MLB roundup: Betts' first walk-off HR caps wild Red Sox win

Mookie Betts led off the bottom of the 10th inning with a home run as the Boston Red Sox snapped a two-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the visiting Minnesota Twins on Friday night at Fenway Park.

It was Betts’ 25th homer of the season and his first career walk-off homer. The blast over the Green Monster in left field came on the second pitch of the inning from Matt Belisle (1-1).

Eddie Rosario had a two-run go-ahead double off Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the ninth, and Jorge Polanco also had two hits for Minnesota, which had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Rafael Devers tied the game leading off the bottom of the ninth against Fernando Rodney when he lined his 15th homer of the year just over the glove of Max Kepler into the bullpen in right.

Pirates 5, Mets 4

David Freese capped a big night with a walk-off single as Pittsburgh broke a two-game losing streak with a win over visiting New York.

Freese drove in all five Pirates runs, including a two-run homer. Michael Conforto hit a three-run homer for the Mets, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

In the ninth tied 4-4 against Tim Peterson (2-2), the Mets’ seventh pitcher, Josh Harrison had an infield single, Gregory Polanco singled and Elias Diaz was walked intentionally before Freese lofted the ball to deep right-center for the win.

Orioles 15, Rays 5

Adam Jones homered and drove in four runs, and Jonathan Schoop homered in a fifth consecutive game and had three RBIs as Baltimore routed visiting Tampa Bay.

Andrew Cashner (3-9) broke a four-game losing streak and won for the first time this season at home. It was his first victory since May 21.

Chris Archer (3-5) started for the Rays in what might have been his final time on the mound with Tampa Bay as the July 31 trade deadline nears. Archer gave up four runs (three earned) in six innings before the Orioles broke things open with an eight-run seventh.

Indians 8, Tigers 3

Pinch hitter Brandon Guyer smashed a three-run homer to highlight a four-run eighth, Francisco Lindor homered twice and drove in three runs and Cleveland rolled to a win at Detroit.

Yonder Alonso also homered and drove in two runs for the Indians, who have won 11 of 14 meetings with Detroit this season. Cody Allen (3-4) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to get the victory.

Victor Martinez homered for the Tigers. Losing pitcher Joe Jimenez (4-2) was charged with three runs while getting only one out.

Reds 6, Phillies 4

Mason Williams broke a fourth-inning tie with a three-run home run and Eugenio Suarez homered in his fifth straight game, lifting host Cincinnati past Philadelphia.

Suarez tied a club record when he connected for a solo shot in the second inning. He became the eighth Reds player to homer in five straight, last accomplished by Jay Bruce in 2016.

The Cincinnati bullpen threw 4 2/3 innings of one-run relief, helping the Reds get even in the four-game series.

Nationals 9, Marlins 1

Max Scherzer earned his 14th win of the season on his 34th birthday and teenager Juan Soto homered for the third straight game as Washington defeated host Miami.

The only run allowed by Scherzer was unearned, and Soto went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Soto finished a double short of the cycle.

Scherzer (14-5) retired the first 10 batters he faced and struck out the side in the third and sixth innings. He finished with 11 strikeouts to reach 200 on the season and gave up three hits and one walk in eight innings.

Dodgers 4, Braves 1

Clayton Kershaw gave up one run over a season-high 7 2/3 innings and drove in a pair of runs to help Los Angeles win at Atlanta.

Kershaw (4-5) gave up six hits, struck out eight without a walk and improved to 4-0 in 10 career starts against the Braves. It was his first career start at SunTrust Park.

Kershaw drove in two runs with a two-out single in the fourth inning to complete a three-run rally. He also walked three times, making him the first pitcher with three walks and a single since Whitey Ford in 1959 and the first Dodger pitcher with three walks since Don Sutton in 1976.

Blue Jays 10, White Sox 5

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. led a five-homer barrage with two solo shots, Marcus Stroman pitched into the seventh inning and visiting Toronto pummeled Chicago.

Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer, and Curtis Granderson and Kendrys Morales each added solo blasts for the Jays.

Gurriel also hit a double in going 3-for-5 and matching a club record (Tony Fernandez, 1986) with his ninth straight multi-hit game.

Rangers 11, Astros 2

Robinson Chirinos slugged his third home run against Houston this season, leading visiting Texas in a rout.

Chirinos delivered the decisive blow with two outs and a 2-2 count in the fifth inning, belting a fastball from Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel (8-9) 404 feet to left field.

The Astros, playing without middle infielders Carlos Correa (back) and Jose Altuve (right knee), managed only two hits against Yovani Gallardo (5-1) in 5 1/3 innings after mustering just one off Rockies right-hander Jon Gray on Wednesday.

Cardinals 5, Cubs 2

Luke Weaver pitched six strong innings as St. Louis defeated visiting Chicago.

Paul DeJong went 3-for-3 with a triple and three RBIs for the Cardinals, who improved to 8-6 in the season series against the National League Central leaders.

Weaver (6-9) allowed two runs on eight hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out five to defeat the Cubs for the first time in four tries this season. He suffered a 7-2 loss last Saturday in Chicago in his previous start.

Rockies 3, Athletics 1

Kyle Freeland pitched six shutout innings, Nolan Arenado homered and host Colorado beat streaking Oakland.

Adam Ottavino pitched the ninth for his fourth save, and Carlos Gonzalez had three hits for the Rockies, who have won eight of 10.

The A’s had won 13 of their last 16 games to move to 18 games above .500 and climb into the playoff hunt. Heading into the weekend, Oakland was a game behind Seattle for the second American League wild card.

Angels 4, Mariners 3 (10 innings)

Kole Calhoun hit a game-ending home run in the 10th inning to lead Los Angeles past visiting Seattle.

Calhoun’s 12th home run of the season came on the first pitch against Mariners reliever Juan Nicasio (1-5).

Albert Pujols had a second-inning double to give him 3,061 hits and move him past Craig Biggio and into sole possession of 24th on the all-time hit list. Next up at No. 23 is Ichiro Suzuki, who has 3,089 hits.

Diamondbacks 6, Padres 2

Arizona erupted for six runs in the third inning off San Diego starter Luis Perdomo, and right-hander Zack Greinke held the hosts to a solo homer by Manuel Margot over seven innings in a win.

Greinke improved to 12-5 on the season — and 11-2 lifetime against the Padres — while giving up six hits and no walks with six strikeouts.

Steven Souza Jr.’s two-run double — one of four in the inning — was Arizona’s biggest hit in the third-inning assault on Perdomo, who got only one out in the inning before being pulled. Seven straight Diamondbacks reached base ahead of his departure.

Brewers 3, Giants 1

Chase Anderson outdueled Madison Bumgarner and Ryan Braun drove in two runs, delivering Milwaukee a win at San Francisco.

Jeremy Jeffress got Buster Posey to ground out with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning, helping the Brewers hold on for their fourth win in their last five games.

Following the win, the Brewers acquired two-time All-Star third baseman Mike Moustakas from the Kansas City Royals for outfielder Brett Phillips and right-hander Jorge Lopez.

Yankees-Royals, ppd.

The game between Kansas City and New York at Yankee Stadium was postponed roughly 30 minutes after its scheduled first pitch due to rain. The contest will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Saturday.

