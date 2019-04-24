MLB roundup: Cubs power past Dodgers

Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez each homered, Jose Quintana registered his third straight quality start, and the Chicago Cubs coasted to a 7-2 win over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night.

Apr 23, 2019; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) hits a two run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Willson Contreras added a three-run double for Chicago, which won for the sixth time in seven games.

Quintana (3-1) held the Dodgers to two runs on four hits in seven innings. The left-hander walked two and struck out seven, and he pushed his streak to 16 scoreless innings over two-plus starts before he allowed a run in the third.

Justin Turner and Chris Taylor drove in one run apiece for the Dodgers, who have lost two of three since posting a six-game winning streak. Los Angeles starter Kenta Maeda (3-2) surrendered six runs on seven hits in four innings.

Mets 9, Phillies 0

Zack Wheeler did it all for host New York, striking out 11 over seven scoreless innings and also hitting a home run and driving in three runs during a win over Philadelphia.

Wheeler (2-2) allowed five hits and walked none in his best start of the season. He struck out seven in a row between the second and fourth innings.

At the plate, Wheeler snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run double off opposing starter Zach Eflin (2-3) in the second inning. In the fourth, Wheeler extended the Mets’ lead to 4-0 by homering on the first pitch he saw from Eflin.

Cardinals 4, Brewers 3

Yadier Molina had three hits and two RBIs to help host St. Louis earn a win against Milwaukee, which got two solo home runs from Travis Shaw.

Paul DeJong led off the eighth inning with a solo home run off Milwaukee reliever Alex Wilson (1-1) to break a 2-2 tie. After a one-out Jose Martinez walk, Molina hit an RBI double to make it 4-2.

Cardinals right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon was called up from Triple-A Memphis to start in place of Michael Wacha (knee) and went five innings, allowing one run and two hits with seven strikeouts and three walks.

Yankees 7, Angels 5

Luke Voit hit two home runs, and Brett Gardner finished a home run short of the cycle as New York beat Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif., the fifth straight win for the Yankees and the eighth loss in nine games for the Angels.

Gardner, who went 4-for-5, came to the plate in the eighth inning needing that home run to become just the fifth Yankee in the last 70 years to hit for the cycle (Mickey Mantle, Bobby Murcer, Tony Fernandez and Melky Cabrera).

Gardner hit a line drive to right field, where Kole Calhoun made a diving attempt. Calhoun was able to snag the ball on a short-hop, holding Gardner to a single and perhaps preventing him from attempting to make history with an inside-the-park homer to complete the cycle.

Rays 5, Royals 2

Host Tampa Bay chased Kansas City starter Homer Bailey four batters — and four runs — into the second inning, and the Rays extended their winning streak over Kansas City to 10 games.

The Rays have the best record in baseball at 16-8, while the Royals, who lost for the fifth straight time, have the worst record at 7-17. It was just the fourth time this season, however, that the Royals did not hold a lead at some point in the game.

Jalen Beeks (1-0) picked up the win with a season-high 4 2/3 innings. He gave up just two hits and struck out seven while giving up two hits and no runs. Emilio Pagan, who picked up his first major league save Monday, recorded his second save with a scoreless ninth. Bailey (2-2) took the loss.

Diamondbacks 2, Pirates 1

Jarrod Dyson went 2-for-3 with a walk and avoided a tag at home for the go-ahead run in the sixth inning Monday as Arizona topped host Pittsburgh.

Arizona is 6-2 on its road trip, which includes two more games against the Pirates. The Diamondbacks have won eight straight games at Pittsburgh. Overall, Arizona has won seven of nine.

The Diamondbacks, who spotted Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead, came back from a deficit to beat the Pirates for the second night in a row. Pittsburgh has lost three straight for the first time this year.

Athletics 11, Rangers 5

Josh Phegley and Marcus Semien each had two-run doubles in a six-run fourth inning, sending host Oakland past Texas.

Stephen Piscotty had a triple and three singles as part of a 14-hit Oakland attack that eased the burden on pitcher Frankie Montas (4-1), who won his third straight start. Piscotty scored three times.

The teams traded single runs in each of the first two innings before the A’s broke a 2-2 tie by sending 11 batters to the plate in the fourth, the first nine against Lance Lynn (2-2). The Rangers starter allowed eight runs on nine hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Padres 6, Mariners 3

Franmil Reyes drove in three runs with a pair of homers, and Austin Hedges ricocheted a two-run homer off the glove of Seattle center fielder Mallex Smith as host San Diego won the opener of a two-game series.

The loss was only the third for Seattle in 14 road games this season and marked the first time this year that the Mariners failed to score at least five runs in a road game.

Reyes capped a three-run San Diego second inning with a two-run, 402-foot shot to left-center off Mariners starter Erik Swanson (0-2). He capped the second multi-homer game of his career with a two-out shot to left-center to give the Padres a 4-2 lead in the sixth.

Giants 7, Blue Jays 6

Joe Panik, Evan Longoria, Brandon Belt and Pablo Sandoval hit home runs as San Francisco found some offense while opening a brief two-game interleague series at Toronto.

Kevin Pillar added an RBI single in his return to Toronto, helping the Giants put together consecutive victories on the road for the first time this season. Pillar was traded from the Blue Jays to the Giants on April 2.

Toronto made things interesting in the eighth inning when Rowdy Tellez hit his first career grand slam to bring the Blue Jays within a run, but the Giants’ bullpen closed out the victory.

Tigers 7, Red Sox 4 (Game 1)

Josh Harrison hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth, Matthew Boyd pitched seven solid innings, and Detroit downed host Boston in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Boyd (2-1) allowed three runs on three hits. Ronny Rodriguez had three hits, including a homer, two runs and two RBIs for Detroit. Grayson Greiner also homered and drove in two runs.

Xander Bogaerts hit a pair of solo homers for Boston. Mookie Betts drove in the Red Sox’s two other runs.

Tigers 4, Red Sox 2 (Game 2)

Brandon Dixon had three hits, including a three-run double, and Spencer Turnbull walked a tightrope over five innings to earn his first major league win as Detroit wrapped up a doubleheader sweep at Boston.

The Tigers won for the fourth time in five games since a five-game losing streak. Turnbull (1-2) went five scoreless innings, working around three hits, four walks and two hit batters.

The Red Sox got on the board on a Xander Bogaerts RBI single in the seventh, and rookie Michael Chavis blasted a pitch over the Green Monster in left for his first career home run to lead off the eighth and make it 3-2.

Marlins 3, Indians 1

Pablo Lopez allowed one run on two hits in 6 1/3 innings as Miami defeated host Cleveland.

Jorge Alfaro belted his team-high fourth homer to lead off the fifth inning, and Curtis Granderson added an RBI double for the Marlins, who have won three of their last four games on the heels of losing 13 of 15.

Cleveland starter Carlos Carrasco left after four innings with left knee discomfort. Carrasco was covering first base in the fourth when he was injured following an awkward dive for an off-target throw from Carlos Santana.

Nationals 6, Rockies 3

Victor Robles hit a three-run double in the third inning, and Patrick Corbin made another quality start as Washington beat Colorado in Denver.

The Nationals got two big but painful insurance runs in the top of the ninth when Juan Soto, after fouling a 3-1 pitch off his right leg, walked with the bases loaded to make it 5-3. Howie Kendrick was then hit by a pitch from reliever DJ Johnson to make it 6-3.

Corbin (2-0), who allowed just two hits in his last start, gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked one. Corbin has made five quality starts in a row.

Astros 10, Twins 4

Alex Bregman followed a two-run single in the fifth inning with a sacrifice fly in the seventh that sparked host Houston to a comeback win over Minnesota.

The Astros snapped a three-game losing skid behind Bregman, Tyler White (2-for-2 with a walk and two runs), and left-hander Wade Miley, who retired 17 of the final 18 batters he faced following a rocky first inning. Houston trailed 3-0 four batters into the game.

Bregman capped the Astros’ three-run fifth inning with a two-out single to left field off Twins right-hander Michael Pineda, driving home White and George Springer (2-for-3 with two walks, two runs and two RBIs) and pushing Houston to a 4-3 lead.

Reds 7, Braves 6

Home runs by Yasiel Puig and Tucker Barnhart helped jolt life into the sleepy Cincinnati lineup in a win over visiting Atlanta.

The seven runs were the second most scored this season by the Reds — last in the National League in hitting — and their biggest offensive outburst since they scored 14 against the Marlins on April 9. Puig was 2-for-4 with a homer, a run and three RBIs. The Reds have won four of their past five.

Atlanta’s Freddie Freeman, who had a hit, has reached base in all 22 games to start the season. It’s the longest season-opening on-base streak for Freeman and 15 short of the franchise record set by Eddie Mathews in 1961. However, Freeman grounded out with a runner on third to end the game.

Orioles 9, White Sox 1

Chris Davis, Dwight Smith Jr., Joey Rickard and Renato Nunez hit homers for host Baltimore in an easy win over Chicago.

The long balls, all off Chicago starter Ivan Nova (0-3), produced eight of Baltimore’s nine runs.

Andrew Cashner (4-1) gave the Orioles one of their best efforts from a starter this season. The right-hander surrendered just one run on five hits in seven innings, striking out five with one walk.

—Field Level Media