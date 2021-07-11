MLB roundup: Dodgers blast 8 homers in 22-1 rout of Diamondbacks

Justin Turner and Mookie Betts each hit grand slams as the Los Angeles Dodgers blasted a season-high eight home runs in a record-setting 22-1 victory over the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Dodgers starter Walker Buehler pitched six scoreless innings as Los Angeles put an All-Star Game flavor on the victory. The 22 runs scored matched a Los Angeles Dodgers record, recorded in July of 2001 at Colorado. Saturday’s was a club record for runs scored in a game at Dodger Stadium.

AJ Pollock and Albert Pujols each hit two home runs for the Dodgers, who had a season-high 21 hits. Cody Bellinger and Pollock had back-to-back home runs in the first inning as the Dodgers scored five runs in the opening frame and had a nine-run lead four batters into the second.

Diamondbacks starter Caleb Smith gave up nine runs, while recording just three outs in one-plus inning. Smith (2-6) gave up six hits, with three walks and one strikeout.

Phillies 11, Red Sox 2

Jean Segura opened the game with a home run and added a two-run single during an eight-run eighth inning, leading Philadelphia in a blowout win over host Boston.

Segura (3-for-5) paced a 13-hit attack as the Phillies bounced back from an 11-5 loss in Friday’s series opener. Alec Bohm hit a two-run homer, and Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins also finished with two RBIs. Xander Bogaerts homered for the Red Sox, who have dropped three of four. Boston was held to four hits.

Philadelphia entered the eighth 3-2 before sending 13 men to the plate in the inning to blow the game open. Hoskins and Harper each hit two-run doubles to highlight the outburst. Red Sox reliever Josh Taylor was tagged for four runs in the frame to end his streak of 26 consecutive scoreless appearances.

Indians 14, Royals 6

Oscar Mercado and Cesar Hernandez each belted a three-run homer, and Roberto Perez and Jose Ramirez also went deep to fuel host Cleveland over Kansas City as Mercado added an RBI single, joining Harold Ramirez with three hits apiece for the Indians, who finished with 17.

Cleveland, which erupted for a season high in runs, has won eight straight against Kansas City for the first time since the 2016 season. Cal Quantrill (1-2) picked up his first win since Aug. 10, 2020, after allowing three runs on five hits in six innings.

Salvador Perez launched a two-run homer and Andrew Benintendi also went deep among his three hits for the Royals, who have lost 15 of their last 18 games overall and 12 in a row on the road. Starter Mike Minor (6-8) took the loss for Kansas City.

Yankees 1, Astros 0

Gerrit Cole enjoyed a triumphant return to Minute Maid Park and New York made a solo home run from Aaron Judge stand in their road win over Houston.

The Yankees clinched the season series by sending the Astros to their second consecutive shutout loss and third of the season. Houston has mustered one run in its last three games.

Cole (9-4), a four-time All-Star and 2019 Cy Young Award runner-up in two seasons with the Astros, made his second start against Houston following his departure for the Bronx after the 2019 World Series.

Judge clubbed his 21st home run 419 feet to left-center field for the lone run of the contest.

Cardinals 6, Cubs 0

Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong each homered in the fifth inning to power St. Louis over host as Matt Carpenter also drove in a run, which evened the series at one win apiece for the Cardinals’ first victory in five games at Wrigley Field this season.

Slideshow ( 15 images )

The Cubs were shut out for the second time in three games and the eighth time this season. Chicago has dropped 13 of its past 15. Cardinals left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim (4-5) earned his third straight victory. He pitched six scoreless innings, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out seven.

Cubs right-hander Zach Davies (5-6) surrendered three runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out three before giving way to left-hander Adam Morgan, who allowed two runs in one-third of an inning

Reds 4, Brewers 3

Eugenio Suarez opened the ninth inning with a tiebreaking homer off Josh Hader as visiting Cincinnati survived blowing a late lead and edged Milwaukee in a game that featured three ejections.

Suarez gave the Reds a 4-3 lead when he opened the ninth by hammering a 2-0 96 mph fastball from Hader (3-1) well over the right-center field fence. It was the third baseman’s 18th homer and first against Milwaukee this season.

Suarez’s homer occurred shortly after Tyrone Taylor hit a two-run tying homer in the eighth off Brad Brach.

Mariners 2, Angels 0

Chris Flexen continued his mastery at T-Mobile Park as Seattle defeated visiting Los Angeles.

Flexen (8-3) pitched seven scoreless innings of three-hit ball, with two walks and six strikeouts. The right-hander improved to 6-2 at home, where his ERA is 1.76.

Drew Steckenrider struck out the side in the eighth and fellow right-hander Paul Sewald worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save of the season. Seattle’s Luis Torrens went 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in a run.

Rockies 3, Padres 0

Colorado All-Star right-hander German Marquez shut out San Diego over seven innings and scored the game’s first run as the visiting Rockies blanked the Padres to even their three-game series at 1-1.

Marquez (8-6) issued only one walk and struck out nine Padres. He threw 86 pitches with 58 for strikes. Marquez struck out the side in the fourth during a run of retiring 10 straight Padres.

Padres starter Joe Musgrove (5-7) gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks, with six strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

Rays 5, Blue Jays 2

Brandon Lowe knocked a pair of home runs to lead host Tampa Bay to a win over Toronto.

Lowe notched his first with a solo blast in the first inning to give Tampa Bay an early 1-0 lead. Then, with the Rays tied 2-2 in the third and Kevin Kiermaier on base, Lowe got his second of the day.

Starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (6-3) went five innings, giving up two runs off five hits with four strikeouts. Tampa Bay has won six consecutive games and goes for the series sweep on Sunday afternoon. Marcus Semien hit his 22nd home run of the season for Toronto.

Slideshow ( 15 images )

Twins 9, Tigers 4

Jorge Polanco hit a three-run, go-ahead home run and Alex Kirilloff also homered as Minnesota rallied from a 4-0 sixth-inning deficit to defeat Detroit in Minneapolis.

Luis Arraez went 3-for-5 with a two-run single and Nelson Cruz went 3-for-3 with a walk and a run scored for Minnesota, which won for the 12th time in the last 15 meetings with the Tigers.

Zack Short went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs and Niko Goodrum also homered for Detroit.

Pirates 6, Mets 2 (Game 1)

Tyler Anderson did it all for visiting Pittsburgh, tossing five solid innings and hitting the go-ahead homer in the Pirates’ win over New York in the opener of a doubleheader.

The Pirates won for the fourth time in six games after dropping six in a row, while the Mets, playing their major league-leading 10th doubleheader, lost for only the third time in their past eight games.

Anderson is the first pitcher to hit the homer that gave his team the lead for good since the Mets’ Noah Syndergaard homered for the only run in the Mets’ 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on May 2, 2019.

Mets 4, Pirates 2 (Game 2)

Pete Alonso continued warming up for Monday’s Home Run Derby by homering for the second straight night, when his third-inning solo shot proved to be the difference as New York salvaged a split of a doubleheader with a win over visiting Pittsburgh.

The Mets never trailed in the nightcap, when Jeff McNeil laced a two-run double in the first inning off rookie Max Kranick. Alonso smoked a line drive off the scoreboard in left field with two outs in the third. It was the 17th homer of the season but just the third at Citi Field for Alonso.

Jacob Stallings hit a long solo homer off Seth Lugo in the sixth to pull the Pirates within a run again, but Billy McKinney provided insurance in the bottom half with a pinch-hit RBI single.

Giants 10, Nationals 4

Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani coasted through six shutout innings after San Francisco put together big innings in the first and third en route to a victory over visiting Washington.

Thairo Estrada went 4-for-5 with three RBIs while All-Star Brandon Crawford collected a single, a double and his 18th home run for the Giants, who won their third straight.

DeSclafani (10-3) recorded a career-best 10th win by limiting the Nationals to three singles and a walk in his six innings. He struck out six. Alcides Escobar launched a two-run triple among two hits for Washington.

White Sox 8, Orioles 3

Brian Goodwin homered and drove in three runs while Leury Garcia knocked in two more as visiting Chicago defeated Baltimore.

Goodwin went 4-for-5 with those three RBIs and two runs scored. He’s also driven in five runs in the first two games of this series. Garcia went 2-for-5 with his two RBIs.

Starter Lucas Giolito (7-6) went 5 1/3 innings and struck out nine. He gave up two runs on six hits and kept the Baltimore offense quiet. Domingo Leyba had two hits and two RBIs for Baltimore.

A’s 8, Rangers 4

Jed Lowrie hit one of Oakland’s four homers and delivered a tie-breaking single during a four-run 11th inning as the Athletics outlasted Texas in Arlington, Texas.

Lowrie, who also doubled, broke a 4-4 tie with his run-scoring hit to right field in the 11th. After Matt Olson scored on a wild pitch by Spencer Patton (0-1), Lowrie came home on Stephen Piscotty’s two-run homer that helped the A’s even this final three-game set before the All-Star break.

Sean Murphy and Seth Brown (2-for-3) clubbed back-to-back solo homers in the second for Oakland, which took a 3-2 lead into the bottom of the eighth.

Braves 5, Marlins 4

Freddie Freeman homered and drove in three runs, leading Atlanta to a win over Miami that was marred by an injury to Ronald Acuna Jr.

Acuna, Atlanta’s All-Star right fielder, was carted off the field in the fifth inning after he suffered an injury to his right knee. The severity of the injury was not immediately announced. Acuna was hurt while chasing after what became Jazz Chisholm’s inside-the-park homer.

Freeman, who went 2-for-4, has two homers in two games in this series and 35 for his career against the Marlins. Three Miami players -- Jazz Chisholm Jr., Garrett Cooper and Adam Duvall -- had two hits each.

--Field Level Media