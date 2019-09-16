MLB roundup: Brewers win on Braun's 9th-inning slam

Ryan Braun’s ninth-inning grand slam rallied the visiting Milwaukee Brewers to a 7-6 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

Sep 15, 2019; St. Louis, MO, USA; Milwaukee Brewers left fielder Ryan Braun (8) celebrates after hitting a grand slam off of St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Junior Fernandez (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Braun crushed a two-out, 3-2 pitch from Cardinals reliever Junior Fernandez to erase a 4-3 deficit in dramatic fashion.

The Brewers won for the ninth time in 10 games to move within three games of the National League-Central leading Cardinals. Milwaukee is one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the second wild-card spot.

Reliever Matt Albers (7-5), the fifth of six Brewers pitchers, earned the victory. Josh Hader closed out the game to earn his 33rd save, despite giving up a two-run homer to Tommy Edman.

John Gant (10-1), the sixth of eight Cardinals pitchers, took the loss.

Rockies 10, Padres 5

Ryan McMahon homered twice and drove in four runs and Josh Fuentes added a homer and four RBIs as Colorado beat San Diego in Denver.

Garrett Hampson added three hits and scored three runs and pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez got his first major league hit and RBIs before leaving with a lead.

Wil Myers and Luis Urias homered and had two hits apiece, and Josh Naylor also went deep for the Padres, who were outscored 31-23 in the three-game sweep by Colorado.

Mariners 11, White Sox 10

Tom Murphy drew a walk with one out and the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning as Seattle rallied to defeat visiting Chicago.

Kyle Lewis hit a three-run homer for the Mariners, who took two of three games in the series. It was Lewis’ fourth home run in six major league games. Welington Castillo hit a grand slam and Adam Engel added a three-run shot, both in an eight-run fifth inning, for the White Sox.

Mariners right-hander Austin Adams (2-2) got the victory and White Sox right-hander Jose Ruiz (1-3) took the loss.

Red Sox 6, Phillies 3

Christian Vazquez socked a grand slam and a solo homer for a career-high five RBIs to lead visiting Boston to past fading Philadelphia.

Red Sox starter Rick Porcello (13-12) was effective in five innings, allowing five hits and two runs while striking out six and walking one.

Rhys Hoskins homered among his two hits for the Phillies, who dropped their second straight and fell four games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second wild-card berth in the National League.

Twins 7, Indians 5

Roberto Perez belted a go-ahead, three-run home run in the sixth inning as host Cleveland recorded a victory over Minnesota to salvage the finale of their three-game series.

Mike Freeman added a pinch-hit RBI single in the seventh inning for the Indians, who responded to Saturday’s doubleheader sweep by trimming their deficit to 4 1/2 games behind first-place Minnesota in the American League Central.

Eddie Rosario launched a pair of solo shots and LaMonte Wade and Miguel Sano also went deep for the Twins.

Dodgers 3, Mets 2

Jedd Gyorko’s RBI single with two outs in the ninth inning snapped a tie and lifted visiting Los Angeles past New York.

Enrique Hernandez began the game-winning rally with a one-out double off Seth Lugo (6-4). After pinch-hitter Edwin Rios struck out, Gyorko fell behind 0-2 and took a borderline pitch for ball one before singling sharply up the middle to give the Dodgers their first lead of the night.

Kenley Jansen (5-3) earned the win with a perfect eighth. Adam Kolarek got the first out of the ninth before Kenta Maeda recorded the final two outs to earn his second save.

Reds 3, Diamondbacks 1

Eugenio Suarez hit two solo home runs, including a 456-foot blast, and Trevor Bauer pitched eight strong innings to help Cincinnati to a victory over Arizona in Phoenix.

Suarez moved into a tie for the major league lead with 47 homers, the same as New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso. Suarez has three multi-homer games this season, two against the Diamondbacks in the past eight days. He has five homers against Arizona this season.

Ketel Marte had two hits and Wilmer Flores had an RBI single for Arizona, which has lost seven of eight after breaking a six-game losing streak Saturday.

Blue Jays 6, Yankees 4

Randal Grichuk hit two home runs and had four RBIs, right-hander T.J. Zeuch earned his first major league win and Toronto defeated visiting New York.

Zeuch (1-0), who entered the game in the second inning, allowed three runs (two earned), five hits and three walks while striking out five in 5 1/3 innings. It was his third career appearance.

Cubs 16, Pirates 6

Kris Bryant went 3-for-5 with a pair of home runs and four RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs cruised to a 16-6 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates to complete a three-game sweep Sunday afternoon.

Bryant hit a three-run homer in the first inning and a solo shot in the third to give him 31 on the season. Ian Happ, Kyle Schwarber and Jonathan Lucroy also homered for Chicago (81-68), which maintained its hold on the second wild-card spot in the National League.

Pablo Reyes went 2-for-5 with three RBIs in a losing effort for Pittsburgh (65-85), which dropped to 5-11 against the Cubs this season.

Orioles 8, Tigers 2

Rio Ruiz hit a two-run homer, Jonathan Villar and Anthony Santander also drove in two runs and visiting Baltimore rolled past Detroit.

Asher Wojciechowski (3-8) pitched five innings and gave up two runs on eight hits while collecting the win. He had dropped his last five decisions.

Baltimore has taken two of the first three games of the series in a matchup of the majors’ worst teams.

Nationals 7, Braves 0

Right-hander Anibal Sanchez slowed down the Atlanta bats with seven scoreless innings as Washington beat the visiting Braves.

Sanchez (9-8) allowed only three hits and one walk, striking out three. He improved to 3-0 in five starts against Atlanta this season.

Washington produced 10 hits and was led by Howie Kendrick, who went 3-for-4 with a homer, scored twice and drove in three runs. Victor Robles added two hits, including a double, and made a great catch in center field to rob pinch hitter Adeiny Hechavarria of extra bases in the ninth.

Astros 12, Royals 3

Josh Reddick had five hits and three RBIs as Houston defeated host Kansas City.

Wade Miley (14-5), who hadn’t gotten out of the first inning in his past two starts, got back on the winning track. He allowed two runs on seven hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked two.

Kansas City starter Jakob Junis (9-14) allowed five runs on seven hits in 2 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out two.

A’s 6, Rangers 1

Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman homered, and Sean Manaea pitched six shutout innings to lead Oakland to its sixth straight victory as it beat Texas in Arlington, Texas.

Semien’s homer was his 30th of the season, joining Matt Olson (34) and Chapman (34) in the 30-home run club and tying the team record for players with 30 homers in a season last accomplished in 2001. Chapman’s solo shot in the ninth was the 244th home run of the season for the A’s, breaking the franchise record also set in 1996.

Shin-Soo Choo went 3-for-3 and also was hit by a pitch, and Jose Trevino doubled and scored a run for Texas, which suffered its third straight loss.

Angels 6, Rays 4

Albert Pujols had a three-run homer and an RBI double to help Los Angeles end a six-game losing streak with a win against Tampa Bay in Anaheim, Calif.

Kevan Smith had three hits and Andrelton Simmons had two hits and scored twice for the Angels.

Rays left-hander Ryan Yarbrough (11-4) hadn’t lost since June 13, going 6-0 in his past 15 outings with a 2.43 ERA. Yarbrough allowed six runs and 10 hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked two.

Giants 2, Marlins 1

Johnny Cueto threw five shutout innings for the second consecutive start and Mike Yastrzemski scored the go-ahead run in the eighth on a wild pitch as San Francisco edged visiting Miami.

Mauricio Dubon homered for the Giants, who won two of three in the series.

Matching his effort from a week earlier when he was pitching for the first time in 13 months after Tommy John surgery, Cueto limited the Marlins to three hits in his five innings. He walked two and struck out two.

