MLB roundup: Cards crush Dodgers for four-game sweep

Jose Martinez had four hits and Matt Wieters drove in three runs as the St. Louis Cardinals completed a four-game sweep of the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers with an 11-7 victory Thursday afternoon.

It was the Cardinals’ first four-game sweep of the Dodgers in St. Louis since July 15-18, 2010.

Harrison Bader was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded twice in the game as the Cardinals reached their season high in runs scored without hitting a home run. It was just the fourth time since 1974 that a batter was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded twice in a game.

Enrique Hernandez hit a home run for the Dodgers, as did former Cardinal David Freese and starting pitcher Walker Buehler, but Los Angeles twice gave up three-run leads. It was a far better day at the plate than on the mound for Buehler, who yielded five runs on five hits over four innings.

Red Sox 7, Blue Jays 6

Rafael Devers singled with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead host Boston to a much-needed win over Toronto.

Mitch Moreland, who homered earlier in the game to erase the last bit of a 5-0 deficit, tied it again in the ninth with a one-out double to drive in Mookie Betts. Xander Bogaerts walked, and Devers chipped his single past the infield as the Red Sox picked up their first home win.

Freddy Galvis had given the Blue Jays a 6-5 lead in the top of the eighth with a solo home run, his fourth hit of the game. Toronto fell for the eighth time in its past 10 games. Ken Giles (0-1) took the loss, snapping his run of 34 consecutive saves without a blown opportunity.

Mets 6, Braves 3

Amed Rosario gave New York a lead it would never relinquish with a three-run homer in the second inning, and he finished with a career-high four RBIs as the Mets won at Atlanta in the opener of a four-game series.

Rosario added an RBI single in the sixth. The 23-year-old shortstop has reached base safely in 11 of team team’s first 12 games this season. Hot-hitting rookie Pete Alonso launched a long two-run homer in the seventh for the Mets. Alonso has six homers and 17 RBIs in his first 12 big league games.

The Braves saw their three-game winning streak snapped despite getting two-run homers from Ronald Acuna Jr. and Johan Camargo. Acuna finished with three hits while Tyler Flowers had two. Ozzie Albies, who signed a seven-year contract extension earlier Thursday, went 0-for-5.

Cubs 2, Pirates 0

Jose Quintana struck out 11 batters in seven scoreless innings, and Chicago Cubs held on over visiting Pittsburgh.

Quintana (1-1) notched his 13th career start with double-digit strikeouts. He scattered four hits and walked one as Chicago earned its first series victory of the season. Daniel Descalso and Victor Caratini each drove in a run for the Cubs.

Pittsburgh failed to cross the plate for the second time in three games. Adam Frazier led the Pirates with two hits.

Indians 4, Tigers 0

Leonys Martin went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs against his former team to lead visiting Cleveland to a shutout of Detroit in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Martin, who was traded from the Tigers to the Indians last year before surviving a life-threatening infection, finished the series with two home runs, five hits and three walks to help the Indians take two of the three games.

Indians starter Shane Bieber (1-0) struck out six, walked one and allowed just three hits in seven innings. It was the third time this season that the Tigers were shut out. Spencer Turnbull (0-2) took the loss, allowing three runs and eight hits in four innings.

A’s 8, Orioles 5

Khris Davis homered twice for the second consecutive day, and Oakland banged out five homers for a second straight game in beating host Baltimore.

Davis, who now has an major-league-leading nine homers this season, became the first Oakland player to have back-to-back multi-homer games since Josh Reddick on Aug. 9-10, 2013. The A’s won three games and went deep 14 times in the four-game set to snap out of an early-season slump.

Baltimore’s Chris Davis flied out in his first at-bat to extend his streak to 58 consecutive hitless plate appearances, breaking the major league record held by Cleveland’s Tony Bernazard since 1984. Davis finished 0-for-3 with a walk, extending his slump to 53 hitless at-bats.

Mariners 7, Royals 6 (10 innings)

Daniel Vogelbach homered in the top of the 10th inning to lift Seattle to a victory at Kansas City.

The Royals led 6-4 and were within one out of snapping their nine-game losing streak, but Mitch Haniger tripled off the wall in center to tie the game. Kansas City not only lost its 10th straight, but it lost center fielder Billy Hamilton to injury after he collided with the wall on Haniger’s triple and left the field on a cart.

The Royals’ losing streak goes on, but Whit Merrifield’s franchise-record hitting streak was snapped at 31 games after an 0-for-6 day. Brandon Brennan (1-0) pitched the ninth for his first career win for Seattle. Connor Sadzeck picked up his first career save. Glenn Sparkman (0-1) took the loss for Kansas City.

Reds 5, Marlins 0

Eugenio Suarez went 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs to lead host Cincinnati over Miami.

Yasiel Puig, in his first game back from a two-game suspension, also drove in two runs. Puig, who had been suspended by Major League Baseball for his role in an altercation with the Pittsburgh Pirates, helped the Reds complete a three-game sweep over the Marlins.

Cincinnati held Miami to just one run in the three games. Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray pitched four scoreless innings but got a no-decision after he was forced to leave the game due to a left calf contusion. Marlins rookie Pablo Lopez (1-2) gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Giants 1, Rockies 0

Jeff Samardzija pitched seven shutout innings, and Kevin Pillar produced the only run with a leadoff home run in the seventh, sending San Francisco past visiting Colorado.

Samardzija (1-0) outdueled Jon Gray (0-3), who took a four-hit shutout in the seventh before serving up Pillar’s third home run since joining the Giants in a trade last week.

Tony Watson worked a 1-2-3 eighth inning for the Giants before closer Will Smith recorded his fourth save with a perfect ninth. The win was the Giants’ second in their past three games. They have lost all four series they’ve played so far this season.

Padres 7, Diamondbacks 6

Pedro Avila worked into the sixth inning in his major league debut, Manuel Margot hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth, and San Diego beat Arizona in Phoenix.

Avila, a 22-year-old Venezuelan who had made one career start above the high Class-A level, allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked two.

Margot jumped on a 96 mph fastball from Archie Bradley (0-1) with two outs in the eighth inning for his first home run of the season, a deep shot to center field to break a 6-6 tie. Craig Stammen (1-0) got the final out of the seventh for the win, and Trey Wingenter earned his first career save.

