MLB roundup: Astros' streak halted at 10

Matt Chapman broke a sixth-inning tie with a home run Wednesday night, helping the host Oakland Athletics snap the Houston Astros’ 10-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory.

Apr 17, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman (26) rounds the bases on a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Frankie Montas (3-1) gave up one run and three hits in 6 1/3 innings, and the Oakland bullpen got the final eight outs as the A’s beat the Astros for the first time in five tries this season to split the two-game series.

Wade Miley (1-2), who took a 5-1 career record against the A’s to the mound, was the hard-luck loser, allowing two runs on just four hits in six innings.

Indians 1, Mariners 0

Carlos Carrasco pitched seven scoreless innings as Cleveland completed a three-game sweep of host Seattle. Jake Bauers hit a solo homer to account for the game’s lone run.

Carrasco (2-2), who allowed six runs in two of his first three starts of the season and entered the game with a 12.60 ERA, showed the form that helped him win 35 games over the past two seasons with the Indians.

Carrasco allowed only three hits, walked two and struck out 12.

Dodgers 3, Reds 2

A.J. Pollock interrupted a pitchers’ duel with a three-run home run, and Los Angeles finished off a three-game series sweep with a victory over visiting Cincinnati.

With Reds starter Sonny Gray locked in a scoreless showdown with Dodgers starter Walker Buehler, Pollock came through in the sixth inning as Los Angeles tied the major league record for consecutive games with a home run at home.

The Dodgers have hit at least one home run in 32 consecutive games going back to last season, matching the mark set by the Colorado Rockies in 1999.

Phillies 3, Mets 2

Jake Arrieta pitched eight-plus solid innings, Scott Kingery and Cesar Hernandez each homered, and host Philadelphia defeated New York.

J.T. Realmuto had two hits for the Phillies, who played without shortstop Jean Segura due to a strained left hamstring.

Arrieta (3-1) allowed six hits and two runs and induced the Mets into 12 ground-ball outs. He walked two and struck out three. Hector Neris earned the shaky save despite allowing an RBI single and hitting Wilson Ramos. Neris struck out Keon Broxton swinging on a 3-2 count with the bases loaded in the ninth.

Cardinals 6, Brewers 3

Paul DeJong matched his career high with four hits, and visiting St. Louis avoided a three-game sweep with a win against Milwaukee.

Michael Wacha (1-0) improved to 6-0 in his career against the Brewers, allowing two runs and five hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking one.

Marcell Ozuna hit his fifth home run in the past four games. Matt Carpenter also homered, while Kolten Wong had three hits and Matt Wieters had two hits and two RBIs for the Cardinals.

Diamondbacks 3, Braves 2 (10 innings)

Adam Jones walked with the bases loaded and Arizona exploited the struggling Atlanta bullpen for the second straight night. The winning rally came against Jesse Biddle (0-1), whose throwing error allowed Tim Locastro to reach second base with one out. Biddle walked Jarrod Dyson, coaxed Eduardo Escobar into a lineout and then walked David Peralta.

Greg Holland pitched a scoreless 10th inning, striking out two, to earn his fourth save and extend his scoreless streak to 11 innings. Archie Bradley (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings and earned the win.

Brewers starter Corbin Burnes (0-2) had allowed three home runs in each of his first three starts this season and gave up two more before leaving after 3 1/3 innings. He yielded five runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three.

Yankees 5, Red Sox 3

Brett Gardner hit a grand slam off Ryan Brasier with one out in the seventh inning, and New York rallied past Boston to complete a two-game sweep at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees loaded the bases on two walks and a single by Clint Frazier against Brandon Workman (0-1).

It was Gardner’s 100th career homer and fourth career grand slam. It was his first grand slam since June 30, 2017, in Houston off James Hoyt.

Cubs 6, Marlins 0

Cole Hamels pitched seven scoreless innings to lead Chicago to a shutout win at Miami.

All six Cubs runs scored on two-out, opposite-field hits as Chicago completed a three-game sweep. Daniel Descalso went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, and Javier Baez went 2-for-4 and homered for the second straight game.

Hamels (3-0) allowed just three hits — all singles — and no walks, striking out eight and lowering his ERA to 2.77. He got 11 groundouts.

Nationals 9, Giants 6

Juan Soto and Howie Kendrick hit homers in the first inning, and Matt Adams and Kurt Suzuki went deep in the seventh as Washington held on to beat visiting San Francisco.

Adams hit a three-run homer off Travis Bergen to give his team a 7-2 lead in the seventh. Two batters later, Suzuki went deep with a two-run shot.

The Giants erupted for four runs in the ninth as Gerardo Parra and Steven Duggar hit two-run homers to make it 9-6 off reliever Austen Williams with no outs. That brought on Kyle Barraclough, who retired the only batter he faced before closer Sean Doolittle got the final two outs after allowing a double to Buster Posey and a walk to Brandon Belt.

Pirates 3, Tigers 2 (10 innings)

Colin Moran knocked in the go-ahead run in the 10th, and Pittsburgh edged host Detroit for the second consecutive night.

Josh Bell was the only other Pirate to record an RBI. Nick Burdi (2-1) pitched an inning of scoreless relief to notch the victory. Felipe Vazquez got the last three outs to pick up his fifth save.

Pirates starter Trevor Williams allowed two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five in six innings. Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull only gave up an unearned run in six innings while limiting Pittsburgh to two hits and two walks. He fanned five. Ronny Rodriguez and John Hicks drove in the runs for the Tigers, who have dropped five straight.

Rays 8, Orioles 1

Brandon Lowe, Ji-Man Choi and Yandy Diaz each homered as Tampa Bay defeated visiting Baltimore.

The Rays have taken the first two games of this series and have belted four homers so far. Lowe’s homer was the big one in this contest, a three-run shot off Baltimore starter David Hess, and it gave the Rays a 3-0 lead in the first inning.

Five Tampa Bay players finished with at least two hits as the Rays banged out 13 overall, nine for extra bases.

Rangers 5, Angels 4

Shin-Soo Choo had two hits, including a two-run triple in the decisive fifth inning to lead Texas past visiting Los Angeles. Choo, who raised his batting average to .345, was instrumental in Texas sweeping the three-game series.

Rangers starter Lance Lynn (2-1) worked out of trouble early and minimized damage before exiting with two outs in the sixth inning. Lynn allowed just two runs on seven hits and three walks. He struck out two.

Rangers closer Jose Leclerc notched his fifth save, although he made it adventurous. Entering with a 5-3 lead, he loaded the bases with no outs on a David Fletcher double, a walk to Kole Calhoun and a Mike Trout hit-by-pitch. Leclerc dodged disaster, allowing only a fielder’s choice RBI to Andrelton Simmons between striking out Justin Bour looking and Brian Goodwin swinging.

Royals 4, White Sox 3 (10 innings)

Hunter Dozier homered to lead off the 10th inning, and visiting Kansas City posted a victory over Chicago in a game that featured a benches-clearing melee.

After his RBI single in the seventh gave Kansas City a 3-2 lead, Dozier launched a 2-0 inside fastball from Nate Jones (0-1) over the wall in left field for his fifth homer of the season.

Chicago’s Tim Anderson punctuated his two-run homer off Kansas City starter Brad Keller in the fourth inning by emphatically tossing his bat. Keller drilled Anderson in the backside on the first pitch to lead off the sixth inning, resulting in both benches and bullpens rushing the field. Keller, Anderson, White Sox manager Rick Renteria and Royals bench coach Dale Sveum were ejected

Twins 4, Blue Jays 1

Nelson Cruz went 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs, and Jake Odorizzi allowed just one run over 5 2/3 innings as Minnesota beat Toronto in Minneapolis.

Slideshow (20 Images)

Odorizzi (1-2) allowed six hits and one walk while striking out six. Blake Parker retired all three batters he faced in the ninth, including two by strikeouts, to pick up his fourth save.

Jorge Polanco went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored two runs, raising his average to .429, and Marwin Gonzalez also went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI for the Twins. Freddy Galvis went 2-for-4 with a run for Toronto.

—Field Level Media