.

Braves at Rockies, ppd.

The scheduled game between Atlanta and Colorado was postponed due to a blizzard warning in Denver. The contest was rescheduled for Aug. 26.

—Field Level Media