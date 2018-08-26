MLB roundup: Holliday HR sparks Rockies past Cards

DJ LeMahieu and Nolan Arenado had two hits each in Colorado’s eight-run eighth inning, Matt Holliday homered and the Rockies pounded the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1 in Denver on Saturday night.

Aug 25, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies outfielder Matt Holliday (7) connects for a solo home run in the seventh inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Gonzalez had three hits, including a tiebreaking double in the eighth, and reliever Adam Ottavino (6-2) got the win despite giving up a run to tie the game 1-1 in the top of the eighth.

The Cardinals had their nine-game road winning streak snapped and saw the National League wild-card race tighten. The Rockies tied Arizona for first place in the NL West. Colorado is also tied with Milwaukee for the second wild-card spot a half-game behind St. Louis.

Pinch-hitting for German Marquez, who allowed just three hits in seven shutout innings, Holliday hit a solo homer in the seventh, his first for the Rockies since 2008. The 38-year-old is in his second stint with Colorado after being added to the roster earlier this week.

Mariners 4, Diamondbacks 3 (10 innings)

Denard Span hit a one-out homer in the 10th inning after Kyle Seager hit a two-out, two-run, game-tying double in the ninth as Seattle rallied at Arizona.

Span, who entered as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning, homered off Jake Diekman (1-2) to give Seattle its first series victory since a four-game sweep at Houston from Aug. 9-12.

Edwin Diaz recorded his major-league-leading 50th save by pitching out of trouble in the last of the 10th. Paul Goldschmidt and David Peralta singled to put runners on the corners, but Goldschmidt was thrown out at home on a grounder before Diaz recorded two flyouts to end it.

Pirates 9, Brewers 1

Adam Frazier hit a three-run home run to help visiting Pittsburgh end a four-game losing streak by pounding Milwaukee.

Gregory Polanco added a two-run single, Josh Harrison and Colin Moran an RBI double each and Sean Rodriguez an RBI single for Pittsburgh, which has scored 15 runs in splitting the first two games of this series after totaling seven runs total during a seven-game homestand.

Christian Yelich hit a solo homer for Milwaukee, which had won four of its previous five games. The Brewers fell 4 1/2 games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central.

Cubs 10, Reds 6

Daniel Murphy and Kyle Schwarber launched two-run home runs, and Javier Baez added a solo shot and drove in three runs overall as host Chicago battered Cincinnati.

Murphy, playing in his fourth game for the Cubs since being acquired from the Washington Nationals, homered to right-center field off Reds starter Luis Castillo. His eighth home run of the season capped a three-run second inning. It was also Murphy’s second home run in two days against the Reds.

It was the fourth straight win for the National League Central-leading Cubs, including the first three games of the series. The Reds have lost four in a row and five of six.

Dodgers 5, Padres 4 (12 innings)

Justin Turner hit a game-winning RBI double in the 12th inning immediately following a 20-minute power outage as Los Angeles edged visiting San Diego.

The Padres tied the game 4-4 in the ninth inning on a home run from Austin Hedges off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen. It was the third consecutive game Jansen gave up either the game-tying or go-ahead home run since coming off the disabled list because of an irregular heartbeat.

Dodgers sluggers Manny Machado and Max Muncy each reached the 30-homer plateau. Clayton Kershaw gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits with nine strikeouts. Los Angeles is 2 1/2 games back in the NL West.

Yankees 10, Orioles 3 (Game 1)

Miguel Andujar, Brett Gardner, Gleyber Torres and Aaron Hicks all homered, and J.A. Happ kept host Baltimore quiet for six innings as New York cruised to victory in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Andujar hit a three-run homer during a four-run third inning that gave the Yankees control en route to their second straight win in this series. He finished the game 2-for-5 with four RBIs.

Giancarlo Stanton nearly hit his 300th career homer, but rookie center fielder Cedric Mullins made a leaping catch at the fence and robbed him in the sixth.

Yankees 5, Orioles 1 (Game 2)

Austin Romine homered while Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton each had RBI singles, and New York completed a doubleheader sweep at Baltimore.

New York starter Sonny Gray (10-8) has been inconsistent throughout much of this season but is 4-1 in five starts against the Orioles, giving some of his best performances. The right-hander allowed just three hits in 6 1/3 shutout innings, striking out seven.

The Yankees will go for a four-game series sweep on Sunday night. Baltimore now has lost seven consecutive games.

Rays 5, Red Sox 1

Tommy Pham homered, and Kevin Kiermaier tripled among two hits to score what proved to be the game-winning run and help lead Tampa Bay to its seventh straight victory with a win over visiting Boston.

Joey Wendle and Matt Duffy each had two hits and a walk, and Ji-Man Choi had an RBI triple for Tampa Bay, which has won the first two of the three-game series with the Red Sox.

Boston entered the weekend with a 14-series unbeaten streak (10-0-4), the team’s longest since 1972 (10-0-6). The Red Sox, who haven’t been swept in a series all year long and face Rays ace Blake Snell on Sunday, last lost a series on June 29-July 1 to the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Blue Jays 8, Phillies 6

Aledmys Diaz hit a three-run double with two out in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Toronto came back to defeat visiting Philadelphia.

Toronto’s Kendrys Morales homered for the sixth game in a row, a two-run shot in the fourth inning, to equal the club record set in 2001 by Jose Cruz Jr. Morales has seven homers in the span.

Billy McKinney added a two-run blast in the seventh inning for the Blue Jays, who have won the first two games of the three-game series as part of a five-game winning streak.

Marlins 3, Braves 1

Wei-Yin Chen continued his home mastery, and Brian Anderson hit a pinch-hit, two-run home run to lead host Miami over Atlanta.

Chen (5-9) is 1-6 with a 9.35 ERA on the road this year. At home, however, he has been brilliant as he was once again this night, tossing six scoreless innings and striking out 10. He allowed six hits and two walks and lowered his home ERA to 1.86.

The Braves are 13-5 against the Marlins this year. But, after winning on Thursday, Atlanta has lost two straight in this four-game weekend series.

Mets 3, Nationals 0

Zack Wheeler pitched seven gritty innings for his career-high seventh straight win, and Amed Rosario homered in the sixth inning as New York dealt visiting Washington its third straight shutout loss.

Wheeler (9-6) allowed six hits and frequently used his defense to work out of jams. He is 7-0 with a 1.68 ERA in his last eight starts and picked up his latest win despite putting runners on in five of seven innings.

The Nationals were shut out in three consecutive games for the first time since moving to Washington in 2005. The franchise last was shut out in three straight games April 13-15, 2004, when the Montreal Expos were blanked against the Marlins.

Astros 8, Angels 3

Marwin Gonzalez keyed a four-run eighth inning with a leadoff home run, and Houston extended its winning streak to four games with a win over Los Angeles at Angel Stadium.

Gonzalez slugged his 14th homer, and eighth this month, to end what had been a frustrating stretch for the Astros, who stranded runners at third base in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Justin Verlander (13-8) carried a 26-inning scoreless streak at Angel Stadium into the fourth before Shohei Ohtani belted a two-run homer the opposite way to left-center field. Verlander allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

Athletics 6, Twins 2

Jonathan Lucroy hit the 13,000th home run in Oakland franchise history, a three-run shot that paved the way to a win over Minnesota at Minneapolis.

Right-hander Mike Fiers (10-6) remained unbeaten in four starts since joining the A’s earlier in the month, limiting the Twins to one run in 5 2/3 innings en route to Oakland’s second straight win after a loss in the series opener Thursday.

With the win, the A’s remained 1 1/2 games back in the American League West.

Royals 7, Indians 1

Ryan O’Hearn had three RBIs, including a tiebreaking two-run double, and Lucas Duda went 3-for-4 with a homer as Kansas City routed visiting Cleveland.

Right-hander Heath Fillmyer (2-1) allowed one run and three hits over six innings as the Royals notched back-to-back wins for the first time since victories on July 31 and Aug. 1.

Indians right-hander Corey Kluber (16-7) was tagged for five runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings to squash his attempt to become the first 17-game winner in the majors. The loss was the fourth in a row for Cleveland, matching a season worst that occurred twice earlier this season.

Giants 5, Rangers 3

Left-hander Andrew Suarez shut out Texas over seven innings, and Brandon Crawford capped a four-run first inning with a three-run home run to propel host San Francisco to victory.

On a day when star catcher Buster Posey was shut down for the rest of the season in order to have hip surgery, the Giants held on to win for only the third time in their last 10 games.

Suarez (5-9) limited the Rangers to three hits in seven innings. He walked three and struck out five.

White Sox 6, Tigers 1

Lucas Giolito pitched seven strong innings, and Kevan Smith blasted a two-run home run as Chicago rolled to victory at Detroit.

Giolito (10-9) recorded his third consecutive win and second against the Tigers this month. He limited them to one run on three hits while striking out six.

Smith’s homer was his first of the year. Matt Davidson and Yoan Moncada each had two hits, a run scored and an RBI for the White Sox, who have won two of three in the four-game series.

