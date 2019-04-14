MLB roundup: Davis finally breaks out as Orioles win

Chris Davis had three hits and four RBIs to end his record skid with a flourish as the Baltimore Orioles snapped a four-game losing streak with a 9-5 win over the host Boston Red Sox on Saturday.

Apr 13, 2019; Boston, MA, USA; Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis (19) hits an RBI double against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Davis, who entered the contest hitless in his last 54 at-bats dating to last season, hit a two-run single in the first inning to end his hitting drought. He added a tiebreaking double in the fifth inning and another double in the eighth, his first three-hit game since Aug. 28.

Andrew Cashner (3-1) once again played stopper for the Orioles, giving up three runs on three hits in five-plus innings. It was the third straight win for Cashner, who similarly ended a four-game Orioles’ losing streak his last time out against the Oakland A’s.

Christian Vazquez hit a two-run home run and had four RBIs for the Red Sox, whose first winning streak of the season was snapped at two games. Rick Porcello (0-3) struggled with his command through four-plus innings, walking five and allowing three runs on six hits.

Yankees 4, White Sox 0

CC Sabathia pitched five sharp innings in his season debut, Luke Voit delivered a pinch-hit bases-loaded RBI single, Aaron Judge added his first homer of the season at Yankee Stadium and New York halted a four-game losing streak with a shutout victory over Chicago.

Sabathia was activated Saturday from the injured list and held the White Sox to one hit. He struck out three, did not issue a walk and retired 15 of the 16 hitters he faced in a 62-pitch outing.

The veteran Sabathia had knee surgery and angioplasty in the offseason.

Astros 3, Mariners 1

Jose Altuve homered for the fifth consecutive game, and Justin Verlander pitched six dominant innings as Houston defeated host Seattle. Robinson Chirinos also homered for Houston, which won its eighth consecutive game.

The Mariners lost their second in a row following a six-game winning streak. The two teams wrap up their three-game series Sunday afternoon.

Verlander (2-0) allowed one run — a solo homer by Mitch Haniger — on two hits. The right-hander didn’t walk a batter and struck out 11. He threw 105 pitches, 76 for strikes.

Reds 5, Cardinals 2

Derek Dietrich hit a home run to lead off the seventh inning and drove in three runs as Cincinnati recorded its fourth straight win, defeating St. Louis in Monterrey, Mexico.

Jesse Winker launched an opposite-field solo homer with one out in the sixth inning for Cincinnati’s first hit of the contest. Scott Schebler ripped an RBI single, and Joey Votto had a double to reach base for the 17th straight game against St. Louis.

Jared Hughes (1-0) struck out one in two-thirds of an inning to secure the win for the Reds, who have outscored the opposition 26-3 during their winning streak.

Blue Jays 3, Rays 1

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a two-run double in the seventh inning and Toronto came back to defeat visiting Tampa Bay.

Teoscar Hernandez added an RBI single in the eighth for Toronto. The teams have split the first two games of the three-game set.

Thomas Pannone (1-2) pitched around two errors in the seventh inning to earn the win in relief. Ken Giles pitched around a single in the ninth and had two strikeouts to earn his fourth save in five opportunities.

Royals 3, Indians 0

Homer Bailey threw seven sterling innings for Kansas City in a victory over visiting Cleveland. The Royals won back-to-back games after snapping a 10-game losing streak with an 8-1 win on Friday.

Bailey entered the game with just one win in his last 22 home starts, compiling a 1-14 record with a 7.49 ERA over that span. He had not won in an American League ballpark since May 19, 2012, when he was victorious at Yankee Stadium as a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

Bailey gave up only a single and a double to No. 8 hitter Brad Miller. He threw 102 pitches. Bailey allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks in five innings Monday vs. Seattle in his previous start.

Giants 5, Rockies 2

Kevin Pillar hit his fourth home run in the last six games and Madison Bumgarner (1-2) carried a lead into the eighth inning as San Francisco made it three in a row over visiting Colorado which has lost eight straight.

Reyes Moronta stranded the potential tying run in scoring position in the eighth before the Giants tacked on two insurance runs in the bottom of the inning, sending San Francisco to a triumph in a game that began barely 12 hours after a marathon 18-inning Giants win had ended earlier in the morning.

Pillar, acquired in-season from Toronto, contributed a sacrifice fly to a two-run third inning against Rockies starter Kyle Freeland (1-3) before adding a solo shot in the fifth, taking the left-hander into the left field bleachers for his fourth home run of the season.

Marlins 10, Phillies 3

Rookie Austin Dean went 4-for-4 with a homer and five RBIs as host Miami broke out of a slump and defeated Philadelphia.

Caleb Smith (1-0) pitched six scoreless innings, overcoming a shaky first frame in which he tossed 29 pitches. In all, he threw 99 pitches and allowed three walks and just one hit — a double by Andrew McCutchen — while striking out six.

Dean, who was recalled from Triple-A on Friday, fell a triple short of the cycle and helped the Marlins snap a five-game losing streak, as Miami belted a season-high 18 hits. Miami had scored just twice in its previous four games but plated four runs in Saturday’s third inning on homers by Brian Anderson, Neil Walker and Dean.

Twins 4, Tigers 3

Eddie Rosario had two hits and drove in two runs, and three relievers combined to pitch three shutout innings to help lead Minnesota to a victory over visiting Detroit.

Michael Pineda (2-0) picked up the win, allowing three runs on eight hits over six innings while striking out five.

Trevor Hildenberger and Taylor Rogers each followed with a scoreless inning of relief. Blake Parker overcame a one-out walk to Gordon Beckham and a wild pitch in the ninth by striking out JaCoby Jones and Josh Harrison to pick up his third save of the season.

Angels 6, Cubs 5

Zack Cozart had three hits, and closer Cody Allen notched an adventurous four-out save to help Los Angeles to a victory against host Chicago.

Allen worked around a walk, a double and a run-scoring outfield fielding error in the ninth, ending the game with strikeouts of Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber with runners at second and third. Schwarber was called out on a checked swing, and teammates restrained him from charging after third base umpire Gabe Morales as the game ended.

Justin Bour and Brian Goodwin added two hits apiece for the Angels, who evened the three-game series at 1-1. Javier Baez doubled three times for the Cubs, and Jason Heyward had two hits.

Braves 11, Mets 7

Touki Toussaint earned the win by tossing six solid innings of one-run relief in his season debut as host Atlanta scored four runs apiece in the first and second innings of a victory over New York.

The Braves, who lost the first two games of the four-game series, have won four of six. The Mets had a three-game winning streak snapped despite scoring at least six runs for a team-record seventh straight game.

Both starters were chased early Saturday. Mets left-hander Jason Vargas recorded just one out in the first inning and Braves southpaw Sean Newcomb exited after 1 1/3 innings.

Padres 5, Diamondbacks 4

Franmil Reyes hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning, and Kirby Yates picked up his ninth save after fellow reliever Trey Wingenter worked out of a wild, seventh-inning jam as San Diego defeated Arizona to stretch its winning streak to four straight games.

Reyes hit a towering drive to off Matt Andriese that landed in the stands in right-center field, just beyond the reach of Diamondbacks center fielder Ketel Marte. It was Reyes’ second game-winning homer on the Padres’ 7-2 road trip, which ends Sunday.

Arizona drew three walks and had a hit batter in the bottom of the seventh against Padres relievers Robert Stock and Wingenter but failed to score.

Nationals 3, Pirates 2

Adam Eaton hit his first homer of the season and Howie Kendrick also added a blast with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning as Washington rallied to beat visiting Pittsburgh.

Eaton (three hits) and Kendrick went back-to-back against Richard Rodriguez (0-1), who took over for starter Chris Archer.

The winning pitcher was Wander Suero (1-0), who pitched a scoreless eighth, while Sean Doolittle got the save despite allowing two baserunners in the ninth. Melky Cabrera hit a solo homer off Washington starter Anibal Sanchez in the sixth to break a 1-1 tie.

Brewers 4, Dodgers 1

Mike Moustakas and Orlando Arcia hit solo home runs and visiting Milwaukee handed Los Angeles its sixth straight loss.

Brewers starter Zach Davies (2-0) threw seven innings in the second game of the three-game series, allowing one run and eight hits. He struck out six and didn’t walk a batter while lowering his ERA to 1.53. Davies benefited from three double plays in the first five innings.

Dodgers left-hander Caleb Ferguson (0-1) came out of the bullpen to make his fourth major league start and went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits.

Slideshow (13 Images)

Rangers, Athletics, ppd.

Saturday night’s game between Texas and visiting Oakland was postponed after a nearly hour-long rain delay, before it ever got started. The game will be made up as part of a split day-night doubleheader on Saturday, June 8. In between those games, the Rangers will retire Adrian Beltre’s No. 29.

—Field Level Media