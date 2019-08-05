MLB roundup: Dodgers win 11-10 on Muncy walk-off double

Max Muncy hit a game-ending two-run double in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a wild 11-10 victory over the visiting San Diego Padres on Sunday.

After Corey Seager reached base on an error by Padres second baseman Luis Urias, Muncy worked an eight-pitch at-bat before sending his two-run double to right. Muncy also hit a home run, while Russell Martin and A.J. Pollock went deep as well.

Pedro Baez (6-2) pitched a scoreless ninth inning for the victory. San Diego’s Kirby Yates (0-3) was trying for his third save of at least four outs. Hosmer hit a grand slam and drove in five runs for the Padres.

Manual Margot homered for the second straight game for San Diego. Padres starter Chris Paddack gave up six runs on six hits over four innings with one walk and six strikeouts.

Cubs 7, Brewers 2

New leadoff hitter Jason Heyward had a homer, triple and three RBIs, and Yu Darvish fired five sharp innings in Chicago’s win over visiting Milwaukee to complete a three-game sweep.

Heyward also scored twice, homered and tripled in the first two innings as Chicago raced to a 3-1 lead and never looked back against Milwaukee starter Adrian Houser (4-5), who allowed nine hits and four runs in five innings.

Anthony Rizzo went 4-for-5, Kyle Schwarber socked a solo homer and David Bote had two hits and an RBI as Chicago produced 14 hits. Darvish (4-5) yielded five hits and one run, striking out eight and walking none in his first appearance against Milwaukee this season.

A’s 4, Cardinals 2

Dustin Garneau provided a key hit and Tanner Roark fired five strong innings in their Oakland debuts, propelling the Athletics to victory and a two-game series sweep of visiting St. Louis.

Jurickson Profar chipped in with a home run and five Oakland relievers combined for four innings of one-run support, helping the A’s complete a four-game whitewashing of the Cardinals in the interleague season series.

The Cardinals, who were making their first Oakland appearance since 2013, lost for the fifth time in their last seven games.

Indians 6, Angels 2

Shane Bieber recorded his second complete game in three outings and third this season as host Cleveland finished a three-game sweep of Los Angeles.

Cleveland’s Jason Kipnis drove in three runs and joined Francisco Lindor in belting a homer for the second time in as many days. Rookie Oscar Mercado also went deep and Lindor added a sacrifice fly for the Indians, who have won 16 of their past 21 games.

Bieber (11-4) improved to 5-1 in his past seven starts after allowing two runs on five hits while striking out eight. Kole Calhoun crushed a solo homer in the seventh inning and Albert Pujols had an RBI single among his two hits for the Angels, who have lost eight of their past 10 games.

Diamondbacks 7, Nationals 5

Adam Jones drove in four runs, Ketel Marte hit an inside-the-park home run and Arizona beat Washington in Phoenix.

Jones went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBI doubles and a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh for the final score. Marte’s 24th home run of the season came in the third inning after he lined a shot into left-center field that center fielder Gerardo Parra missed on a diving attempt.

Parra and Brian Dozier, who each pitched in emergency relief in Washington’s 18-7 loss on Saturday night, both homered Sunday.

Rockies 6, Giants 2

Trevor Story homered for the third straight game, Nolan Arenado went deep twice and Colorado beat San Francisco in Denver.

Charlie Blackmon had three hits and scored two runs while starter Kyle Freeland (3-9) went five innings to get his first win since April 18.

Donovan Solano hit two home runs for the Giants, who have dropped four of their last six games.

Reds 6, Braves 4 (10 innings)

Cincinnati’s Tucker Barnhart hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning to give the visiting Reds a win over Atlanta.

Rookie Aristides Aquino and Jose Iglesias had back-to-back singles against Atlanta closer Shane Greene with two outs. Barnhart then delivered his sixth homer over the Atlanta bullpen in right-center field.

Greene (0-3), acquired at the trade deadline to serve as the team’s closer, wobbled for the second straight game and took the loss. Cincinnati finished 4-3 against the Braves and has not lost a season series to Atlanta since 2014.

White Sox 10, Phillies 5

Leury Garcia belted a grand slam, Eloy Jimenez added a three-run home run and Tim Anderson hit a solo shot to lift visiting Chicago over Philadelphia in the rubber game of an interleague series.

Chicago out-hit Philadelphia 11-9 as the White Sox earned their first series victory since taking two of three games at Tampa Bay from July 19-21.

Drew Smyly (2-6) suffered his first defeat in three starts with the Phillies, yielding five runs on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts. Corey Dickerson homered in his first start since the Phillies acquired him from Pittsburgh at the trade deadline.

Mets 13, Pirates 2

Noah Syndergaard pitched seven innings of three-hit ball and visiting New York got homers from Michael Conforto, J.D. Davis and Jeff McNeil in a drubbing of Pittsburgh.

Syndergaard (8-5) struck out three and walked one. Through his first 6 1/3 innings, he allowed only Bryan Reynolds’ first-inning single and Kevin Newman’s second-inning walk. Syndergaard also went 2-for-4 and scored twice.

The Mets took two of three on the weekend and have won six of seven series since the All-Star break. Colin Moran hit an RBI single for Pittsburgh, but not before the Mets built a 13-run lead. Jose Osuna homered in the ninth.

Astros 3, Mariners 1

Justin Verlander took over the league lead in victories and Houston completed a three-game series sweep of visiting Seattle.

Verlander (15-4) carried a shutout into the seventh inning before surrendering a leadoff home run to Kyle Seager and subsequently departing the game. He surpassed 200 strikeouts in a season for the ninth time in his career and posted double-digit strikeouts (10) in a game for the seventh time this season.

Roberto Osuna notched his 25th save as Houston recorded its 11th series sweep of the season and improved to 12-1 against the Mariners and 38-12 against American League West rivals.

Twins 3, Royals 0

Jason Castro homered and Devin Smeltzer tossed six shutout innings to pick up his first major league victory as Minnesota completed a three-game sweep of Kansas City in Minneapolis.

The left-handed Smeltzer (1-1), recalled from Triple-A Rochester earlier in the day when reliever Sam Dyson was placed on the injured list with right biceps tendinitis, allowed just a pair of singles and a walk in his third major league start. He struck out four and also picked off a runner.

Eddie Rosario had two hits and two RBIs and Luis Arraez went 2-for-3 with a walk and scored twice for the Twins, who won for the sixth time in seven games. Brad Keller (7-11) suffered his first loss in five career starts against Minnesota. It was the sixth straight loss for the Royals.

Rays 7, Marlins 2

Rookie second baseman Michael Brosseau homered and slashed an RBI single, leading host Tampa Bay over Miami.

The Rays, who have won six straight games, swept all four contests this season from their cross-state rival Marlins, who have the worst record in the National League.

Brosseau, who went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, has five homers this season. His previous four homers were against the Baltimore Orioles. Yonny Chirinos (9-5) earned the win, allowing just two hits, one walk and one run while striking out four. Caleb Smith (7-5) took the loss.

Rangers 9, Tigers 4

Willie Calhoun ripped a tie-breaking, bases-clearing triple with two outs in the seventh inning as host Texas completed a season sweep of Detroit.

Danny Santana belted a two-run homer and Shin-Soo Choo had an RBI double and scored three times for the Rangers, who won all six meetings against Detroit this season.

Niko Goodrum ripped a two-run double in the fifth inning and scored on a fielder’s choice for the tumbling Tigers, who fell to 4-18 since the All-Star break.

Orioles 6, Blue Jays 5

Trey Mancini’s two-run double highlighted a three-run second inning that gave Baltimore the lead for good in defeating visiting Toronto.

The Orioles’ second straight win gave them a split of the four-game series. Baltimore has won or split its last three series and owns a 14-14 record in its last 28 games.

Tom Eshelman (1-2) earned his first major league victory with five innings in relief following opener Jimmy Yacabonis. Eshelman gave up four runs on eight hits, striking out two and walking one.

