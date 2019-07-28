MLB roundup: Hiura blasts walk-off HR in 10th for Brewers

Keston Hiura hit a two-run walkoff homer to cap a three-run 10th inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Saturday night.

Jul 27, 2019; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Keston Hiura (18) hits a double to drive in a run in the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park. Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Albert Almora, Jr. homered leading off the 10th to give the Cubs a 3-2 lead, but Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich answered with a homer off Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel (0-2) leading off the bottom of the inning. Tyler Saladino followed with a walk, and Huira lined a 1-2 pitch to right for his 11th homer of the season.

The Cubs’ bullpen surrendered two late leads Saturday after also giving up a late lead in Friday’s loss.

Yelich had three hits, and Ben Gamel hit a pinch-hit homer for Milwaukee.

Astros 8, Cardinals 2

Gerrit Cole completed his second consecutive unbeaten month, and Carlos Correa hit his first career grand slam in his second game back from a 50-game injury absence, as visiting Houston beat St. Louis.

Cole (12-5) allowed one run, four hits and three walks while recording seven strikeouts over seven innings. After earning American League Pitcher of the Month honors in June — when he finished 3-0 with a 1.89 ERA over six starts — Cole completed July 4-0 with a 1.85 ERA over five starts.

Cole is 8-0 with a 1.96 ERA over his last 12 starts, with his last loss coming on May 22 to the White Sox.

Dodgers 9, Nationals 3

Will Smith homered, doubled twice and drove in six runs to help lift visiting Los Angeles to a win against Washington in the second game of their three-game series.

Smith, a rookie catcher who was playing in his 10th major league game after getting recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Friday, hit a solo homer in the third after the Nationals had taken an early 2-0 lead.

Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw (9-2) went six innings, allowing two runs and three hits. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner struck out nine and walked three.

Red Sox 9, Yankees 5

J.D. Martinez hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning, and host Boston recorded a victory over suddenly slumping New York.

The Red Sox won their third straight over the Yankees and for the 15th time in their last 22 games overall. The Yankees dropped their third straight and lost for the fifth time in seven games as their lead in the AL East fell to eight games over Boston.

The Red Sox rallied from a pair of early one-run deficits and went ahead with a three-run fourth off CC Sabathia (5-6). They padded their lead with a three-run sixth off Chad Green.

Mets 3, Pirates 0

Steven Matz threw the first complete game of his big-league career, tossing a five-hit shutout as the Mets topped visiting Pittsburgh.

Michael Conforto and J.D. Davis each homered for the Mets, who have won three straight to improve to 9-4 since the All-Star break. The Pirates have lost seven in a row and are 2-14 in the second half.

Matz (6-6), who hadn’t pitched into the eighth inning since Aug. 14, 2016 and completed eight innings just once in his first 89 big league starts (May 25, 2016), walked none and struck out seven while throwing just 99 pitches, including 67 for strikes.

Blue Jays 10, Rays 9 (12 innings)

Teoscar Hernandez led off the bottom of the 12th with his second homer of the game, and Toronto came back from a seven-run deficit to defeat visiting Tampa Bay.

The first career walk-off homer by Hernandez — and his 14th homer this season — came against Emilio Pagan (2-2). Willy Adames and Travis d’Arnaud each hit a three-run homer in the second inning to help the Rays build a 9-2 lead by the top of the sixth.

The Blue Jays’ bullpen retired 21 straight batters to finish the game, with Daniel Hudson (6-2) contributing a perfect 12th to earn the win.

Orioles 8, Angels 7

On a night when both teams set home-run marks, visiting Baltimore moved one victory away from a four-game sweep by defeating Los Angeles.

The Orioles got home runs from Pedro Severino and Jonathan Villar to give them at least two home runs in 10 consecutive games to set a major league record. But it was a two-run single in the eighth inning from Hanser Alberto that proved to be the difference.

The Angels put on their own power display, getting home runs from Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Albert Pujols, who became the sixth player to hit 100-plus homers in two ballparks. The Angels put together one last rally in the ninth inning, getting a run on a David Fletcher single, but Mychal Givens struck out Trout and hen got Justin Upton to pop out with the bases loaded for his ninth save.

Indians 9, Royals 1

Jason Kipnis’ grand slam with nobody out in the first inning gave Cleveland a lead it would not relinquish in a victory over host Kansas City.

Mike Clevinger (5-2) gave up just one run over seven innings. He allowed eight hits and struck out seven. Clevinger improved to 8-0 in his career against the Royals, the most victories for any pitcher without a loss against the Royals.

With Minnesota’s loss to the White Sox in Chicago, Cleveland has made up 10 games on the first-place Twins since June 15. They now trail the Twins by just one game in the AL Central.

A’s 5, Rangers 4

Chad Pinder threw out Elvis Andrus at the plate while he was trying to score on Nomar Mazara’s single to right field in the seventh inning, short-circuiting a Texas rally and allowing host Oakland to hold on for victory.

The win was the A’s first of the four-game series after 11-3 and 5-2 losses, and came after home runs by Mark Canha, Marcus Semien, Matt Chapman and Ramon Laureano had produced a 5-0 lead.

New A’s closer Liam Hendriks pitched around a two-out single by Danny Santana in the ninth for his ninth save.

Padres 5, Giants 1

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer a pitch after being knocked down by right-hander Shaun Anderson, and Greg Garcia hit a two-run, pinch-hit single as San Diego defeated visiting San Francisco.

Although he had his streak of 18 straight scoreless innings snapped in the sixth, Padres right-hander Cal Quantrill (4-2) held the Giants to one run on three hits and four walks with four strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. The Padres won for only the seventh time in their last 22 games and snapped an eight-game home losing streak.

Anderson (3-3) suffered the loss — only the fifth for the Giants in their last 23 games — giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in five-plus innings.

Reds 3, Rockies 1

Eugenio Suarez belted a two-run homer, and Josh VanMeter went deep in his third straight start as host Cincinnati defeated Colorado.

Rookie Nick Senzel had a pair of hits in his return from an illness for the Reds, who avenged a 12-2 setback in the series opener on Friday to improve to 2-3 against Colorado this season.

Anthony DeSclafani (6-5) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits in five-plus innings. He struck out five after fanning a career-high 11 batters in Sunday’s 3-1 setback to St. Louis.

Braves 15, Phillies 7

Left fielder Adam Duvall celebrated his return to the big leagues with a home run, one of four struck by visiting Atlanta in a win over Philadelphia.

Duvall was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday to replace veteran Nick Markakis, who was placed on the injured list with a fractured wrist. Duvall, who was leading the International League with 29 homers, went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two RBIs and the home run.

The Braves have won the first two games of the three-game series to expand their National League East lead to six games over the Washington Nationals and 6 1/2 over the Phillies.

White Sox 5, Twins 1

Yoan Moncada homered and doubled twice, and Ivan Nova allowed just two hits over six innings as Chicago snapped a four-game losing streak with a victory over visiting Minnesota.

Moncada also scored two runs to go with two RBIs, Adam Engel drove in two runs, and Leury Garcia and Yolmer Sanchez each had two hits for the White Sox.

Nova (6-9), coming in off a four-hit complete-game 9-1 victory over Miami on Tuesday, allowed just an unearned run, walking one while striking out four. Byron Buxton doubled and had two hits for Minnesota, which saw its American League Central lead shrink to one game over the Cleveland Indians.

Diamondbacks 9, Marlins 2

Nick Ahmed slugged his second career grand slam and added an RBI double, leading Arizona to a win over host Miami.

Arizona improved to 30-26 on the road this season, which is better than its 23-26 home record. Miami, which had its three-game win streak snapped, is just 19-33 at home.

Rookie left-hander Alex Young (4-0) earned the win, allowing two runs on eight hits and a walk in six innings. He struck out two.

Mariners 8, Tigers 1

Marco Gonzales pitched seven strong innings as Seattle defeated visiting Detroit.

Austin Nola had a double, triple and three RBIs for the Mariners, who have won four games in a row for the first time since April. Rookie Ryan Court, making his first major league start, also drove in three runs, Omar Narvaez went 4-for-5, and Tim Beckham was 3-for-4 with two doubles.

The Tigers suffered their fifth consecutive defeat and dropped to 2-13 since the All-Star break.