MLB roundup: Homer-happy Rockies sweep D-backs

Trevor Story had four hits and scored the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 11-10 on Thursday in Denver to sweep a four-game series.

May 30, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) hits a double in the tenth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

David Dahl had four hits, including a home run, Ryan McMahon and Ian Desmond also homered, and Daniel Murphy drove in three for the Rockies, including the game-winner on his third hit of the day.

Story got the winning rally started with a one-out double down the line in left, and he moved to third on a groundout. After Yoshihisa Hirano (1-3) intentionally walked Nolan Arenado, Murphy singled to left to drive in Story.

Seunghwan Oh (3-1) pitched the 10th inning to earn credit for Colorado’s fifth consecutive win. Eduardo Escobar, Christian Walker and pitcher Taylor Clarke homered for Arizona.

Cardinals 5, Phillies 3

Jedd Gyorko belted a two-run homer, and Dakota Hudson tossed six strong innings as visiting St. Louis posted a victory over Philadelphia Phillies to salvage the finale of a three-game series.

Matt Wieters homered for the second time in as many days, and Marcell Ozuna and Matt Carpenter also went deep for the Cardinals, who snapped a three-game skid with just their third win in their past 13 road games.

Jose Martinez led off the seventh inning with a single before Gyorko deposited a 2-0 slider from Jerad Eickhoff (2-3) into the seats in left field to stake St. Louis to a 4-1 lead. Hudson (4-3) recorded his fifth quality start in his past six outings, allowing one run on four hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Giants 3, Marlins 1

Brandon Crawford delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning as visiting San Francisco snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating Miami.

San Francisco rookie outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, the grandson of Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski, picked up his first RBI in his fifth major league game with a game-tying single in the seventh.

Reyes Moronta (2-4) pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn the win. Adam Conley (1-5) allowed two runs in one-plus innings for the Marlins, who lost for just the fourth time in their past 13 games.

Red Sox at Yankees, ppd.

The opener of a scheduled four-game series between visiting Boston and New York was postponed due to persistent rain.

The game will be made up as the nightcap of a doubleheader on Aug. 3. The Yankees announced the postponement approximately two hours before the scheduled first pitch and before fans were allowed into Yankee Stadium.

