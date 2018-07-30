MLB roundup: Braves' Newcomb just misses no-hitter

Atlanta left-hander Sean Newcomb came within one out of a no-hitter, and the Braves posted a 4-1 win over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.

Jul 29, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) in action on the mound against the Los Angeles Dodgers at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

After taking a close 1-2 pitch for a ball, Los Angeles’ Chris Taylor ended the no-hit bid with a clean single to left field with two outs in the ninth inning.

Newcomb, who threw 134 pitches, was immediately replaced by Dan Winkler. The reliever allowed Taylor to take second on indifference and permitted an RBI single to Manny Machado to end the shutout.

Newcomb (10-5) struck out eight and issued one walk, to Yasiel Puig to start the sixth inning. There were no other close calls, although center fielder Ender Inciarte made a nice running catch on a fly ball by Enrique Hernandez.

Rangers 4, Astros 3

Ronald Guzman recorded the last of three sixth-inning doubles, and Texas rode a strong pitching performance from Mike Minor to a victory and a three-game series sweep at Houston.

The Astros dropped their fourth consecutive game and endured their first series sweep on the season. Houston claimed the season series from Texas 12-7 but entered the weekend having won eight consecutive games against the Rangers.

Minor (7-6) recorded eight strikeouts, one shy of his season high, over six innings, issuing just one walk, which was intentional, while allowing two runs and four hits.

Rockies 3, A’s 2

Tom Murphy homered, German Marquez pitched into the eighth inning, and Colorado beat Oakland to sweep the three-game series in Denver.

Ryan McMahon, Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon each had two hits for Colorado, and Wade Davis pitched the ninth for his 30th save. The Rockies have won four straight and 11 of their past 13.

Matt Chapman and Khris Davis homered for Oakland, which came into the weekend on a six-game winning streak but couldn’t solve Colorado’s pitching.

Diamondbacks 5, Padres 4

Arizona scored all of its runs on homers by Paul Goldschmidt, A.J. Pollock and Nick Ahmed off Padres rookie starter Joey Lucchesi, then held on to complete a three-game sweep in San Diego.

Clay Buchholz (4-1) limited the Padres to three runs over 5 2/3 innings. Brad Boxberger pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up his 25th save.

Ahmed finished with three hits for the Diamondbacks. The Padres lost their fifth straight and are 2-12 over their past 14 games.

Red Sox 3, Twins 0

Nathan Eovaldi pitched seven shutout innings in his Boston debut, and J.D. Martinez had two hits and drove in three runs in a win over visiting Minnesota.

It was the third straight victory for Boston (74-33), which moved 41 games over .500 for first time since Sept. 27, 1946. The Red Sox also improved to 37-14 at Fenway Park, where they have won 13 of their last 15 games.

Eovaldi (4-4), acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay on Wednesday, allowed just four hits and didn’t walk a batter while striking out five. It marked the eighth time in 11 games that the Boston starting pitcher didn’t allow a run.

Yankees 6, Royals 3

J.A. Happ pitched six outstanding innings in his debut for New York to earn a win over visiting Kansas City.

Happ (11-6) allowed one run on three hits after getting traded in the days leading up to the non-waiver deadline for the fourth time in his career. The veteran left-hander also won for the first time since June 25 after going 0-3 in his last four starts for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Aaron Hicks hit a two-run homer, fell a triple shy of the cycle and reached base four times for the Yankees. Salvador Perez, Hunter Dozier and Rosell Herrera homered for the Royals.

Orioles 11, Rays 5

Chris Davis hit two of Baltimore’s four home runs and drove in four as the host Orioles defeated Tampa Bay.

The Orioles won the last three games in the four-game series thanks to their long-dormant offense, which scored a total of 37 runs in the three contests, registering at least 11 runs each day.

Davis hit a pair of two-run shots. Jonathan Schoop homered for the sixth time in seven games, a three-run blast. Austin Wynns added a solo homer and three runs. The Rays got two homers from C.J. Cron and one from Jake Bauers.

Cubs 5, Cardinals 2

Kyle Hendricks pitched seven strong innings as Chicago won at St. Louis. Ben Zobrist and Anthony Rizzo hit home runs for the Cubs, who avoided a three-game sweep.

Hendricks (7-9) allowed two runs on four hits. He didn’t walk a batter and matched a season high with eight strikeouts. It was only the second time in six July starts that he went more than five innings.

Carl Edwards Jr. pitched a scoreless eighth for the Cubs, and Pedro Strop worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his fifth save of the season.

Indians 8, Tigers 1

Corey Kluber bounced back from two subpar outings, Cleveland batters backed him with three homers, and the visiting Indians cruised past Detroit.

Kluber (13-6) gave up one run on five hits and a walk in 7 1/3 innings while striking out five. The Indians ace surrendered nine earned runs and three homers while losing his previous two starts.

Yonder Alonso had three hits, including a homer, and drove in three runs. Edwin Encarnacion contributed a solo shot among two hits and drove in two runs, and Melky Cabrera supplied three hits, including his first long ball of the season.

Marlins 5, Nationals 0

Jose Urena snapped an eight-game home losing streak and added an RBI single as Miami defeated Washington.

Urena (3-10) won his first game at Marlins Park since beating the New York Mets on Sept. 20, 2017. He held the Nationals scoreless for six innings, giving up one hit and four walks while striking out five. He combined with Adam Conley, Brad Ziegler and Drew Steckenrider on a two-hitter.

Martin Prado smacked a pair of RBI hits to help the Marlins split the four-game series.

Reds 4, Phillies 0

Luis Castillo pitched seven shutout innings, Scooter Gennett belted a two-run home run, and Cincinnati earned a series victory over visiting Philadelphia.

Castillo (6-8) teamed with David Hernandez, Wandy Peralta and Raisel Iglesias on the Reds’ third shutout of the season. Cincinnati earned three straight wins after the first-place Phillies had won the opener of the four-game series.

Gennett hit his 17th homer, and a two-run shot to cap a three-run third inning. Iglesias was credited with his 21st save.

Mets 1, Pirates 0

Zack Wheeler pitched six shutout innings and hit a two-out RBI double, leading New York to a win at Pittsburgh.

Seth Lugo allowed one hit in two innings, and Anthony Swarzak pitched a perfect ninth for his third save to complete the six-hit shutout.

Austin Jackson was 2-for-3 with a walk for the Mets, who ended a two-game losing streak and earned a split in the four-game series. Gregory Polanco was 3-for-4 with two stolen bases for the Pirates.

Blue Jays 7, White Sox 4

Teoscar Hernandez hit the game-tying homer, and Brandon Drury had the go-ahead two-run double as Toronto scored five runs in the ninth inning to win at Chicago.

Jace Fry (0-2) allowed Hernandez’s 16th homer to lead off the ninth, tying the game at 3. Kendrys Morales was hit by a pitch and took third on a double by Aledmys Diaz, who hit a solo homer earlier in the game. Jeanmar Gomez replaced Fry and allowed the two-run double by Drury, who took third on a groundout.

Luke Maile followed with an RBI double, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. later added a run-scoring single. Gurriel was helped off the field with a leg injury after being thrown at second base on the play to end the inning. Gurriel was 3-for-5 with two RBIs to record his club-record 11th straight multi-hit game.

Giants 8, Brewers 5

Buster Posey collected four hits, including a bases-clearing double in a four-run third inning, sending San Francisco past visiting Milwaukee.

Pablo Sandoval laced a two-run triple and Gorkys Hernandez homered for the Giants, who prevented a four-game sweep by the Brewers and ended a four-game losing streak in the process.

Ryan Braun, Hernan Perez and Travis Shaw homered for the Brewers, who lost for just the second time in six games.

Mariners 8, Angels 5

Seattle erupted for seven runs in the first inning and held on for a win over Los Angeles at Anaheim, Calif., avoiding a three-game sweep.

Angels starter Felix Pena got only one out and was charged with all seven runs in the opening frame. The Mariners finished with 14 hits in all, including three each from Dee Gordon, Ben Gamel and Denard Span. Mike Zunino chipped in with two hits and three RBIs.

Seattle starter Marco Gonzales (12-5) gave up two runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings, striking out seven. The only runs he gave up came on a two-run homer by Justin Upton in the fifth inning.

—Field Level Media