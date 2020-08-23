MLB roundup: Dodgers walk off on Bellinger's HR

Cody Bellinger hit a home run to lead off the bottom of the ninth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to defeat the visiting Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Saturday night.

Aug 22, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) celebrates hitting a walk off home run to beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 at Dodger Stadium.

Chris Taylor also hit a home run, and Kenley Jansen (1-0) got the final out of the top of the ninth for the win as the Dodgers earned their 10th victory in their last 11 games.

Sam Hilliard hit a home run, and Trevor Story had two hits for Colorado, which has lost six straight and 11 of 13. The Rockies have lost 15 of their last 16 games at Dodgers Stadium.

Bellinger won it when he hit a 1-0 slider from Daniel Bard (1-2) to right for his seventh home run of the season. After a slow start, the reigning National League MVP has three homers in his last four games.

Padres 13, Astros 2

Trent Grisham had three homers and six RBIs, and Jake Cronenworth hit San Diego’s fifth grand slam in a span of six games in a rout of visiting Houston.

Manny Machado and Wil Myers added solo homers as the Padres totaled six homers in a game for the second time this season while extending their winning streak to six games. The Padres are the first team in major league history with five grand slams in a six-game span.

Taylor Jones hit his first major league homer for the Astros’ second run in the fifth.

White Sox 7, Cubs 4

Jose Abreu went 4-for-4 with three home runs and four RBIs, and Gio Gonzalez pitched 3 2/3 innings of one-hit relief as the visiting White Sox defeated the Cubs for their season-high seventh straight victory.

Luis Robert blasted a two-run home run, and Yasmani Grandal added a solo shot for the White Sox, who have homered 29 times in the past eight games. Abreu, who hit two of Chicago’s six home runs in Friday’s 10-1 victory, recorded his first career three-homer game and is the first White Sox player with consecutive multi-homer games since Matt Davidson in April 2018.

Abreu’s finale in the ninth inning Saturday followed a blast from Grandal.

Angels 4, Athletics 3

Mike Trout drove in three runs over the first two innings, and Los Angeles ended a four-game losing streak with a win at Oakland.

The A’s saw their nine-game home winning streak come to an end. Oakland lost for just the third time in its past 10 games and fell in its own park for the first time since July 29 against the Colorado Rockies.

Trout had an RBI grounder in the first inning and a two-run double in the second to give him 25 RBIs on the season as his team approaches the midway point of its 60-game regular-season schedule. A total of 14 of those RBIs have come against the A’s.

Rays 2, Blue Jays 1

Pinch hitter Kevin Kiermaier lined a walk-off single in the 10th inning as Tampa Bay snapped Toronto’s six-game win streak with a win in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Locked in a 1-1 game and with Manuel Margot placed on second base to start the bottom of the 10th, Yoshi Tsutsugo advanced Margot to third with a groundout. Reliever Anthony Bass (1-1) intentionally walked Ji-Man Choi. On the next pitch, Kiermaier stroked a clean single in front of left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. for the win.

Reliever Anthony Banda (1-0) induced a double play to end the top of the frame with the go-ahead runner on third. Rays opener Aaron Slegers fired four hitless innings, with five strikeouts, and would have faced the minimum 12 batters if not for a leadoff fielding error by second baseman Brandon Lowe in the top of the third.

Orioles 5, Red Sox 4

Pedro Severino delivered a bases-loaded single against a five-man infield to complete a two-run 10th inning as Baltimore rallied to beat visiting Boston.

The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Orioles, who fell behind in the top of the 10th when Mitch Moreland drew a bases-loaded walk off Cole Sulser. Baltimore tied it in the bottom half when Rio Ruiz scored on a wild pitch, before Severino delivered his hit toward center. The Red Sox had just two outfielders in at the time.

Matt Barnes (1-2) took the loss, while Miguel Castro (1-0) escaped Sulser’s jam in the 10th to earn the victory.

Mariners 10, Rangers 1

Rookie Evan White homered and drove in six runs, and Justus Sheffield pitched six strong innings as Seattle handed visiting Texas its seventh straight loss.

White, who entered the game batting just .133, returned to the lineup after being sidelined since fouling a ball off his left kneecap Wednesday. He hit a two-run double in a three-run first inning, a three-run homer in the third off Rangers right-hander Jordan Lyles (1-3) and a run-scoring groundout in the eighth for the final run.

Sheffield (2-2) posted his third consecutive strong outing, having allowed just two earned runs over his past 18 innings. The left-hander walked one and struck out five.

Braves 6, Phillies 5

Adam Duvall delivered a bases-loaded single with two outs in the ninth inning to score Dansby Swanson and give Atlanta a victory over visiting Philadelphia.

It was the 83rd last at-bat win for the Braves since Brian Snitker took over as manager on May 17, 2016.

The Braves loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth against reliever Brandon Workman (0-1), who gave up four hits and one walk in 1 1/3 innings in his debut with Philadelphia. Duvall’s sharp single to center field handed the Phillies their fifth straight loss.

Cardinals 3, Reds 0

Kwang Hyun Kim allowed just three hits in six innings as St. Louis blanked visiting Cincinnati.

Kim (1-0), a 32-year-old left-hander from South Korea who signed with the Cardinals in December, earned his first major league victory. Relievers John Gant, Andrew Miller and Giovanny Gallegos completed the four-hit shutout, with Gallegos getting the final four outs for his first save of the season.

Harrison Bader paced the Cardinals’ offense with a double, a solo homer and two runs scored. Tommy Edman drove in the other two runs with a single. Reds starting pitcher Wade Miley (0-3) took the loss. He allowed three runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings.

Indians 6, Tigers 1

Triston McKenzie struck out 10 batters over six innings in his major league debut, and Domingo Santana ripped a three-run double to lift host Cleveland to a victory over Detroit.

McKenzie’s 10 strikeouts in a debut performance were one shy of the franchise record set by Luis Tiant, who accomplished the feat against the New York Yankees on July 19, 1964. The 23-year-old McKenzie (1-0) allowed just one run on two hits and struck out the side in the fifth inning to highlight his 80-pitch performance.

Cesar Hernandez had an RBI single to cap his three-hit effort and Roberto Perez and Carlos Santana also drove in a run apiece for the Indians, who have won 21 of the last 22 encounters with Detroit. Willi Castro belted a solo homer in the fourth inning off McKenzie for the Tigers, who have lost 10 of their last 11 games.

Giants 5, Diamondbacks 1

Tyler Anderson threw his first career complete game, leading San Francisco to a 5-1 victory over visiting Arizona.

Anderson (1-1) did not allow an earned run in shutting down the D-backs on three hits. The Giants won their fifth straight game, while the Diamondbacks dropped their fourth straight.

Mike Yastrzemski drew a bases-loaded walk to break a 1-1 tie in the seventh inning, and the Giants struck for four runs in the frame to break open a close game.

Twins 7, Royals 2

Eddie Rosario belted a three-run, first-inning homer and Miguel Sano also homered and had three RBIs, as Minnesota ended a lengthy skid at Kansas City.

Mired in a five-game losing streak at Kansas City dating back to last season, the Twins pounded out 10 hits to even the weekend series. They also got five solid innings of two-run ball from Randy Dobnak, who improved to 5-1 with a 1.78 ERA.

Minnesota is 8-4 since dropping four in a row from Aug. 6-9, with three of those defeats to the Royals.

Pirates 12, Brewers 5

Gregory Polanco and Jacob Stallings each hit a two-run homer, and Adam Frazier added a solo shot as Pittsburgh won consecutive home games for the first time this season by dispatching Milwaukee.

Frazier, Colin Moran and Bryan Reynolds each added an RBI double — one of three doubles for Moran — and Erik Gonzalez drove in two with a single for the Pirates. Starter Derek Holland (1-1) pitched five innings, allowing one run and four hits, with three walks and five strikeouts.

Keston Hiura hit a three-run homer and Jedd Gyorko a solo shot for the Brewers. Josh Lindblom (1-1) took the loss after giving three runs and six hits in four innings, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Nationals 5, Marlins 4 (Game 1)

Trea Turner scored twice and finished with a perfect on-base percentage, powering Washington to a win over visiting Miami in the first game of a doubleheader.

Turner went 1-for-1 with two walks, and the Nationals got seven key outs in relief in the seven-inning game.

Washington’s Max Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young Award winner, was cruising with four scoreless innings and a 5-0 lead but had to settle for a no-decision when he failed to get out of the fifth. He allowed five hits, one hit-by-pitch, one bases-loaded walk and four runs in that frame.

Marlins 5, Nationals 3 (Game 2)

Flashing a fastball that reached 100 mph, highly touted youngster Sixto Sanchez earned the win in his major league debut as Miami won at Washington.

Both seven-innings games were played in Washington, D.C., although the Marlins were the designated home team in the second game, which was a makeup game from a previous postponement at Miami.

Sanchez, widely considered the Marlins’ top prospect, gave up three runs on six hits over five innings with no walks and four strikeouts. He allowed two home runs, both on fastballs. Corey Dickerson homered for Miami.

