MLB roundup: Dodgers close gap on D-backs

Justin Turner hit a go-ahead home run to lead off the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 3-2 victory Friday in a National League West showdown series with the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

The victory moved the Dodgers to within a game of the Diamondbacks for the division lead, after they had fallen two games back following a defeat against Arizona on Thursday. The Dodgers moved into second place in the NL West, a half-game ahead of the Colorado Rockies, who lost at San Diego.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo elected to keep starter Zack Greinke in the game instead of replacing him with a pinch hitter in the top of the eighth inning. Greinke (13-9), who took the loss, had just given up a pinch-hit home run to Enrique Hernandez in the bottom of the seventh inning, which tied the game 2-2.

Struggling Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his 33rd save. He had given up a run in each of his previous four outings after spending time on the disabled list because of an irregular heartbeat.

Padres 7, Rockies 0

Rookie Brett Kennedy teamed with three relievers on a five-hitter, and rookies Franmil Reyes and Luis Urias homered as host San Diego blanked Colorado.

Kennedy (1-2) tossed six innings to help the Padres record their fourth shutout of the season. The 24-year-old right-hander allowed four hits, two walks and a hit batter to pick up the first win of his major league career.

The Padres won a fourth straight game for the first time this season. Colorado lost for the fourth time in the last five games. The Rockies slipped to three games back of Milwaukee for the National League’s second wild card.

Brewers 4, Nationals 1

Travis Shaw, Erik Kratz and Jesus Aguilar all homered, and Jhoulys Chacin added to his recent string of good starts as Milwaukee defeated Washington at Nationals Park.

Chacin (14-5) went 6 1/3 innings and allowed one run on six hits. He has won four of his last five decisions. Jeremy Jeffress closed it in the ninth and earned his eighth save by escaping a one-out, bases-loaded jam in the midst of a downpour.

The Brewers bolstered their roster with three separate trades on the day, acquiring left-hander Gio Gonzalez from Washington, outfielder Curtis Granderson from Toronto and southpaw reliever Xavier Cedeno from the Chicago White Sox.

Cardinals 12, Reds 5

Matt Carpenter, Paul DeJong and Patrick Wisdom each homered, and Austin Gomber pitched seven strong innings as St. Louis routed visiting Cincinnati.

The win moved the Cardinals within 3 1/2 games of the National League Central-leading Chicago Cubs and maintained their half-game grip on the NL’s top wild card.

Gomber (5-0), who lost a no-hit bid in the seventh inning the last time he faced the Reds (July 24), settled down after allowing two first-inning runs. The rookie left-hander reached a career high with his seven innings, yielding just two runs while scattering 10 hits and not allowing a walk. He struck out three.

Phillies 2, Cubs 1 (10 innings)

Asdrubal Cabrera hit a walk-off home run in the 10th inning, giving Philadelphia the win over visiting Chicago.

Well after Cubs left-hander Jose Quintana and Phillies righty Nick Pivetta left a 1-1 pitchers’ duel, Cabrera hit just his third home run since joining Philadelphia in July, a one-out blast to left-center against the fourth Chicago pitcher, right-hander Steve Cishek (4-2).

The win, just Philadelphia’s fourth in its last 12 games, allowed the Phillies to pull within two games of the first-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

Pirates 3, Braves 2

Gregory Polanco hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning to lift Pittsburgh to victory at Atlanta.

Against reliever Brad Brach (2-4) in a 2-2 game, pinch hitter Adam Frazier led off the eighth with a walk. Second baseman Ozzie Albies bobbled what could have been a double-play grounder by Starling Marte, allowing him to reach. Frazier moved to third on a fly ball by Josh Bell and scored on Polanco’s flare to shallow center.

After the game, the Pirates announced that they had traded David Freese to the Los Angeles Dodgers for minor league infielder Jesus Manuel Valdez and shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria and cash to the New York Yankees for a player to be named or cash.

Yankees 7, Tigers 5

Rookie Gleyber Torres hit a go-ahead, two-run, bases-loaded single with two outs in the eighth inning as New York rallied past visiting Detroit.

Torres put the Yankees on top 6-5 when he lined a 1-1 slider off Alex Wilson to left field. Mikie Mahtook, playing very deep, raced in and attempted a diving catch, but the ball caromed off his glove.

Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann carried a no-hit bid for 5 1/3 innings. Both managers — Aaron Boone for New York and Ron Gardenhire for Detroit — were tossed from the contest.

White Sox 6, Red Sox 1

Matt Davidson went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, and Chicago pulled away to beat visiting Boston.

Andrew Benintendi homered for Boston’s lone run. The Red Sox lost for the first time in four games.

Heavy storms arrived in the bottom of the third inning and forced a delay that lasted 2 hours, 9 minutes. Neither team’s starting pitcher returned after the lengthy interruption, shortening White Sox rookie Michael Kopech’s first start against the team that traded him.

Athletics 7, Mariners 5

Five Oakland relievers combined for 5 1/3 scoreless innings as the hosts defeated Seattle.

Right-handers Yusmeiro Petit, Lou Trivino, Fernando Rodney, Jeurys Familia and Blake Treinen allowed a total of two hits with one walk and seven strikeouts after starter Mike Fiers blew a five-run lead. Petit (6-3) got the victory, and Treinen earned his 34th save of the season.

Matt Chapman and Stephen Piscotty hit home runs in a five-run first inning for the Athletics, who extended their lead over the Mariners to 5 1/2 games in the race for the American League’s second and final wild-card berth.

Angels 3, Astros 0

Andrelton Simmons produced the decisive blow in the sixth inning for a second consecutive game while Jaime Barria posted his fourth scoreless outing of the season as Los Angeles won again at Houston.

Simmons blasted a two-run homer off Astros reliever Collin McHugh with two outs in the sixth to provide Barria (9-8) a cushion he didn’t actually need. McHugh replaced rookie left-hander Framber Valdez, who carried a shutout into the sixth before issuing a walk to Kole Calhoun.

Simmons finished 2-for-4 and was the only player from either team to post a multi-hit game.

Indians 3, Rays 0

Edwin Encarnacion hit a go-ahead solo home run in the seventh inning, Corey Kluber allowed only two hits while striking out eight in seven shutout innings, and Cleveland blanked visiting Tampa Bay.

Kluber (17-7) issued two walks in his 109-pitch outing before Cody Allen replaced him and had a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts. Brad Hand pitched a perfect ninth to pick up his seventh save with Cleveland and his 31st overall of the season

The Indians announced after the game that they acquired former American League MVP third baseman Josh Donaldson and cash considerations from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for a player to be named.

Blue Jays 6, Marlins 5

Justin Smoak hit a pinch-hit, two-out grand slam in the ninth inning to lead Toronto past host Miami.

The Blue Jays snapped a four-game skid while extending the Marlins’ losing streak to four.

Miami’s Dan Straily gave up just four hits, one walk and one run in eight innings, but Kyle Barraclough quickly made a mess of things in the ninth. Drew Steckenrider (4-4), who served up Smoak’s 22nd homer of the season, took the loss.

Twins 10, Rangers 7

Mitch Garver drove in four runs, and Jake Cave hit a tiebreaking two-run homer as Minnesota rallied back from a six-run deficit at Texas

Jorge Polanco contributed a two-run double as the Twins had 12 hits while winning for just the second time in seven games. Tyler Austin also homered, and Max Kepler and Joe Mauer each had two hits.

Nomar Mazara hit a three-run homer for the Rangers, who have dropped five straight games. Jurickson Profar had two hits and two RBIs, and Elvis Andrus had two hits and scored three times.

Royals 9, Orioles 2

Ryan O’Hearn homered and drove in four runs, and Hunter Dozier and Cam Gallagher also homered to lead Kansas City in a rout of visiting Baltimore.

Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored three times, O’Hearn collected three hits, and Adalberto Mondesi, Gallagher and Dozier each had two of the Royals’ 14 hits.

Right-hander Brad Keller (7-5) won his third consecutive decision for the Royals, who won for the fifth time in six games. The Orioles had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Giants 7, Mets 0

Andrew Suarez pitched seven shutout innings, allowing only two hits, and Aramis Garcia triggered a six-run eighth inning with a home run in his major league debut to deliver host San Francisco a win over New York.

Their fifth win in their last six games got the Giants (68-68) back to the .500 mark and kept their slim hopes alive in both the National League West and NL wild-card races.

Suarez (6-9) and Zack Wheeler (9-7) were locked in a scoreless deadlock before the Giants got a sacrifice fly from Chris Shaw, also making his major league debut, in the last of the seventh to go up 1-0.

