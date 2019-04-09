MLB roundup: Encarnacion homers twice in same inning

Edwin Encarnacion hit a pair of home runs in the sixth inning, and the visiting Seattle Mariners scored eight times in the frame to earn a 13-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

Apr 8, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Seattle Mariners designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion (10) hits a three run home run in the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Mariners have scored five or more runs in 11 of their first 12 games and became the first team in the major leagues to win 10 games.

Encarnacion became the first major-leaguer to hit two home runs in an inning in almost three years. Mark Trumbo of the Los Angeles Angels did in on April 15, 2016, at Texas. Seattle also got homers from Daniel Vogelbach, Dylan Moore and Jay Bruce.

Roenis Elias (1-0) picked up the win, pitching three scoreless, hitless innings of relief. Royals starter Homer Bailey (0-1) gave up seven runs on eight hits, including three home runs, in five-plus innings.

Orioles 12, A’s 4

Jonathan Villar homered and had four RBIs while Cedric Mullins tripled twice and drove in three as Baltimore defeated visiting Oakland.

While most of the Orioles were enjoying a big offensive night, it was the opposite for Baltimore’s Chris Davis. He set a major league record for the longest hitless streak by a position player, going 0-for-5 to leave him 0-for-49 dating back to last year. Eugenio Velez had the previous record of 0-for-46.

Trey Mancini hit a solo homer in the first inning, and Mullins delivered a two-run triple in the second while scoring on a throwing error on the same play to give Baltimore an early 4-0 lead. The early margin helped the Orioles stop a four-game losing streak.

Cubs 10, Pirates 0

Ben Zobrist and Kyle Schwarber each drove in two runs, and Chicago rode a six-run second inning to a victory over Pittsburgh in the home opener at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs’ second win in eight games came with a caveat, as starter Jon Lester left during the third inning because of left hamstring tightness. Lester struck out four, walked one and gave up three hits in two-plus innings before four relievers combined to finish Chicago’s first shutout.

Brad Brach (1-0), who replaced Lester, gave up one hit in two innings. Pittsburgh starter Jameson Taillon (0-2), who gave up six unearned runs and four hits, left after two innings and will be re-evaluated after he took at least a glancing blow to the head on a comebacker by Anthony Rizzo.

Braves 8, Rockies 6

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his third home run of the season to spark Atlanta past Colorado in Denver.

Acuna was 2-for-3, scored three runs and hit a two-run homer in the first inning to help give the Braves their sixth win in the past seven games. Dansby Swanson drove in three runs, and Nick Markakis was 3-for-4 with two RBIs for Atlanta.

Braves starter Julio Teheran (1-1) pitched five innings and allowed six runs, all coming in his last inning. The struggling Atlanta bullpen closed the game with four scoreless innings, handing the Rockies their fourth straight loss and their eighth defeat in the past nine games.

Astros 4, Yankees 3

Robinson Chirinos hit a two-run, game-tying double in the seventh inning, and Carlos Correa drove in the go-ahead run an inning later as Houston rallied for a victory over visiting New York.

Chirinos drove home Yuli Gurriel and Tyler White with his two-out double off the wall in front of the Houston bullpen, striking his blow against Yankees left-hander Zack Britton, who surrendered a leadoff single to Correa after entering in relief of starter Masahiro Tanaka.

The Astros stretched their winning streak to four games. Ryan Pressly (1-0) earned the win with a perfect eighth inning before Roberto Osuna notched his third save with a six-pitch ninth.

Angels 5, Brewers 2

Mike Trout did not hit a home run for the first time in five games, but he did steal a home run from reigning National League MVP Christian Yelich, helping Los Angeles extend its winning streak to four games with a win over Milwaukee at Anaheim, Calif.

Trout had at least one homer in four consecutive games (five total), but Brewers pitchers were able to keep him in the ballpark. Trout went 0-for-2 (strikeout, lineout) with two walks. He made up for it with his defense, reaching above the fence in left-center in the third inning to rob Yelich of what would have been his sixth homer of the year.

The Angels got a two-run homer from Tommy La Stella, a solo homer from Andrelton Simmons and a two-run blast by Justin Bour. Yelich wound up 2-for-4 with two singles.

Padres 6, Giants 5

Franmil Reyes capped a San Diego rally with a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the seventh inning as the visiting Padres overcame a five-run deficit and a Kevin Pillar grand slam to overtake San Francisco.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Wil Myers also homered for the Padres, who had won three in a row before losing the finale of a series at St. Louis on Sunday.

The Giants, who have lost all three of their series this season, staked Madison Bumgarner to a five-run lead in the fourth inning. However, the ace left-hander wound up allowing five runs in six innings.

Phillies 4, Nationals 3

Rhys Hoskins hit two solo homers, including the tiebreaker on a full-count pitch in the last of the sixth, and Philadelphia beat visiting Washington.

Hoskins added an insurance run in eighth with a homer off Justin Miller to make it 4-2. It was the fourth multi-homer game of Hoskins’ career.

The first homer came off Anibal Sanchez (0-1), who was making his second start for the Nationals after coming over from the Atlanta Braves. He gave up seven hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts and two walks.

Rays 5, White Sox 1

Blake Snell allowed one run in six innings, and Tampa Bay continued to match its best start in franchise history with a win at Chicago. Snell (2-1) gave up six hits while striking out 11 and walking none.

Willy Adames had three hits, a walk and scored two runs in the No. 9 spot, and Avisail Garcia, Daniel Robertson and Yandy Diaz had two hits each for Tampa Bay, which has won eight of its first 11 games for the second time in team history.

Coming into the game, Tampa Bay starting pitchers had not allowed a run in their past 31 innings, and Snell had thrown eight straight shutout innings. He ran that streak to 12 before Jose Rondon hit a solo homer in the fifth to make it 4-1.

Cardinals 4, Dodgers 3

Marcell Ozuna lined a two-run homer, and Paul Goldschmidt scored the decisive run on a wild pitch as St. Louis beat visiting Los Angeles.

Jose Martinez added a run-scoring single as St. Louis halted the Dodgers’ five-game winning streak. Los Angeles didn’t trail for 42 innings until the Cardinals moved ahead in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas (1-1) gave up three runs and five hits over six innings. He struck out three and walked one. John Gant pitched two hitless innings, and Jordan Hicks finished up for his second save.

—Field Level Media