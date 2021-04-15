MLB roundup: Carlos Rodon tosses no-hitter for White Sox

Left-hander Carlos Rodon pitched the 20th no-hitter in Chicago White Sox franchise history on Wednesday, striking out seven and allowing one hit batsman to defeat the visiting Cleveland Indians 8-0.

Apr 14, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Carlos Rodon (55) celebrates with teammates after delivering a final out for a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Rodon (2-0) retired 27 of the 28 batters he faced, including the first 25. He lost his bid for the fourth perfect game in franchise history with one out in the ninth, hitting Cleveland’s Roberto Perez on the foot with a 1-2 slider.

The next batter, Yu Chang, was called out on strikes, and Jordan Luplow bounced out to third baseman Yoan Moncada to end the game.

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu preserved the milestone one batter before Perez reached base. Abreu lunged with his foot to touch the bag and record an unassisted putout as a sliding Josh Naylor tried to beat out a grounder down the line.

Rangers 5, Rays 1

Kohei Arihara crafted 5 2/3 scoreless innings to record his first major league win as Texas beat Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Making his third big-league start after pitching six seasons in his native Japan, the 28-year-old Arihara (1-1) baffled the home side with an array of pitches and yielded just three hits. He struck out five and did not issue a walk.

David Dahl and Adolis Garcia each added a pair of RBIs with a double and a triple, respectively, in Texas’ four-run seventh inning. Yandy Diaz and Manuel Margot had two hits each and Brandon Lowe hit his first homer for the Rays, who slipped to 3-3 on the homestand.

Tigers 6, Astros 4

Michael Fulmer delivered his longest outing in more than 2 1/2 years and Detroit completed a three-game sweep at Houston.

Fulmer (1-0), in his second year back from Tommy John surgery logged five innings of two-run ball. The Tigers provided Fulmer an early cushion with a pair of three-run frames against Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1). Jeimer Candelario finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Houston played without Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, Alex Bregman and Martin Maldonado, who were placed on the injured list earlier in the day due to health and safety protocols.

Brewers 7, Cubs 0

Travis Shaw drove in two runs and starter Corbin Burnes (1-1) struck out 10 over six strong innings as host Milwaukee beat Chicago.

The Brewers won their third consecutive series as they took two of three from Chicago for the second time in the span of a week.

The Cubs lost for the sixth time in the past eight games.

Blue Jays 5, Yankees 4

Bo Bichette’s second home run of the game led off the bottom of the ninth and Toronto defeated visiting New York in Dunedin, Fla.

Bichette, who also had a single and is on an 11-game hitting streak, hit his fourth homer of the season against Chad Green (0-2). It was Bichette’s second career walk-off homer against the Yankees. Alejandro Kirk added a two-run homer for the Blue Jays in the rubber match of the three-game series.

Slideshow ( 3 images )

Aaron Judge homered twice for the Yankees. The Blue Jays have won four of six games from the Yankees this season.

Nationals 6, Cardinals 0

Joe Ross threw six scoreless innings, Ryan Zimmerman homered and visiting Washington defeated St. Louis to take the series 2-1.

Ross (1-0) allowed four hits and struck out five with one walk, and a quartet of Washington relievers completed the four-hit shutout. Trea Turner, Juan Soto and Josh Harrison had two hits apiece for the Nationals.

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright (0-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits over five innings. He struck out seven and walked two. Yadier Molina caught his 2,000th game for the Cardinals.

Royals 6, Angels 1

Starter Brad Keller had his first good outing of the season and Kansas City handed visiting Los Angeles its first series loss of 2021.

Keller (1-1) came into the game with a 19.29 ERA after two starts. But on Wednesday, he allowed one run on four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Salvador Perez was 8-for-12 in the series, including a home run and two RBIs Wednesday. The Royals also saw Hunter Dozier record his first two hits and Andrew Benintendi get his first extra-base hit and multi-hit game of the season.

Giants 3, Reds 0

Johnny Cueto (2-0) took a shutout into the sixth inning before leaving the game with a lat injury and the San Francisco bullpen got the final 10 outs to preserve the win over visiting Cincinnati.

Caleb Baragar got the final out of the sixth before Logan Webb, Tyler Rogers and Jake McGee faced just 10 batters to get the last nine outs. McGee earned his sixth save despite allowing his first hit of the season -- a two-out, two-strike single to Joey Votto.

Austin Slater launched a double to right-center, scoring Brandon Crawford with what proved to be the game-winning run.

Marlins 6, Braves 5 (10)

Jesus Aguilar’s double in the 10th inning drove in the go-ahead run and visiting Miami hung on to beat Atlanta to extend its winning streak to four games.

The winning pitcher was Jack Curtiss (2-0), who worked one scoreless inning and struck out one. Yimi Garcia pitched the 10th inning, and set the Braves down in order, including strikeouts of Ronald Acuna Jr. and Marcell Ozuna, to earn his second save.

The Braves wasted another outstanding effort from Acuna, who was 3-for-5, including a double and his fifth and sixth home runs. He scored three times and drove in four.

Dodgers 4, Rockies 2

Justin Turner and Zach McKinstry hit home runs and five relievers delivered 4 2/3 scoreless innings as Los Angeles extended its winning streak to five games with a victory over visiting Colorado.

Corey Seager extended his hitting streak against Colorado to 18 games as the Dodgers won for the 10th time in 11 games since losing their season opener at Colorado on April 1. Los Angeles has not lost at home in five games.

Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon each drove in runs in the fifth inning as the Rockies’ losing streak was extended to five games. Colorado is 1-5 against Los Angeles this season, winning the one game on Opening Day at home.

Red Sox 3, Twins 2 (Game 1)

Alex Verdugo ended the game with a highlight-reel catch as Boston extended its winning streak to eight games with a victory over Minnesota in the first game of a doubleheader in Minneapolis.

Xander Bogaerts had two doubles and Christian Arroyo added two hits, including what proved to be the winning run for Boston. Verdugo also had two hits. Jorge Polanco drove in two runs for Minnesota, which lost its fourth straight game.

Nathan Eovaldi (2-1) picked up the win for Boston, allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Matt Barnes, despite giving up a leadoff walk and a stolen base to Jake Cave, picked up his second save in two days, thanks to the diving catch by Verdugo on a Luis Arraez sinking line drive to end the game.

Red Sox 7, Twins 1 (Game 2)

Alex Verdugo homered and also hit a two-run single to highlight a six-run fifth inning as Boston completed a sweep of a doubleheader against Minnesota.

Eduardo Rodriguez allowed one run over five innings to help the Red Sox earn their ninth consecutive win. The streak is the longest for Boston since a 10-gamer from July 2-12, 2018.

Rafael Devers went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs and Verdugo finished with three hits for Boston, which has scored 67 runs over the past nine games.

Pirates 5, Padres 1

Gregory Polanco homered and Adam Frazier had three hits and two RBIs to help Pittsburgh down visiting San Diego.

Colin Moran and Erik Gonzalez each added an RBI single for the Pirates, who broke the game open with three runs in the eighth. Pittsburgh won for the fourth time in five games.

Pittsburgh starter Tyler Anderson (1-2) pitched 5 1/3 innings. He allowed one run and four hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Mets 5, Phillies 1

David Peterson tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts and allowed just two hits over six innings in earning the win for host New York in a win over Philadelphia.

The Mets have won the first three games of the four-game series and will go for the sweep, weather permitting, Thursday afternoon.

Peterson (1-1), who gave up six runs over four innings in his season debut against the Phillies April 7, didn’t allow a hit Wednesday until Jean Segura homered with one out in the fifth. The left-hander, who also struck out 10 batters against the Atlanta Braves last Sept. 19, struck out at least one batter in every inning Wednesday and didn’t issue a walk.

--Field Level Media