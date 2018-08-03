MLB roundup: Dodgers hit 7 homers, score 21 runs

Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig each hit two home runs Thursday, and Cody Bellinger added a grand slam on a night when the Los Angeles Dodgers hit seven homers and rolled to a 21-5 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers.

Aug 2, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig (66) and left fielder Joc Pederson (31) and left fielder Carl Crawford (3) celebrate after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 21-5 at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Clayton Kershaw struck out seven over six innings as Los Angeles scored double-digit runs for the 10th time this season. It was the most runs the Dodgers have scored in a game in the history of Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers set a season high for runs in a game and runs in an inning, scoring nine times in the seventh. They matched their season high for home runs.

Brian Dozier and Justin Turner also hit home runs as Los Angeles earned a split in a four-game series.

Red Sox 15, Yankees 7

Steve Pearce homered off three different pitchers and drove in a career-best six runs as Boston rallied from an early deficit to thump visiting New York.

The Yankees jumped on Red Sox starter Brian Johnson (2-3) for three runs in the first on a three-run homer by Didi Gregorius, who finished with two long balls on the night. New York added another run in the second before Boston scored the next 10 runs, including eight in a game-changing fourth inning.

Pearce, who had one homer in his first 17 games for the Red Sox, belted a solo shot off Yankees starter CC Sabathia in the third inning and a three-run shot off Jonathan Holder (1-2) as part of the eighth-run fourth. He added a two-run homer off Luis Cessa in the sixth.

Phillies 5, Marlins 2

Maikel Franco hit a two-out, three-run, walk-off home run to lift host Philadelphia past Miami.

Rhys Hoskins also homered as the Phillies won for the first time this season when trailing after eight innings. They scored four times in the ninth to remain in first place in the National League East, a half-game ahead of the Atlanta Braves.

Phillies starter Nick Pivetta tossed six solid innings, giving up four hits and two runs while striking out seven and not walking a batter. Tommy Hunter (3-1) earned the win with a scoreless top of the ninth inning.

Nationals 10, Reds 4

Max Scherzer became the first 15-game winner in the majors, and Trea Turner homered and drove in four runs as host Washington cruised past Cincinnati.

Turner’s two-run single highlighted a six-run second-inning uprising as Washington took early control. He hit a two-run homer in the eighth as the Nationals won their third straight game and sixth in their past eight.

Aug 2, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers left fielder Joc Pederson (31) celebrates after hitting a three run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper also homered in the eighth and reached base four times on two hits and two walks. Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run homer and Jose Peraza had a two-run double for the Reds, who have lost three games in a row.

Blue Jays 7, Mariners 3

Mike Hauschild, signed earlier in the day, pitched six innings of scoreless relief for his first major league victory as Toronto won at Seattle.

Hauschild (1-0) allowed four hits, walked one and struck out five. He was recently released by the Houston Astros after going 7-6 with a 4.88 ERA in 19 starts for Triple-A Fresno.

Toronto’s Kendrys Morales, a former Mariner, broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run homer in the seventh inning off right-hander Juan Nicasio (1-6). Nelson Cruz hit two homers for the Mariners, but they lost their third consecutive game.

Giants 8, Diamondbacks 1

Evan Longoria hit his first home run since returning from the disabled list last week, and Austin Slater had two hits, including a two-run single in a five-run seventh inning, as San Francisco won its fourth straight, beating Arizona in Phoenix.

Madison Bumgarner (4-4) hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the fifth inning, and the Giants pulled away late to win their fifth straight in the season series. The left-hander pitched in and out of trouble in his five innings, giving up seven hits and one run.

David Peralta had four hits, Ketel Marte had two and Eduardo Escobar hit a sacrifice fly for Arizona.

Rangers 17, Orioles 8

Jurickson Profar drove in four runs, Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer and walked five times, and Elvis Andrus had three hits and drove in three runs as Texas whipped Baltimore in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers blew the game open with a seven-run second inning, capped by a two-run double by Isiah Kiner-Falefa.

Texas tagged Orioles starter Andrew Cashner (3-10) with 10 runs on seven hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings, the most runs he has allowed in a start in his nine-year career.

Cardinals 3, Rockies 2

Jose Martinez ripped a pinch-hit, two-run single with one out in the ninth inning off Wade Davis, lifting St. Louis to a win over visiting Colorado.

Martinez’s walk-off hit came after Greg Garcia and Harrison Bader singled and Bader stole second base to set the table.

The ninth-inning uprising made a winner out of reliever Chasen Shreve (3-2). He stuck out one in a perfect ninth inning as the third St. Louis pitcher.

Padres 6, Cubs 1

Austin Hedges went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer, and Robbie Erlin and four relievers held Chicago to three hits as visiting San Diego snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Erlin (2-3) held the Cubs to one run on two hits and a walk with four strikeouts over five innings. He was making his third start of the season and his first since May 21.

Manuel Margot had three hits and an RBI for the Padres, who got two hits apiece from Christian Villanueva and Freddy Galvis.

Rays 4, Angels 2

C.J. Cron’s two-run single in the fourth inning snapped a scoreless tie and propelled Tampa Bay to a win and a three-game sweep of Los Angeles in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Rays’ pitching staff handled an Angels lineup that was without Mike Trout. The center fielder was not in the starting lineup for the second time this season, having sustained a right wrist contusion on Wednesday. He had X-rays and an MRI exam, which were negative, and he is listed as day-to-day.

Jalen Beeks (1-1) threw five innings of two-run ball for his first major league win. Sergio Romo pitched a scoreless ninth for his 13th save.

White Sox 6, Royals 4

Jose Abreu hit a game-tying home run in the eighth inning, and pinch hitter Daniel Palka blasted a three-run shot three batters later, rallying host Chicago to a victory over Kansas City.

Whit Merrifield’s pinch-hit, three-run homer in the top of the eighth had given the Royals a 3-2 lead, but the visitors failed in their attempt to sweep the three-game series.

Xavier Cedeno (1-0), who gave up Merrifield’s homer, got credit for the win.

Braves 4, Mets 2

Johan Camargo’s two-run double capped a three-run third inning, and Atlanta hung on for a win at New York.

The Braves won their fourth straight. The Mets have lost three in a row and five of six.

Mike Foltynewicz (8-7) gave up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings. Jesse Biddle and Brad Brach each threw a scoreless inning before A.J. Minter earned his seventh save by working around a leadoff walk.

—Field Level Media