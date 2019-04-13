MLB roundup: Astros continue power surge

Jose Altuve and Yuli Gurriel hit grand slams as the Houston Astros defeated the host Seattle Mariners 10-6 Friday night.

Apr 12, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (57) pitches during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

It was the fourth consecutive game in which Altuve has gone deep, and he has five home runs over that span.

George Springer also homered for the Astros, who extended their winning streak to seven games. The Mariners had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Tom Murphy hit a solo homer in the ninth inning to extend the Mariners’ major league record of consecutive games with a home run to start a season to 16.

Mets 6, Braves 2

Brandon Nimmo belted a two-run homer to highlight his three-hit performance as visiting New York won at Atlanta. The Mets matched a franchise record by scoring at least six runs in their sixth straight game.

Jeff McNeil ripped a two-run double and Robinson Cano and Michael Conforto each had an RBI double for the Mets, who also scored at least six runs in six straight games in 1997, 1998 and twice in 2007.

Georgia native Zack Wheeler (1-1) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out eight to improve to 6-3 in 11 career starts versus the Braves.

Red Sox 6, Orioles 4

Eduardo Rodriguez became the first Red Sox starter to win a game this season as Boston held off visiting Baltimore in the opener of a four-game series.

Rodriguez, who entered the seventh having allowed just one hit, gave up a two-run home run to Dwight Smith Jr. with two outs in the inning, ending his night. He yielded the two runs on three hits, striking out eight and walking none. Entering the game, Boston starters had been 0-8 with a league-worst 8.79 ERA this year.

The Orioles dropped their fourth straight game and have lost eight of their past nine following a 4-1 start.

Phillies 9, Marlins 1

Andrew McCutchen went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer as Philadelphia routed host Miami. Jean Segura also had three hits, and J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper each had two hits and one RBI as the Phillies snapped a two-game losing streak.

This was Realmuto’s first game against the Marlins, the team that drafted him. Marlins catcher Jorge Alfaro — who arrived from the Phillies in the Realmuto trade this spring — went 2-for-3 with a run.

Jake Arrieta (2-1) struck out eight batters in seven innings to earn the win. He allowed five hits, one walk and one run.

Pirates 6, Nationals 3 (10 innings)

Pinch hitter Colin Moran hit a three-run homer in the top of the 10th off Justin Miller on an 0-2 pitch as Pittsburgh prevailed in a back-and-forth contest with Washington.

Miller has now allowed four homers this year in seven outings. Moran was batting for Jung Ho Kang after Melky Cabrera and Adam Frazier got on base against Matt Grace (0-1).

The winner was Nick Burdi (1-1), who allowed a double by Howie Kendrick in the ninth but didn’t give up a run. Former Nationals pitcher Felipe Vazquez pitched the last of the 10th for the Pirates to earn his fourth save of the season.

Rays 11, Jays 7

Austin Meadows and Brandon Lowe each homered twice — including one each into the 500 level — and visiting Tampa Bay defeated Toronto.

The blasts were the 21st and 22nd home runs hit to the 500 level of Rogers Centre since it opened in 1989. Willy Adames added a two-run homer for the Rays.

Luke Maile homered for the Blue Jays, who rallied from an 8-0 deficit to draw within one run before the Rays scored three in the ninth.

Athletics 8, Rangers 6

Khris Davis continued his slugging ways with an eighth-inning solo homer that completed visiting Oakland’s rally from a five-run deficit for a win in Arlington, Texas.

It was Davis’ fifth home run in his last three games and his 10th of the season. His grounder to third base in the sixth inning scored Mark Canha as part of a four-run rally that included an RBI double from Stephen Piscotty that shrunk a 6-1 Rangers lead to 6-5.

In his first game against his former team, A’s second baseman Jurickson Profar had two hits, drove in Oakland’s first run and scored the A’s final run, an insurance run in the ninth.

Padres 2, Diamondbacks 1

Four San Diego pitchers retired the final 19 batters, Fernando Tatis Jr. doubled home the tiebreaking run in the seventh inning, and the Padres beat Arizona in Phoenix.

Padres rookie Chris Paddack allowed three hits and one run in 5 1/3 innings. He was pulled after 88 pitches despite retiring eight consecutive batters following an RBI single by David Peralta in the third inning. Paddack struck out five and walked one in outdueling Arizona’s Luke Weaver (0-1).

Gerardo Reyes, called up from Triple-A El Paso earlier Friday, retired both batters he faced to end the sixth inning and get a win in his major league debut. Adam Warren worked two perfect innings before giving way to Kirby Yates, who earned his eighth save.

Royals 8, Indians 1

Kansas City hit for the cycle its first time through the order and grabbed its biggest lead of the season in a six-run first inning en route to a victory over visiting Cleveland. The Royals snapped a 10-game losing streak.

Brad Keller (2-1) gave up one run on three hits and five walks over 6 2/3 innings, with a career-high 10 strikeouts. He has now pitched at least six innings in nine straight starts, the longest active streak in the majors.

Alex Gordon had four hits, including three extra-base hits, and three RBIs for the Royals.

White Sox 9, Yankees 6 (7 innings)

Eloy Jimenez snapped a tie with his first career home run, a two-run shot in the fifth inning, then homered in his next at-bat in the seventh as Chicago halted a five-game losing streak with a rain-shortened victory over host New York.

In his 46th career at-bat, the rookie left fielder gave the White Sox a 7-5 lead by leaving no doubt about his milestone. Jimenez slugged a 2-1 four-seam fastball by Jonathan Holder over the center field fence and on to the netting above Monument Park.

The game was halted after a delay in the top of the seventh inning.

Brewers 8, Dodgers 5

Yasmani Grandal had three hits, including a two-run home run that gave visiting Milwaukee the lead for good against Los Angeles.

Hernan Perez also hit a two-run homer for the Brewers to erase an early one-run deficit in the opener of the three-game series. Matt Albers (1-0) got the win in relief.

The Dodgers received home runs from Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger and Joc Pederson.

Cubs 5, Angels 1

Willson Contreras had three hits, including two solo home runs, and Chicago won the opener of the three-game series against visiting Los Angeles, which had its six-game winning streak halted.

Cole Hamels (2-0) gave up one run and four hits over eight innings, striking out six without walking a batter. Hamels improved to 5-2 and lowered his ERA to 2.63 in his career against the Angels.

Anthony Rizzo and David Bote also homered for the Cubs, who have won two straight for the first time this season.

Slideshow (5 Images)

Tigers at Twins, ppd

The game between Minnesota and Detroit at Target Field was postponed due to a snow storm. The contest will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader on May 11.

—Field Level Media