MLB roundup: Cano returns, guides Mets to win

Robinson Cano returned to the lineup with three hits, including a home run, and the visiting New York Mets rebounded from their epic loss on Tuesday night to defeat the Washington Nationals 8-4 on Wednesday.

Sep 4, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano (24) singles against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

After absorbing the first loss in franchise history in a game they led by six runs in the ninth inning or later, the Mets took a 7-1 sixth-inning lead Wednesday and held on.

Reinstated Thursday after missing a month with a torn left hamstring that could have ended his season, Cano reached base four times and scored twice in his first action since Aug. 4.

Juan Lagares and Pete Alonso also homered for New York, which has won 12 of 16 series since the All-Star break. New York’s Wilson Ramos went 0-for-4, ending his 26-game hitting streak, the longest in the majors this season.

Pirates 6, Marlins 5

Bryan Reynolds dropped a two-run bloop single to left field in the ninth inning to give Pittsburgh a win over visiting Miami.

Trailing 5-3 going into the ninth against Jose Urena (4-8), the Pirates pulled within a run on Elias Diaz’s leadoff homer. Kevin Kramer then walked and Adam Frazier doubled, setting up Reynolds’ hit that gave the Pirates their fifth win in six games.

Garrett Cooper homered for the second straight game and added an RBI double, and Starlin Castro hit three doubles and a two-run homer for the Marlins.

Yankees 4, Rangers 1

Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer, and Gleyber Torres added a solo homer as New York beat visiting Texas.

Judge became the fifth Yankee to reach 20 homers this year while Torres tied Gary Sanchez for the team lead with his 34th as New York won for the eighth time in 10 games. The Yankees also improved to 18-0-3 in their past 21 home series since dropping two of three April 12-14 to the Chicago White Sox.

Rougned Odor homered in the ninth inning for Texas, which scored both runs of its final two games of the series in the ninth.

Red Sox 6, Twins 2

Mookie Betts slugged a pair of first-pitch home runs and had four hits and five RBIs to lead Boston past visiting Minnesota.

Betts had his second four-hit game of the year and matched his season high for RBIs, as Boston won for the fifth time in its past seven games. Eduardo Rodriguez (17-5) earned the victory with seven shutout innings, allowing five hits and four walks and striking out eight.

Eddie Rosario hit a two-run homer for the Twins, who lost for just the second time in their last 11 games.

Indians 8, White Sox 6

Rookie Oscar Mercado had an RBI single among his three hits and made a diving catch with the bases loaded in the ninth inning as host Cleveland held on for a victory over Chicago.

Franmil Reyes belted a two-run homer and rookie Yu Chang ripped a two-run single for the Indians, who scored in six of the first seven innings to build an 8-2 lead.

Jose Abreu launched a two-run homer in the eighth inning and Tim Anderson did the same in the ninth for the White Sox, who have lost eight of their past nine games.

Giants 9, Cardinals 8

Kevin Pillar hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to rally San Francisco to a victory at St. Louis. The Cardinals erased 4-0 and 7-4 deficits in the see-saw marathon, but the Giants persisted while pounding out 15 hits.

Tyler Rogers (1-0), the fourth of six Giants pitchers, earned the victory. Closer Will Smith got the final four outs to earn his 31st save. Giants starter Madison Bumgarner allowed six runs in five-plus innings.

Brandon Crawford hit a three-run homer for the Giants and Mike Yastrzemski hit a solo shot. Pillar also had an RBI single. Paul Goldschmidt had a double, a triple and four RBIs to pace the Cardinals.

Reds 8, Phillies 5

Joey Votto singled, doubled, homered and drove in two runs to lead host Cincinnati to a win over Philadelphia.

Jose Iglesias hit a pinch-hit solo home run in the seventh to move Cincinnati ahead 6-5, and relief pitcher/center fielder Michael Lorenzen drilled a two-run blast in the eighth to make it 8-5.

Lorenzen (1-4) became the first player to get the win as a pitcher, play the field and hit a home run in the same game since Babe Ruth in 1921.

Royals 5, Tigers 4

Jorge Soler homered for the second consecutive night, bashing his 40th of the season, as host Kansas City defeated Detroit. The Royals are no longer the only team in the majors without a player ever to hit 40 home runs in a year.

Slideshow (7 Images)

One night after breaking the club’s single-season homer record, Soler caromed one off the Royals Hall of Fame beyond the left field wall. The exit velocity off his bat was 115 mph.

Hunter Dozier and Alex Gordon each had three hits for Kansas City. Jakob Junis (9-12) allowed four runs on seven hits in seven-plus innings, and Ian Kennedy pitched a perfect ninth for his 26th save in 30 chances.

—Field Level Media