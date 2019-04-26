MLB roundup: Bauer pitches Indians past Astros

Trevor Bauer won his individual matchup against Gerrit Cole, his former UCLA staff mate, and the Cleveland Indians claimed the opener of their four-game series with the host Houston Astros 2-1 Thursday.

Apr 25, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (47) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Bauer (3-1) allowed at least one baserunner in each of his eight innings yet faced just one batter with a runner in scoring position. The Astros managed one run off Bauer: a 411-foot solo home run from George Springer in the third.

Bauer yielded four hits and six walks while fanning three. Cleveland got solo homers from Leonys Martin in the third inning and Jake Bauers in the fifth. Brad Hand threw a perfect ninth inning for his seventh save.

Cole (1-4) allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in seven innings. He struck out 10.

Diamondbacks 5, Pirates 0

Zack Greinke pitched seven two-hit scoreless innings and tripled and scored to lead visiting Arizona past Pittsburgh, completing a four-game series sweep.

Greinke (4-1) struck out seven and walked one. He retired the final 14 batters he faced. Andrew Chafin pitched the eighth and Yoshihisa Hirano the ninth to complete the combined five-hit shutout.

Christian Walker doubled twice, scored once and drove in a run, and Jarrod Dyson was 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs scored for Arizona, which has won nine of its last 11.

Angels 11, Yankees 5

David Fletcher drove in a career-high five runs, helping Los Angeles rally from a four-run deficit to beat New York in Anaheim, Calif. The result ended the Yankees’ six-game winning streak.

Fletcher snapped a 4-4 tie in the sixth inning with a two-run single, then added a three-run triple in the seventh inning, extending the Angels’ lead to 11-4. Both hits came with two outs.

Tommy La Stella and Kole Calhoun homered for the Angels. Luke Voit had three hits for the Yankees, who got a home run from Gio Urshela.

Reds 4, Braves 2

Luis Castillo pitched six shutout innings, and Eugenio Suarez drove in three runs and scored another to lift Cincinnati past visiting Atlanta.

Castillo (3-1) allowed eight hits, no walks and struck out a season-low two batters. He also got a base hit — his first of the season — and scored a run. Castillo has posted a 1.16 ERA in his past 11 starts since Aug. 1, 2018.

The Reds won two games in the three-game series and have not lost a series against Atlanta since 2014. Cincinnati has won five of its past seven.

Marlins 3, Phillies 1 (10 innings)

Starlin Castro hit a two-run home run off Hector Neris with two outs in the 10th inning to lift visiting Miami over Philadelphia.

Neil Walker had three hits, including a pair of doubles, while Castro and Jorge Alfaro each added two hits for Miami. Walker’s double in the 10th set up Castro for the go-ahead homer. Tayron Guerrero (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless ninth. Sergio Romo picked up his fourth save in four chances this season.

Sean Rodriguez hit a solo home run and Cesar Hernandez had two hits for the Phillies.

Red Sox 7, Tigers 3

Rick Porcello collected his first victory of the season, rookie Michael Chavis hit his second career homer, and host Boston downed Detroit.

Porcello (1-3), who began the night with an 8.47 ERA, allowed three runs on six hits in six innings with five strikeouts. The Red Sox salvaged the last two games of the four-game series after dropping a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday.

Nicholas Castellanos hit a two-run homer, his first this season, for Detroit. Jordan Zimmermann (0-4) gave up five runs on five hits in three innings.

Dodgers 2, Cubs 1

A pair of runs without the aid of a base hit were all Los Angeles needed to earn a victory at Chicago that salvaged the finale of the three-game series.

The Dodgers scored once in the fifth inning when Chris Taylor’s hot smash to shortstop in the fifth inning eluded the glove of the Cubs’ Javier Baez, allowing Alex Verdugo to score from third. They added an insurance run in the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Cody Bellinger.

The Cubs got their lone run with two outs in the ninth inning when Albert Almora Jr. hit a home run against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen.

Mariners 14, Rangers 2

Ryon Healy went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs, and Marco Gonzales pitched seven scoreless innings as Seattle routed visiting Texas. The Mariners snapped a three-game losing streak and sent the Rangers to their fourth consecutive defeat.

Slideshow (7 Images)

Gonzales (5-0) allowed six hits and struck out nine in becoming the first pitcher in the majors this season to reach five victories. He didn’t issue a walk.

Healy hit a three-run double in a five-run first inning as the Mariners spoiled left-hander Taylor Hearn’s major league debut. Hearn (0-1) faced eight batters in the first inning and only recorded one out. The 24-year-old allowed five runs (four earned) on three hits and four walks.

—Field Level Media