MLB roundup: Cubs end six-game skid

Jason Heyward went 3-for-3 with two homers and three RBIs, and the Chicago Cubs pulled away for a 14-8 win over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

Victor Caratini and Javier Baez also homered for the Cubs, who set a season high for runs. Chicago snapped a six-game losing streak and recorded its first win since the season opener on March 28.

Cole Hamels (1-0) limited the Brewers to two runs on six hits in six innings. He walked none and struck out five.

Lorenzo Cain, Ryan Braun and Eric Thames homered to lead the Brewers. Milwaukee had won its previous six in a row.

Diamondbacks 5, Red Sox 4

Carson Kelly drove in three runs and delivered a two-out, walk-off single as Arizona beat Boston in Phoenix.

Kelly lined a 1-1 pitch from Colten Brewer (0-1) to left field as Nick Ahmed had no trouble scoring from second. Kelly also had a two-run double in the Diamondbacks’ four-run second inning.

Andrew Benintendi had two of the six hits for Boston, which lost its third in a row. The Red Sox are 2-8, tied for the worst 10-game start in franchise history, according to ESPN.

Tigers 7, Royals 4

Rookie Christin Stewart blasted a grand slam with two outs in the seventh to help catapult host Detroit past Kansas City.

With the Tigers trailing 4-3, Stewart hit a 2-2 changeup from Royals reliever Wily Peralta that glanced off of the foul pole in right field and gave the Tigers a 7-4 lead.

Tigers closer Shane Greene earned his sixth save as Detroit won its fourth consecutive game. The Royals have dropped five straight since starting the year 2-0.

Mets 6, Nationals 5

Keon Broxton’s two-out RBI single capped a three-run eighth inning for New York, which came back to edge visiting Washington.

The Mets squandered leads of 1-0 and 3-1 and fell behind 5-3 in the top of the eighth, when Anthony Rendon hit a leadoff homer and Wilmer Difo hit a two-run, two-out shot, both off Jeurys Familia.

But the Mets wasted no time coming back in the bottom of the inning, when Pete Alonso and Robinson Cano opened the inning with home runs, the fourth and fifth of the day for New York, tying a single-game high at Citi Field. J.D. Davis hit solo homers in the fourth and sixth, and Michael Conforto had a solo homer in the sixth.

Pirates 6, Reds 5 (10 innings)

Kevin Newman’s RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted Pittsburgh over visiting Cincinnati. Pinch hitter Francisco Cervelli hit a one-out single off Raisel Iglesias (0-2) and raced home on Newman’s hit.

Josh Bell was 3-for-5 with a solo homer, two doubles and two RBIs, and Starling Marte hit a two-run double for Pittsburgh, which has won the first three contests of the four-game series.

Kyle Farmer hit a two-run homer, Joey Votto smacked a tying homer, Curt Casali had an RBI double and Yasiel Puig added an RBI single for the Reds.

Indians 7, Blue Jays 2

Carlos Carrasco struck out 12 batters in five innings, and Jake Bauers had a two-run single as host Cleveland posted a victory over Toronto.

Jose Ramirez had two hits and scored twice, and Carlos Santana ripped an RBI single to extend his hitting streak to seven games for the Indians, who have won the first three contests of the four-game series. The seven runs were a season high for Cleveland.

Freddy Galvis homered for the second time in as many contests, and Randal Grichuk added an RBI double in the fifth inning for the Blue Jays, who have lost six of their past seven games.

Dodgers 7, Rockies 2

Justin Turner had three hits and scored two runs, A.J. Pollock had two RBIs, Alex Verdugo homered and added an RBI triple, and Los Angeles defeated Colorado in Denver.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler (1-0) allowed three hits, two walks and one run in five innings. He struck out four. Kenley Jansen threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings to earn his fourth save of the season for the Dodgers, who have won seven straight over the Rockies.

Colorado’s David Dahl had a solo homer and an RBI single among his three hits.

Twins 6, Phillies 2

Apr 6, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward (22) hits a home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the second inning at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Eddie Rosario hit a three-run homer, and Michael Pineda picked up his first victory in 21 months as Minnesota won at Philadelphia.

Pineda, making his second start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in July 2017, allowed two runs on four hits over five innings in picking up his first victory since June 30, 2017, when he was a member of the New York Yankees. He walked one and struck out five.

Max Kepler had two hits, including a home run, and Willians Astudillo also homered for the Twins. Rhys Hoskins homered and Bryce Harper had two hits for Philadelphia, which had its streak of six straight games of scoring five or more runs snapped.

Mariners 9, White Sox 2

Tim Beckham went 4-for-5 with a homer, a double and three RBIs, and Jay Bruce hit two solo homers as Seattle won at Chicago.

Mariners starter Mike Leake (2-0) pitched 6 1/3 solid innings. Leake allowed two runs — solo homers by Jose Abreu and Tim Anderson — on nine hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out six. Seattle relievers Brandon Brennan, Roenis Elias and Connor Sadzeck combined for 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

White Sox starter Lucas Giolito (1-1) lasted just 4 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits. He walked four and struck out four.

Padres 6, Cardinals 4

Austin Hedges and Manny Machado each followed walks with two-run, eighth-inning homers as visiting San Diego rallied to defeat St. Louis. Cardinals pitchers issued 10 walks, eight of them from starter Michael Wacha.

Hedges’ first homer of the season followed an inning-opening walk by rookie Fernando Tatis Jr. Ian Kinsler drew a one-out walk ahead of Machado’s second homer with the Padres. Both right-handed hitters reached the second deck in left off pitches from left-hander Andrew Miller (0-1).

The Padres’ Eric Hosmer and the Cardinals’ Marcell Ozuna also homered in the game.

Giants 6, Rays 4

Brandon Belt hit a home run during a four-run fifth inning as San Francisco rallied past visiting Tampa Bay.

Steven Duggar added a two-run double in the fifth for the Giants, and he and Belt had three RBIs apiece. The victory ended San Francisco’s three-game losing streak.

Ji-Man Choi drove in two runs for the Rays, who lost for just the second time in the past eight games.

Angels 5, Rangers 1

Mike Trout hit a fourth-inning grand slam to power Los Angeles past Texas in Anaheim, Calif. It was Trout’s fifth career grand slam, his first since Sept. 17, 2015.

Tyler Skaggs (1-1) put together a solid start for the Angels, giving up one run on five hits and one walk in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five.

Rangers starter Drew Smyly (0-1) gave up four runs on six hits and three walks in 3 1/3 innings. He fanned four.

Yankees 6, Orioles 4

Clint Frazier hit a three-run, eighth-inning homer that gave New York a victory at Baltimore.

Aaron Judge added two homers and three RBIs for the Yankees. New York has won the first two games of the series, banging out seven homers. Adam Ottavino (1-0) got the win in relief, and Aroldis Chapman closed it for his second save.

Trey Mancini had two hits, including a homer, for the Orioles.

Astros 6, Athletics 0

George Springer, Michael Brantley and Robinson Chirinos clubbed home runs in support of Wade Miley as host Houston beat Oakland.

Miley (1-1) worked 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He surrendered four hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Stephen Piscotty had two of the Athletics’ six hits. Oakland starter Aaron Brooks (1-1) yielded five runs on nine hits in five innings.

Marlins 4, Braves 2

Jorge Alfaro hit two home runs, the second a two-run shot in the ninth inning that allowed visiting Miami to beat Atlanta.

Slideshow (13 Images)

Alfaro hit a solo shot in the fifth inning against Atlanta starter Kyle Wright and connected for his third of the season with one out in the ninth against A.J. Minter (0-1).

The Marlins broke their four-game losing streak and snapped Atlanta’s four-game winning streak. Miami also ended Atlanta’s home-field winning streak at nine games and snapped the Braves’ nine-game head-to-head winning streak against the Marlins.

—Field Level Media