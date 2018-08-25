MLB roundup: Brewers rally past Pirates in wild 15th

The Milwaukee Brewers’ Erik Kratz hit a two-run single, and Orlando Arcia followed with an RBI single in the 15th inning Friday for a 7-6 walk-off win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates.

Pirates reliever Clay Holmes (1-3) walked the bases loaded with two outs, setting up the two deciding singles. Opposing reliever Jordan Lyles (3-4), who gave up two runs (one earned) in two innings, scored the winning run.

Francisco Cervelli’s two-out RBI bloop single, plus an error on a missed catch for another run in the top of the 15th, gave Pittsburgh a 6-4 lead.

With the hard-fought win, the Brewers moved a game ahead of Colorado for the second National League wild card. St. Louis, which beat the Rockies earlier Friday, holds a half-game lead for the No. 1 spot.

Cardinals 7, Rockies 5

Tyler O’Neill homered and drove in two runs, Kolten Wong had three hits and St. Louis held off Colorado in Denver.

Starting pitcher Miles Mikolas also homered, and Carlos Martinez (7-6) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of relief for St. Louis, which has won four straight.

Nolan Arenado and Charlie Blackmon homered for the Rockies. Antonio Senzatela (4-4) allowed all seven runs on 10 hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Cubs 3, Reds 2 (10 innings)

David Bote’s one-out, solo home run in the bottom of the 10th inning gave Chicago a walk-off victory over visiting Cincinnati.

Bote sent an 0-2 pitch over the left field bleachers for the win and his fifth homer of the season. Bote was the second Cubs batter Reds closer Raisel Iglesias (2-2) faced after entering in the 10th.

Cincinnati’s Eugenio Suarez tied it at 2-2 in the top of the ninth with a leadoff homer off Cubs closer Pedro Strop. It was Suarez’s 29th homer of the season.

Yankees 7, Orioles 5 (10 innings)

Neil Walker hit a tiebreaking solo homer in the top of the 10th inning, and Luke Voit later added his second homer of the night as New York claimed victory at Baltimore.

Rookie right-hander Cody Carroll (0-2) came on for the Orioles in the 10th, and with one out, Walker worked the count full before hitting his tiebreaking solo homer to center that gave New York a 5-4 lead.

Two batters later, Voit (four RBIs) belted his second two-run homer of the night that made it 7-4 as the Yankees scored three in the 10th. Former Orioles reliever Zach Britton closed it for his first save with the Yankees despite allowing a Chris Davis solo homer.

Rays 10, Red Sox 3

Michael Perez matched his previous season total with four RBIs, and Tampa Bay used a five-run third inning to pull away from visiting Boston early en route to a rout.

Willy Adames hit his eighth home run of the season, helping the Rays build an eight-run lead against Red Sox starter Hector Velazquez (7-2) on the way to their sixth straight win.

Former Red Sox left-hander Jalen Beeks (3-1), who relieved starter Diego Castillo in the second inning, was credited with the win.

Mariners 6, Diamondbacks 3

Mitch Haniger and Mike Zunino homered, and Seattle right-hander Erasmo Ramirez went a season-high six innings in a win at Arizona.

Edwin Diaz pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 49th save, a Mariners franchise record.

Nick Ahmed had two hits for Arizona, which had a three-game winning streak end but remained one game ahead in the National League West when Colorado lost to St. Louis. Paul Goldschmidt had a 14-game hitting streak snapped.

Dodgers 11, Padres 1

Chris Taylor, Justin Turner and Max Muncy hit home runs, and Rich Hill retired the first 12 batters he faced as Los Angeles cruised to victory over visiting San Diego.

Hill (6-4) gave up two hits over six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and one walk.

The Dodgers picked up a game on the two teams ahead of them in the National League West, moving 3 1/2 games behind first-place Arizona and 2 1/2 games back of second-place Colorado.

Athletics 7, Twins 1

Matt Chapman bashed a three-run home run in the eighth inning to break open a close game and secure a victory for Sean Manaea as Oakland halted a two-game losing streak with a win at Minnesota.

Manaea (12-9) was solid for the Athletics, allowing one unearned run on five hits over five innings while walking one and striking out one. With the win, Oakland remains 1 1/2 games back of Houston in the American League West.

Jake Odorizzi (5-8) was the hard-luck loser for Minnesota, surrendering two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk over seven innings. Odorizzi, who also struck out four, left the game trailing 2-1.

Astros 9, Angels 3

A grand slam by Marwin Gonzalez and a strong pitching performance from starter Dallas Keuchel helped lift Houston past Los Angeles at Anaheim, Calif.

Gonzalez’s homer was his 13th of the season and his second career grand slam, giving Keuchel and the Astros a cushion going into the later innings. Keuchel (10-10) shut the Angels out through six innings before he yielded a two-run homer to Los Angeles third baseman Taylor Ward in the seventh.

Mike Trout returned to the Angels’ lineup for the first time since Aug. 1, when he suffered a right wrist contusion that landed him on the disabled list. He was eligible to return on Aug. 16, but his brother-in-law passed away on Aug. 15, and Trout missed more time to be with his family. Trout wound up going 2-for-3 with a single, triple and walk.

Royals 5, Indians 4

Ryan O’Hearn and Hunter Dozier led off the bottom of the ninth inning with back-to-back solo home runs as Kansas City rallied to stun visiting Cleveland.

Indians closer Cody Allen (4-5) entered the ninth with a one-run lead but gave it up in the span of four pitches. O’Hearn hit Allen’s first offering out to left field, his sixth home run of the season, and Dozier followed by taking a 1-1 pitch deep to right-center, his seventh.

The game was delayed 30 minutes in the top of the fourth inning after a water pipe burst near the Royals’ bullpen, causing water to flood the warning track.

Marlins 1, Braves 0

Dan Straily pitched six scoreless innings, and Derek Dietrich provided the game’s only RBI as Miami defeated Atlanta at Marlins Park.

The Braves, who lead the National League East, had their four-game win streak snapped by the Marlins, who are last in the same division. Miami had lost seven straight games to Atlanta.

Straily (5-6) allowed just three hits and one walk, striking out four. He worked around a Johan Camargo one-out double in the second and Ronald Acuna Jr.’s two-out double in the third.

Blue Jays 4, Phillies 2

Kendrys Morales homered for a career-best fifth straight game, Billy McKinney added a two-run shot and Toronto held off visiting Philadelphia.

Blue Jays starter Ryan Borucki (3-3) allowed two runs, seven hits and one walk while striking out five in 6 1/3 innings to win the opener of the three-game series. Ken Giles pitched around a single and a walk in the ninth inning to earn his fifth save for Toronto and his 17th save of the season.

Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (9-9) allowed four runs, six hits and three walks and struck out five in six-plus innings.

Mets 3, Nationals 0

Jason Vargas had his best start of the season, tossing six scoreless innings to earn the win as New York shut out visiting Washington.

The Mets have won 11 of 17. The Nationals, the two-time defending National League East champions, have lost eight of 12 to fall to 64-65. Washington is closer to fourth-place New York (6 1/2 games ahead) than first-place Atlanta (8 1/2 games behind).

Vargas (4-8) allowed just three hits and walked none while striking out a season-high eight.

Rangers 7, Giants 6 (10 innings)

Rougned Odor tied the score with a two-out, two-run home run in the ninth inning, and Robinson Chirinos produced the game-winner with a bases-loaded walk in the 10th, lifting visiting Texas to an improbable victory over San Francisco.

The Rangers were down to their last strike, trailing by two, and had no one on base when Shin-Soo Choo reached on second baseman Joe Panik’s error in the ninth, setting the stage for Odor’s dramatic homer on closer Will Smith’s next pitch to forge a 6-6 tie.

Chirinos’ walk came off the Giants’ fifth pitcher, Sam Dyson (3-3), who loaded the bases with a four-pitch walk to the previous hitter, Ronald Guzman. Rangers closer Jose Leclerc retired the Giants in order in the bottom of the 10th, striking out two, for his seventh save.

White Sox 6, Tigers 3

Yoan Moncada and Tim Anderson had two-run doubles during a six-run, eighth-inning outburst, lifting visiting Chicago to victory over Detroit.

Daniel Palka supplied a pair of doubles, including the go-ahead hit. Thyago Vieira (1-0) retired one batter and collected his first major league victory. Juan Minaya got the last two outs but was not credited with a save.

The White Sox defeated the Tigers for just the fourth time in 14 meetings this season.

