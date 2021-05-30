MLB roundup: Giants topple Dodgers to stay hot on road

Wilmer Flores had three hits in his return from the injured list while Donovan Solano and Evan Longoria hit home runs, as the San Francisco Giants rolled to an 11-6 victory Saturday over the host Los Angeles Dodgers.

FILE PHOTO: May 29, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Donovan Solano (left) and first baseman Wilmer Flores after scoring on a single by Mauricio Dubon (not pictured) in the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants had 16 hits in their highest scoring game at Dodger Stadium since they scored 19 on Sept. 14, 2013. The victory also was their ninth on the road in their last 10 tries.

Giants right-hander Logan Webb (4-3) also returned from the IL, giving up two runs (one earned) on just one hit over five innings after recovering from a right shoulder strain.

Max Muncy and Albert Pujols hit home runs for the Dodgers. Muncy’s homer was his fourth in five games against San Francisco, while Pujols hit his second with his new club.

Angels 4, Athletics 0

Alex Cobb threw seven scoreless innings and visiting Los Angeles posted its first shutout of the season in a win against Oakland.

Cobb (3-2) allowed three hits, struck out eight and walked two in his longest outing of the season. Cobb lowered his ERA to 1.60 in five career starts over 33 2/3 innings in Oakland.

Shohei Ohtani had two hits and drove in two runs, and Anthony Rendon had two hits and an RBI for the Angels, who took advantage of a misplay on a squeeze bunt to score four unearned runs in the fifth inning.

Pirates 7, Rockies 0 (Game 1)

Bryan Reynolds hit a two-run homer as Pittsburgh beat visiting Colorado in the first game of a doubleheader.

Michael Perez added an RBI single, and Gregory Polanco was 2 for 3 with an RBI, a triple and a run scored for the Pirates, who rode a three-run second inning to bust up a six-game losing streak.

Pittsburgh’s JT Brubaker (4-4), who had lost two starts in a row, pitched six innings, giving up no runs and four hits, with one walk and five strikeouts.

Pirates 4, Rockies 0 (Game 2)

Adam Frazier and Ka’ai Tom homered and Will Craig added an RBI single to help Pittsburgh top visiting Colorado and sweep the doubleheader.

Pittsburgh starter Mitch Keller (3-6), who brought in a personal three-game losing streak, pitched five scoreless innings with two hits, two walks and six strikeouts. It was his first time facing the Rockies. Pirates reliever Sam Howard, facing his former team for the first time, pitched a scoreless sixth, and David Bednar gave up a couple walks in the seventh but preserved the shutout.

It was the Rockies’ fifth straight loss, leaving them 3-22 on the road. Colorado has been shut out in 10 of 25 away games.

Rays 5, Phillies 3

Austin Meadows homered, singled and drove in three runs to lift host Tampa Bay past Philadelphia.

The Rays have won 14 of their past 15 games.

Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough lasted 4 1/3 innings and allowed two runs and three hits while striking out eight and walking two.

Twins 6, Royals 5

J.A. Happ earned the win and batters five through nine combined to go 6-for-16 with five runs scored and three RBIs as host Minnesota defeated Kansas City.

Happ (3-2) allowed two runs on three hits in five innings. Ervin Santana (0-1) of the Royals took the loss as an “opener.” He gave up three runs in three-plus innings.

The Twins scored a historic run off Santana in the first inning. Josh Donaldson lined a one-out single up the middle, followed by a similar hit by Alex Kirilloff. Nelson Cruz followed with a ground-rule double to right and Donaldson trotted home with the 2 millionth run in MLB history.

Cubs 10, Reds 2

Joc Pederson hit a two-run single as part of a four-run sixth inning as Chicago broke open a tie game and went on to defeat visiting Cincinnati for its sixth straight victory.

Zach Davies gave the Cubs another solid outing, throwing five-plus innings while allowing one run on two hits and striking out three.

The Cubs lost another key player when David Bote injured his left shoulder sliding into second in the fourth. Manager David Ross said after the game that Bote suffered a separated shoulder and would require a long stint on the injured list.

Brewers 4, Nationals 1 (Game 1)

Avisail Garcia homered and drove in three runs to lift visiting Milwaukee to a win over Washington in the first game of a doubleheader.

Garcia belted a two-run homer in the first inning for the Brewers, who have won five of their last seven.

Freddy Peralta (5-1) recorded his first career complete game, allowing one run on four hits with seven strikeouts. Washington lost for the third time in its last four games.

Brewers 6, Nationals (Game 2)

Luis Urias, Kolten Wong and Lorenzo Cain had three hits apiece as Milwaukee completed a doubleheader sweep of host Washington.

Brent Suter (5-3) earned the victory with a scoreless inning of relief for Milwaukee, which posted a 4-1 victory in the first game. Urias and Wong each drove in two runs for Milwaukee, which won for the sixth time in its last eight games.

Ryan Zimmerman delivered a pair of doubles and Jon Lester allowed one run on five hits over four innings for the Nationals, who have lost four of five. Washington’s third pitcher, Daniel Hudson (3-1), took the loss. He allowed three runs on one hit and two walks in 1 1/3 innings.

White Sox 7, Orioles 4 (Game 1)

Jake Lamb and Yoan Moncada each belted two-run home runs and Chicago held on for a win over visiting Baltimore in the first game of a doubleheader.

Jose Abreu went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Chicago, which won for the fourth time in the past five games. Tim Anderson went 1-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and two runs scored.

Freddy Galvis hit a pair of home runs to lead the Orioles, who lost their 11th game in a row. Maikel Franco also went deep in a losing effort.

White Sox 3, Orioles 1 (Game 2)

Jose Abreu hit a two-run home run, Billy Hamilton hit a solo shot and Chicago held on for a victory over visiting Baltimore to win both games of a doubleheader.

Liam Hendriks picked up his second save of the day and 12th of the season after notching another scoreless inning in the back end of the twin bill. The White Sox have won five of their past six games.

Stevie Wilkerson had the lone RBI for the Orioles, whose miserable slump continued with their 12th loss in a row.

Red Sox 3, Marlins 1

Bobby Dalbec, Kevin Plawecki and Hunter Renfroe each hit run-scoring singles, Nathan Eovaldi tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings with seven strikeouts, and host Boston topped Miami.

Eovaldi (6-2) allowed only four hits and walked one. Renfroe (3-for-4), Rafael Devers (3-for-4), Dalbec (2-for-4) and J.D. Martinez (2-for-4) each had multi-hit days as the Red Sox won for the seventh time in nine games.

Jesus Aguilar had an RBI single while Magneuris Sierra (3-for-5) and Garrett Cooper (2-for-5) each had multiple hits for Miami. The Marlins have dropped three in a row and four of five.

Tigers 6, Yankees 1

Spencer Turnbull won for the third time in his last four starts as host Detroit rolled to victory over New York.

Turnbull (4-2) held the Yankees to one run on three hits and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings. A quartet of relievers held New York scoreless the rest of the way for the Tigers. Jonathan Schoop homered among his two hits and scored twice for Detroit. Willi Castro supplied two hits, a run scored and an RBI, and Jeimer Candelario also scored and drove in a run.

Yankees starter Deivi Garcia (0-2) gave up five runs (four earned) on five hits in 4 1/3 innings. Albert Abreu tossed 3 2/3 innings of relief, holding the Tigers to one run on two hits while striking out three.

Padres 11, Astros 8 (12)

Wil Myers bashed a three-run, opposite-field home run to right field as San Diego came from behind for a victory over host Houston.

Myers’ fifth homer of the season came against Astros right-hander Ralph Garza Jr. (0-1), who was making his big league debut. Jake Cronenworth, who started the inning at second base, and Fernando Tatis Jr. scored ahead of Myers. The Astros opted to intentionally walk Tatis, whose three-run homer in the top of the ninth tied the game at 6-6 and led to extra innings.

Winning pitcher Austin Adams gave up an unearned run in the bottom of the 11th inning, and Miguel Diaz picked up his first save of the season with a perfect bottom of the 12th.

Mets 13, Braves 2

Taijuan Walker tossed five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and New York rode its biggest inning of the season to its most lopsided victory as the Mets cruised past visiting Atlanta.

The 11-run win was the Mets’ most lopsided over the Braves since a 16-5 victory on May 3, 2017. A seven-run sixth inning was fueled by several unexpected contributors, including center fielder Cameron Maybin, whose one-out infield single was his first hit in 28 at-bats for New York -- the longest hitless streak to begin a tenure in franchise history.

Braves starter Ian Anderson (4-2) gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over four innings.

--Field Level Media