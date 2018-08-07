MLB roundup: Bauer fans 11 as Indians blank Twins

Trevor Bauer struck out 11 and gave up just three hits over six innings, and Edwin Encarncion gave him plenty of support with a home run and four RBIs as the host Cleveland Indians cruised to a 10-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Monday night at Progressive Field.

Aug 6, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (47) delivers in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Yonder Alonso, Brandon Guyer and Jason Kipnis also homered for Cleveland, which won its third straight game and improved to 33-15 against AL Central competition. Francisco Lindor, Michael Brantley and Kipnis each finished with two hits.

It was the 10th double-digit strikeout game of the season for Bauer (11-6), tying Boston’s Chris Sale for the American League lead in that category.

The 11 strikeouts also gave Bauer 206 for the season, making him the 11th pitcher in Cleveland history to reach 200 strikeouts in a season — and the second fastest to do it behind only 2017 AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber.

Yankees 7, White Sox 0

Lance Lynn pitched two-hit ball for 7 1/3 masterful innings, and New York halted its season-high, five-game losing streak with a victory at Chicago.

Inserted into the rotation to replace a struggling Sonny Gray, Lynn (8-8) produced a gem in his first start for the Yankees and first start since July 27 for Minnesota at Boston. He tied a season high with nine strikeouts and walked one.

Gleyber Torres and Neil Walker homered for the Yankees. The White Sox saw their season-high, four-game winning streak stopped while getting blanked for the 10th time.

Cubs 3, Royals 1

Aug 6, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (10) hits a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Minnesota Twins at Progressive Field. David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Javier Baez hit a go-ahead home run in the sixth inning, and Cole Hamels gave up one run in six frames as Chicago won at Kansas City.

Baez’s 25th home run of the season was his sixth in his past 10 games. He added an RBI double in the eighth inning for an insurance run. Baez already has a career-best homer total, and he increased his National League-leading RBI total to 88.

Hamels (7-9) outlasted a 22-minute rain delay to win for the second time in two starts with the Cubs. He gave up seven hits and a walk while striking out two. Pedro Strop pitched the ninth inning for his eighth save.

Marlins 2, Cardinals 1

Wei-Yin Chen pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings as Miami snapped the longest active losing streak in the major leagues at six games, defeating visiting St. Louis.

Javy Guerra earned his first save since 2014, inheriting a bases-loaded jam in the ninth. On his second pitch, he got Yadier Molina to bounce into a game-ending double play.

Chen (4-8) allowed one hit — a single — and two walks, striking out four and lowering his home ERA to 1.94. Starlin Castro led Miami’s offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run.

Mets 6, Reds 4

Wilmer Flores celebrated his birthday with three hits, including a pair of RBI singles, to lead host New York to a victory over Cincinnati.

The Mets won for just the third time in 10 games. The Reds have lost six of seven.

Flores, 27, is the first Mets player to have at least three hits on his birthday since Jeromy Burnitz did so on April 15, 2003. Austin Jackson and Jeff McNeil each added three hits for New York, and McNeil homered.

Rockies 2, Pirates 0

Kyle Freeland pitched two-hit ball over seven innings, and Colorado beat Pittsburgh in Denver.

Freeland (10-7) didn’t give up a run for the fifth time this season and tied a season high in innings pitched to help Colorado open a seven-game homestand with a win. He finished with five strikeouts and three walks.

Wade Davis retired the side in order in the ninth inning for his 32nd save in 38 chances. Pittsburgh lost its third game in a row while the Rockies won their second straight.

Mariners 4, Rangers 3 (12 innings)

Ryon Healy singled home the go-ahead run with two outs in the 12th inning as Seattle defeated host Texas.

Mike Zunino went 3-for-5 with a home run for the Mariners, who improved to 9-1 in extra-inning games.

Sam Tuivailala (4-3) got the victory with a scoreless inning of relief, and Edwin Diaz earned his major-league-leading 42nd save.

—Field Level Media