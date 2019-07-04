MLB roundup: Bellinger blasts D-backs, extends L.A.'s walk-off run

The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their late-game heroics, winning their fifth consecutive home game in walk-off fashion, this time on a Cody Bellinger home run in the 10th inning for a 5-4 victory Wednesday over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

Jul 3, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger (35) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It was the second home run of the game for Bellinger, who has 29 on the season to give him the Dodgers’ record for most homers in the first half. His home run in the second inning tied the club’s first-half record previously held by Gil Hodges and Duke Snider.

The game-winning shot into the seats in right-center came off Diamondbacks right-hander Yoan Lopez (1-2). Dodgers right-hander Joe Kelly (3-3) pitched a scoreless 10th inning to earn the victory.

It was the first time a team had five consecutive home victories in walk-off fashion since the 2004 Oakland Athletics. Four of those Dodgers’ walk-off victories have come on home runs. It was the Dodgers’ seventh walk-off victory this season and their eighth consecutive home victory overall.

Cardinals 5, Mariners 2

Pinch hitter Tommy Edman hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer with two outs in the top of the ninth inning as St. Louis rallied past host Seattle.

The Cardinals scored all five of their runs in the ninth to win for just the second time in their past eight games. Right-hander John Brebbia (2-3) pitched 2 1/3 perfect innings of relief, striking out six of the seven batters he faced, to get the victory.

Mariners right-hander Mike Leake, who played for the Cardinals in 2016 and ‘17, tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just five hits. The right-hander didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven, but he wound up with a no-decision when the bullpen blew a 2-0 lead in the ninth.

White Sox 7, Tigers 5 (first game)

James McCann, Yolmer Sanchez and Ryan Cordell each had two hits and two RBIs as host Chicago beat Detroit in the first game of their doubleheader.

The White Sox banged out 12 hits, five of which were doubles, which was enough support to help right-hander Dylan Cease earn the win in his first major league start.

Cease struck out six, walked four, and allowed four hits and three runs in five innings of work. He bounced back to earn the win despite a laborious first inning that saw him throw 33 pitches.

White Sox 9, Tigers 6 (second game, 12 innings)

Jose Abreu belted a walk-off, three-run home run with two outs in the 12th inning to lift host Chicago to the twin bill sweep of Detroit.

Yoan Moncada and Ryan Cordell smacked two home runs apiece for the White Sox. Nicholas Castellanos went 4-for-6 with a home run, a double and three RBIs for Detroit, which out-hit the White Sox 12-10.

John Hicks delivered a go-ahead RBI single against Carson Fulmer with two strikes and two outs in the 10th inning to give the Tigers a 6-5 lead. The White Sox tied the game in the bottom half as Moncada drilled his second home run while saddling closer Shane Greene with a blown save.

Angels 6, Rangers 2

Mike Trout homered twice, giving him 24 for the season, and drove in four runs as Los Angeles defeated Texas in Arlington, Texas. Trout has eight homers against the Rangers this season.

The Angels have won two straight against the Rangers following the death of teammate Tyler Skaggs. The team’s starting pitcher was found dead on Monday afternoon in the team hotel just before the start of the series against Texas.

Jaime Barria (3-2) was announced as the Angels’ starter on Wednesday afternoon, and he went five innings, allowing two runs and four hits. He struck out a career-high eight and walked two.

Twins 4, Athletics 3 (12 innings)

Mitch Garver ruined Blake Treinen’s return from the injured list with an RBI single in the top of the 12th inning in Minnesota’s defeat of host Oakland.

Treinen (2-3), who hadn’t pitched since June 20 because of a sore right shoulder, entered the game in the 12th and struck out the first batter he faced before walking Byron Buxton and Max Kepler.

Garver then worked the count full before driving a single into left field, scoring Buxton to break a 3-3 tie.

Astros 4, Rockies 2

Alex Bregman and Yuli Gurriel homered for Houston, which beat Colorado in Denver to sweep the two-game interleague series.

Wade Miley (7-4) recovered from a rough start to allow one run on five hits and strike out six over six innings. The left-hander’s 108 pitches were a season high.

Roberto Osuna got the last three outs for his 19th save and second in as many nights. The Astros have won five straight.

Yankees 5, Mets 1

Domingo German allowed one run over six solid innings in his return from the injured list, and the New York Yankees beat the host New York Mets in the final Subway Series game of the regular season.

The Yankees and Mets each split two games in the other’s ballpark this season. It is the second straight season in which the Big Apple rivals split the season series and the 10th time since interleague play began in 1997.

German (10-2), who hadn’t pitched since June 7 due to a left hip injury, gave up a homer to Jeff McNeil on his first pitch of the game but allowed just two other baserunners into scoring position. The right-hander gave up five hits and walked none while striking out six.

Pirates 6, Cubs 5

Corey Dickerson’s sacrifice fly produced the winning run in the ninth inning as host Pittsburgh edged Chicago.

Trailing 5-4 against Craig Kimbrel (0-1), who was making his third appearance for the Cubs, Elias Diaz walked with one out in the ninth and went to third on Jung Ho Kang’s double, which went off right fielder Willson Contreras’ glove. Diaz was safe at home on Adam Frazier’s grounder to second for a 5-5 tie. Kang scored on Dickerson’s fly to left.

Josh Bell hit an RBI double and a solo homer, and Melky Cabrera hit a two-run homer for Pittsburgh, which has won six of eight.

Orioles 9, Rays 6

Renato Nunez hit a three-run homer to cap Baltimore’s six-run ninth inning to upend Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

With the score 3-3 entering the ninth, pinch hitter Anthony Santander drew a leadoff walk against Rays closer Jose Alvarado and eventually scored on a fielder’s choice by pinch hitter Pedro Severino.

Jonathan Villar followed with a run-scoring triple to center, then scored on an error on Rays catcher Mike Zunino, who dropped the ball on the tag of Villar at home following Trey Mancini’s grounder to short. Nunez crushed his 19th homer to left field two batters later as Baltimore sent 11 batters to the plate in the inning.

Braves 9, Phillies 2

Atlanta’s Josh Donaldson and Austin Riley hit three-run homers, and Matt Joyce hit a two-run shot as host Atlanta defeated Philadelphia.

Donaldson clubbed his 16th homer of the season in the fourth inning to break open a scoreless game. Riley smacked his 15th homer to highlight a six-run sixth inning that also featured Joyce’s third long ball of the year.

The Braves broke a two-game losing streak and evened the three-game series with Philadelphia heading into the finale on Thursday.

Blue Jays 6, Red Sox 3

Brandon Drury had three hits, including a two-run, go-ahead homer in the sixth inning and Jacob Waguespack earned his first career major league win as host Toronto defeated Boston.

Danny Jansen added a two-run home run, his second homer in two games, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a solo shot for Toronto to set up the rubber match in the three-game series Thursday.

Christian Vazquez homered for Boston. Waguespack (1-0) allowed three runs and six hits with four strikeouts in five-plus innings after the Blue Jays used an opener for one inning. It was Waguespack’s second career major league game.

Reds 3, Brewers 0

Sonny Gray tied a career high with 12 strikeouts over eight innings and Yasiel Puig homered and drove in two runs as host Cincinnati blanked Milwaukee.

Puig hit a home run in the second inning, scored on Jose Iglesias’ RBI single in the seventh inning, and added a sacrifice fly in the eighth for the Reds, who have won back-to-back games after losing six of their previous eight.

Gray (5-5) struck out Tyler Saladino to lead off the eighth inning for his 12th strikeout, matching his total set against the Los Angeles Angels on Sept. 23, 2014, while he was with Oakland. The 29-year-old scattered four hits and issued just one walk during his 111-pitch performance.

Nationals 3, Marlins 1

Stephen Strasburg pitched 7 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing only two hits, with a season-high 14 strikeouts, and Brian Dozier and Matt Adams hit homers as host Washington beat Miami.

Strasburg (10-4) had an immaculate inning for the first time in his career when he fanned all three batters on just nine pitches in the top of the fourth inning. Strasburg has won his last 11 decisions against the Marlins and is 20-7 in his career against Miami.

Reliever Fernando Rodney came on for Strasburg with one out and two on the eighth and eventually induced a double-play grounder off the bat of Harold Ramirez to end the inning. Closer Sean Doolittle pitched the ninth for his 19th save even though he gave up a run when he hit Cesar Puello with the bases loaded.

Giants 7, Padres 5

Donovan Solano scored the go-ahead run from second base Wednesday night when Padres center fielder Wil Myers lost Pablo Sandoval’s two-out, high fly to center in the dusk, leading the visiting San Francisco Giants to a 7-5 victory over slumping San Diego.

San Francisco scored 30 runs on 40 hits while sweeping the three-game series. The Giants have won four straight. The Padres have lost four straight at home.

The Padres held a 4-3 lead before the Giants scored four runs in the sixth, all against reliever Luis Perdomo (1-1) with two outs. All seven of the Giants’ runs in the game scored with two outs.

Indians 4, Royals 0

Mike Clevinger scattered four singles in six shutout innings and Roberto Perez had a home run, a triple and two RBIs in Cleveland’s win over host Kansas City.

Slideshow (4 Images)

Clevinger (2-2) extended his career record against the Royals to 7-0 and lowered his career ERA against Kansas City from 2.25 to 2.03. The Indians will go for the three-game sweep in a Thursday matinee.

Danny Duffy (3-5) pitched well, but once again lacked run support. In his last eight starts, including Wednesday, the Royals have scored 20 runs with him in the game. It’s an unfortunate reversal of fortune after Duffy had the third-most runs per start (8.16) in the American League through May 19.

—Field Level Media