MLB roundup: Bruce blasts 2 HRs in first start for Phils

Jay Bruce wasted little time in making his presence felt with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Jun 4, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Jay Bruce (23) is congratulated by right fielder Bryce Harper (3) and catcher J.T. Realmuto and shortstop Jean Segura (2) during the fifth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Two days after being acquired by the Phillies from the Seattle Mariners, Bruce hit two home runs, doubled and equaled his career high with six RBIs on Tuesday night to lead the Phillies to a 9-6 win over the host San Diego Padres.

Bruce, who made his first Phillies appearance on Monday off the bench after Andrew McCutchen got injured, started on Tuesday and went 3-for-4, including his 15th and 16th homers of the season, the second one a grand slam. The helped the Phillies snap a five-game losing streak.

Seven homers were hit in the game. Scott Kingery and pinch hitter Maikel Franco added solo home shots for the Phillies. Franmil Reyes hit two tape-measure blasts (426 and 438 feet) off the batter’s eye in center for the Padres, and Eric Hosmer had a two-run shot.

Orioles 12, Rangers 11

Pedro Severino homered three times, and Dwight Smith Jr. homered and drove in six runs as Baltimore hung on to defeat Texas in the opener of a three-game series in Arlington, Texas.

Severino hit two solo homers and a two-run shot to finish 3-for-5 with four RBIs. He and Smith, who went 3-for-4, combined to drive in 10 of the Orioles’ runs, and Baltimore also got a home run from Keon Broxton. Hanser Alberto went 4-for-5 and scored twice for Baltimore.

The Orioles led 12-5 going to the bottom of the ninth, but the Rangers scored six times. Closer Mychal Givens struck out Delino DeShields and Elvin Andrus swinging with the tying run on base to end the game.

Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 0

Hyun-Jin Ryu continued his dominant pitching with seven scoreless innings as Los Angeles won its seventh consecutive game, blanking Arizona in Phoenix.

Ryu (9-1) allowed three hits, walked none and struck out two. He retired 12 in a row at one point, won his sixth consecutive start and lowered his ERA from 1.48 to 1.35. He has not allowed a run in five of his past six outings.

Yimi Garcia and Scott Alexander each pitched a scoreless inning of relief to complete the Dodgers’ eighth shutout of the season. Cody Bellinger hit a two-run triple off the top of the wall in center field in the first inning to stake Ryu to an early lead and extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

Braves 12, Pirates 5

Austin Riley, Josh Donaldson and Freddie Freeman each homered in the seventh inning or later as Atlanta came from behind to down host Pittsburgh for its third straight win.

Melky Cabrera hit a two-run homer and an RBI single for Pittsburgh, which blew two three-run leads and lost for the 11th time in 15 games.

Atlanta starter Max Fried gave up five runs and nine hits in four innings, with three strikeouts and two walks. Dan Winkler (2-1) pitched a scoreless sixth to pick up the win.

Blue Jays 4, Yankees 3

Randal Grichuk and Freddy Galvis hit home runs in a four-run fifth inning, and host Toronto ended a six-game losing streak by defeating New York.

Reliever Thomas Pannone (2-3) allowed two walks in one-third of an inning but picked up the win. Ken Giles allowed a single and two walks and struck out three in 1 1/3 innings to earn his 11th save of the season.

Clint Frazier and Aaron Hicks homered for the Yankees.

Red Sox 8, Royals 3

Visiting Boston scored all of its runs in the sixth inning or later, with seven runs charged to host Kansas City’s bullpen, and J.D. Martinez had three hits in the win.

Eduardo Rodriguez (6-3) picked up the victory. He allowed two runs on six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He didn’t walk anyone and struck out seven.

Kansas City starter Glenn Sparkman pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing just one run on three hits. He left with a 2-0 lead and a runner on second, after throwing 80 pitches, 59 for strikes. However, the Royals’ bullpen allowed seven runs on seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Indians 5, Twins 2

Francisco Lindor recorded his 10th career multi-homer performance, and Shane Bieber (5-2) tossed seven-plus strong innings as host Cleveland defeated Minnesota.

Lindor belted a solo homer in the fourth inning and a two-run shot in the fifth before capping his three-hit performance with a double in the seventh.

Roberto Perez and Jake Bauers launched back-to-back homers in the seventh inning to help the Indians win for the fourth time in seven games.

Marlins 16, Brewers 0

Garrett Cooper went 4-for-5 and homered as Miami routed host Milwaukee.

Miami erupted with an 11-run fifth inning off Milwaukee relievers Taylor Williams and Corbin Burnes for a 15-0 advantage. Every Marlins hitter had an RBI in the inning, a feat not done since the San Francisco Giants accomplished it in 1997.

Harold Ramirez, Starlin Castro and starting pitcher Pablo Lopez keyed the onslaught with run-scoring doubles. Miguel Rojas, Curtis Granderson, Cooper and JT Riddle each had run-scoring singles, and Jorge Alfaro plated two runs with a bases-loaded single.

Cubs 6, Rockies 3

Kyle Hendricks struck out 10 in seven solid innings, Kyle Schwarber and Javier Baez homered, and host Chicago ended Colorado’s eight-game winning streak.

Playing in just his second game for the Cubs, Carlos Gonzalez doubled and drove in two runs against his former team, and Pedro Strop pitched the ninth for his fifth save of the season.

Daniel Murphy homered and drove in two runs, and Nolan Arenado singled to extend his hitting streak to 14 games for Colorado.

Reds 4, Cardinals 1

Jose Peraza drove in two runs, and Cincinnati ended host St. Louis’ four-game winning streak in the opener of a three-game series.

After an 80-minute rain delay, Reds starter Luis Castillo went six innings, allowing one run and two hits. Castillo (6-1) struck out eight and walked four. Amir Garrett, David Hernandez and Raisel Iglesias combined to blank the Cardinals the rest of the way.

Yasiel Puig homered, and Peraza and Joey Votto had two hits each for the Reds, who avoided their first three-game losing streak since a four-game skid from April 14-17.

Giants 9, Mets 3 (10 innings)

Bruce Bochy earned his 1,000th win as San Francisco manager when Stephen Vogt’s two-run double in the 10th inning snapped a tie and jump-started a six-run frame that fueled a win at New York.

The Giants tied a season high by winning their third straight. The Mets have dropped three straight and six of eight.

Bochy, who directed San Francisco to World Series wins in 2010, 2012 and 2014, is the second Giants manager to reach 1,000 wins — John McGraw totaled 2,583 wins from 1902-32 — and the 25th manager to win at least 1,000 games with one club.

Nationals 9, White Sox 5

Anthony Rendon homered, doubled and drove in five runs, and host Washington rallied from a five-run deficit to defeat Chicago.

Stephen Strasburg (6-3) gave up five runs in the first two innings but added three scoreless frames to record his 100th career win.

Howie Kendrick and Victor Robles also homered for Washington, which has won three straight and five of six. Sean Doolittle got the final two outs with two men on for his 13th save.

Tigers 9, Rays 6

Miguel Cabrera had three hits, including a grand slam, and drove in five runs to power host Detroit past Tampa Bay.

Cabrera blasted his fifth career grand slam to snap a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning. He missed the previous two games due to knee soreness and revealed prior to the game he would become a full-time designated hitter.

Dawel Lugo had three hits, including a two-run triple, and Niko Goodrum rapped three hits and scored twice for Detroit. Ryan Carpenter (1-2) notched his second career win by holding the Rays to two runs and seven hits in seven innings.

Athletics 4, Angels 2

Frankie Montas pitched six solid innings and was backed up by three scoreless innings from the Oakland bullpen in beating Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif. The A’s ended a five-game losing streak.

Montas (7-2) gave up two runs on four hits and one walk with three strikeouts. His one mistake was a sixth-inning fastball over the heart of the plate to Shohei Ohtani, who hit a two-run homer, his fourth of the season.

Ramon Laureano hit a two-run home run, and Khris Davis and Stephen Piscotty also drove in runs for Oakland.

Astros 11, Mariners 5

Alex Bregman went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs as visiting Houston defeated Seattle. Robinson Chirinos and Tony Kemp hit solo homers for the Astros, who won their fifth game in a row.

Pinch hitter Daniel Vogelbach’s three-run double in the sixth inning gave the Mariners a 5-4 lead, but they nonetheless took their fourth consecutive defeat. Houston scored three runs in the seventh to regain the lead and added four runs in the eighth to pull away.

Astros left-hander Reymin Guduan (1-0) earned his first major league victory despite giving up Vogelbach’s bases-clearing hit.

—Field Level Media