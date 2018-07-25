MLB roundup: A's rally from 8-run deficit to beat Rangers

Khris Davis capped a furious comeback with his fourth homer in the past three days, a three-run shot in the 10th inning that gave the Oakland Athletics an improbable 13-10 victory over the Texas Rangers on Tuesday in Arlington, Texas.

The win was Oakland’s fourth straight and 25th in its last 32 games. The A’s trailed 10-2 in the seventh inning, eventually drawing even on a Stephen Piscotty home run leading off the ninth.

Davis’ homer in the 10th, his 25th of the season, came after Nick Martini had singled and Jed Lowrie had walked with one out off the Rangers’ seventh pitcher, Austin Bibens-Dirkx (2-3).

Thanks in large part to Elvis Andrus’ first career grand slam in a six-run sixth inning, the Rangers took a 10-2 lead before the A’s roared back. Andrus finished with a career-high-tying five RBIs.

Pirates 9, Indians 4

Starling Marte finished 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, and Pittsburgh won its 11th game in a row with a rout at Cleveland.

The 11-game winning streak represents Pittsburgh’s longest run since Sept. 12-22, 1996. The Pirates have won 13 of 14 games, with their most recent loss coming a week before the All-Star Game.

Marte pushed his hitting streak to 17 games, which is a career high and the longest active streak in the majors. Edwin Encarnacion went 2-for-3 with a solo homer to lead the Indians, who have lost three in a row.

Cardinals 4, Reds 2 (11 innings)

Dexter Fowler smacked a two-run homer to right field in the 11th inning, sending St. Louis to victory at Cincinnati.

Fowler’s blast capped a game that saw Cardinals rookie left-hander Austin Gomber pitch 6 1/3 no-hit innings before surrendering a 2-0 lead. For the second consecutive night, Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez tied the game with a late home run.

Gomber was making his first major league start. He was recalled from Triple-A Memphis to take the roster spot of rookie right-hander Daniel Poncedeleon, who pitched seven no-hit innings in his major league debut Monday night.

Phillies 7, Dodgers 4 (16 innings)

Trevor Plouffe hit a walk-off, three-run home run in the 16th inning to lift host Philadelphia past Los Angeles.

Plouffe’s first homer of the year came off position player Enrique Hernandez, one of 18 total pitchers used by both teams.

Nick Williams and Jorge Alfaro also homered for the Phillies, who played their longest game since Aug. 24, 2013, when they lost 12-7 in 18 innings to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Tuesday’s contest lasted 5 hours, 55 minutes.

Yankees 4, Rays 0

Masahiro Tanaka pitched a three-hitter as New York blanked Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tanaka (8-2) turned in his best outing of the season despite returning from a hamstring injury just two weeks ago. He struck out nine, walked one, faced two above the minimum and threw 74 of 105 pitches for strikes.

Tanaka’s outing helped the Yankees halt a five-game losing streak to the Rays and capped a busy day for New York, which placed embattled catcher Gary Sanchez on the disabled list (groin) before the game and acquired left-handed reliever Zach Britton from the Baltimore Orioles for three prospects after.

Orioles 7, Red Sox 6

Jonathan Schoop and Tim Beckham each homered and drove in three runs as Baltimore defeated visiting Boston.

The Orioles snapped a four-game losing streak with the victory, their first since last week’s All-Star break and the trade of shortstop Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

J.D. Martinez hit two of the Red Sox’s four home runs, retaking the major league lead at 31 for the season.

Astros 8, Rockies 2 (10 innings)

Tony Kemp hit a tiebreaking single, and George Springer added a two-run homer as Houston rode a six-run 10th inning to victory over Colorado in Denver.

Pinch hitter Kyle Tucker followed Kemp’s hit with his first career triple, plating Max Stassi and Kemp to extend the Houston lead to 5-2. Springer followed with his 17th home run to left-center field, concluding the scoring off Rockies closer Wade Davis (0-3), who allowed five runs.

Colorado, which had won 12 of 15 games, pulled even with a two-run seventh inning against Astros All-Star Gerrit Cole, who struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings.

Brewers 5, Nationals 4 (10 innings)

Tyler Saladino hit a sacrifice fly to score Lorenzo Cain in the bottom of the 10th inning as host Milwaukee edged Washington.

Cain was 4-for-5 and Christian Yelich was 3-for-4 with a two-run homer for the Brewers, who defeated the Nationals for the second consecutive night.

Adam Eaton drilled a three-run homer and Ryan Zimmerman was 3-for-4 with an RBI for Washington, which has dropped five of its past seven games. Nationals star Bryce Harper was a late scratch from the starting lineup due to a stomach illness. He struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning.

Diamondbacks 5, Cubs 1

Clay Buchholz, returning from the disabled list after recovering from an oblique injury, pitched 6 2/3 solid innings, leading Arizona to a win at Chicago.

In his first game since June 24, Buchholz (3-1) allowed six hits, two walks and one run, striking out five and lowering his ERA to 2.38. Steven Souza Jr. went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a walk for Arizona.

Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant did not play due to discomfort in his left shoulder, and he might not play Wednesday, either. Bryant was on the disabled list from June 23 to July 11 due to a similar injury, inflammation of his left shoulder.

Marlins 9, Braves 3

J.T. Realmuto homered and drove in four runs, and Starlin Castro added a three-run blast to lead host Miami past Atlanta.

Realmuto hit his 13th homer of the season, a two-run shot, in the first inning. He added a sacrifice fly in the third and an RBI fielder’s choice in the fifth.

The Marlins broke the game open with a five-run fifth inning that featured Castro’s eighth homer of the season.

White Sox 4, Angels 2

Carlos Rodon took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, and Jeanmar Gomez pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the eighth, delivering Chicago a victory over Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif.

Rodon carried a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the eighth. Ian Kinsler doubled leading off and Kole Calhoun walked with two outs, prompting the White Sox to call upon Juan Minaya from the bullpen.

Minaya faced three batters and couldn’t get any of them out. The Angels broke the shutout on a double by David Fletcher, and after Simmons was hit by a pitch, Los Angeles pulled within 4-2 when Mike Trout drew a bases-loaded walk. Gomez then came on to get Justin Upton to pop out with the bases still loaded to retain the two-run lead.

Giants 4, Mariners 3

San Francisco scored an unearned run in the ninth inning off closer Edwin Diaz, the major league saves leader, to defeat host Seattle.

With one out, Steven Duggar grounded a single to right field. Pinch hitter Alen Hanson then grounded out to Diaz (0-3), with Duggar advancing to second. Pinch hitter Pablo Sandoval hit a slow roller to second baseman Dee Gordon, who tried to field the ball and flip it to first baseman Ryon Healy. But the ball got past Healy, allowing Duggar to score from second.

Left-hander Tony Watson (3-3) got the victory, and Will Smith pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Twins 5, Blue Jays 0

Jose Berrios struck out nine in seven innings, Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer, and visiting Minnesota defeated Toronto.

The Twins also took advantage of a dropped fly ball to score twice in the sixth. Berrios (10-7) held the Blue Jays to four hits and one walk in winning for the second time in his last three starts.

Toronto’s Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two singles for his seventh straight multi-hit game.

Mets 6, Padres 3

Zack Wheeler continued a strong July audition as a potential trade chip for New York by tossing seven solid innings to earn the win over visiting San Diego.

By winning the middle game of the three-game series after a Monday loss, the Mets gave themselves a chance to snap their series victory drought at 17 — one shy of the team record, set in 1982 — in Wednesday’s finale. The Padres have lost eight of their past 10 games.

Wheeler (4-6) allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three. The 28-year-old retired the final 12 batters he faced following Wil Myers’ two-run single in the third inning.

Royals 5, Tigers 4

Burch Smith won for the first time in nearly five years, and Kansas City finally solved Jordan Zimmermann to edge visiting Detroit.

Smith (1-1) tossed a season-high 6 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on one hit while striking out six. His only other career victory came on Sept. 15, 2013, against Atlanta while pitching for San Diego.

Zimmermann (4-2) came in with a 4-0 record and 1.48 ERA in seven career outings against Kansas City. He allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings.

