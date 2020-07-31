MLB roundup: Bieber sets two-game strikeout mark

Shane Bieber pitched eight shutout innings and entered the major league record books with 13 more strikeouts as the Cleveland Indians blanked the Minnesota Twins 2-0 Thursday night at Minneapolis.

Bieber, who set a franchise Opening Day record with 14 strikeouts over six shutout innings in a 2-0 victory against Kansas City on Friday, allowed just three singles. His 27 strikeouts in his first two starts of the season tied the modern era (since 1901) big-league record set by Karl Spooner of the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1954.

Bieber (2-0) left after throwing 102 pitches, 69 of which were strikes. He has allowed just seven hits and a walk in 14 innings this season. James Karinchak pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to notch his first major league save. Cleveland also became the first team ever to have starters strike out 10 or more batters four times through the first seven games of the season.

Jose Berrios (0-1) allowed two runs on three hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out six and also hit a batter.

Braves 2, Rays 1

Max Fried had another strong start, and Atlanta held off visiting Tampa Bay to sweep a two-game series.

Fried (1-0) didn’t allow a baserunner until Mike Brosseau’s single with two outs in the fifth. Fried finished by allowing one run on three hits and a walk with seven strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings.

The Braves struck for their only two runs in the second inning against Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough (0-1). Dansby Swanson drove in the first run with a single for his ninth RBI, and Austin Riley brought home the second with a sacrifice fly.

Nationals 6, Blue Jays 4

Michael A. Taylor hit a two-run home run, Starlin Castro had four hits, and Washington defeated Toronto at Nationals Park.

The Nationals gained a split of the four-game series after dropping the first two. The Blue Jays were the designated home team for the second straight game in Washington. The Canadian government is not allowing them to play in Toronto during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the club’s temporary home in Buffalo is not yet game-ready.

Toronto’s Teoscar Hernandez homered twice for the second time in the series, and Cavan Biggio also hit a home run.

Royals 5, Tigers 3

Alex Gordon had three hits and scored two runs, Bubba Starling delivered a two-run double, and Kansas City won at Detroit.

Adalberto Mondesi and Jorge Soler each had three hits and scored a run for the Royals, who split the four-game series. Greg Holland (1-0) tossed a scoreless inning of relief and struck out two. Trevor Rosenthal pitched a shutout ninth for his first save this season.

Miguel Cabrera hit a pair of solo homers for the Tigers, and Jonathan Schoop homered for the third straight night.

Red Sox 4, Mets 2

Christian Vazquez hit two home runs and collected three RBIs as Boston won at New York to sweep a two-game interleague series.

Jul 30, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Shane Bieber (57) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Vazquez belted a solo homer in the second, then added a two-run shot in the fourth to give the Red Sox a 3-2 lead. He had four hits, with three home runs and six RBIs in the two game in New York.

Martin Perez (1-1) earned his first Red Sox win after allowing two runs on two hits and four walks while striking out five over 5 2/3 innings. Steven Matz (0-1) allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over 5 1/3 innings.

Yankees 8, Orioles 6

Luke Voit hit a grand slam in the first inning, but it was a three-run homer from Aaron Judge in the top of the ninth that gave New York the win at Baltimore.

The Yankees have now won 18 straight against the Orioles dating back to the second series of last year, and 17 straight in Baltimore. New York swept the brief two-game series, which was rescheduled due to the Miami COVID-19 issues.

Judge crushed his one-out, three-run shot off rookie Cole Sulser (0-1) far into the left field seats for an 8-6 lead in the ninth. Former Oriole Zack Britton closed it out for New York. Despite giving up a two-run homer to Pedro Severino in the eighth, Jonathan Loaisiga (1-0) got the win.

Dodgers 6, Diamondbacks 3

AJ Pollock homered against his former team, the first of three home runs for Los Angeles in a win at Phoenix, spoiling Arizona’s home opener.

Pollock’s two-run shot came in a three-run first inning. Corey Seager hit his second home run in as many days, a solo shot to right field in the second off Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray. Max Muncy connected in the sixth inning off Alex Young, helping the Dodgers post their third win in a row.

Ketel Marte hit his first home run of the season for the Diamondbacks, who lost for the third time in four games.

Padres 12, Giants 7 (10 innings)

San Diego made the most of its first crack at the majors’ new extra-innings rule, erupting for six runs in the 10th inning to emerge with a victory at San Francisco.

Tommy Pham hit the go-ahead single in the 10th. Greg Garcia had a two-run single, and Ty France, Austin Hedges and Fernando Tatis Jr. added RBIs in the winning rally. Pham led San Diego’s 14-hit attack with three hits.

Mike Yastrzemski tripled, singled, walked twice, scored three runs and drove in one for the Giants. Donovan Solano finished with four hits and two RBIs.

Mariners 8, Angels 5

Jose Marmolejos hit his first major league home run, a three-run shot in the first, and Marco Gonzales made Seattle’s first quality start of the season as the Mariners knocked off host Los Angeles.

Marmolejos’ home run doomed Angels starter Dylan Bundy (1-1). Bundy settled in after a rocky start, allowing three runs on four hits over six innings in all, but the Mariners put the game away with five runs in the ninth.

Gonzales (1-1) went 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs (both unearned) on three hits with one walk and six strikeouts.

Cubs at Reds, ppd.

Chicago’s scheduled game at Cincinnati was postponed due to inclement weather. No makeup date was announced.