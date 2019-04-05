MLB roundup: Indians flirt with no-no vs. Jays

Trevor Bauer tossed seven no-hit innings, and two relievers combined to finish a three-hit gem as the host Cleveland Indians posted a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

Apr 4, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (47) delivers in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Bauer (1-0) finished with a flourish, striking out Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Alen Hanson and Brandon Drury to end the seventh inning. The 28-year-old fanned eight on the night, but six walks drove up his pitch count to 117.

Jon Edwards sandwiched a pair of walks around a hit batter to load the bases in the eighth before Brad Hand induced Gurriel to pop out to second to end the threat. Hand, however, allowed a single to Freddy Galvis to lead off the ninth, ending the Indians’ bid for their first no-hitter since Len Barker threw a perfect game against Toronto on May 15, 1981.

Tyler Naquin had two hits and scored a run, and Jose Ramirez and Roberto Perez each had sacrifice flies for the Indians, who have alternated losses and wins to even their record after six games despite mustering just 17 runs. The Blue Jays began their six-game road trip by falling for the fourth time in five outings.

Braves 9, Cubs 4

Nick Markakis drove in five runs to support the strong effort of starting pitcher Max Fried, and Atlanta rolled over visiting Chicago, capping a three-game series sweep.

Markakis was 5-for-5 with three doubles and scored three runs to pace the 13-hit Atlanta attack. He matched his career high for hits and doubles in a game. Markakis raised his batting average to .375 from .211 when the day started and was 8-for-12 in the three-game series.

Fried (1-0) showed good command of his breaking pitches and limited the Cubs to only one hit — a sixth-inning single by Mark Zagunis that spoiled a perfect game — in six shutout innings. Yu Darvish (0-1) allowed three runs in four innings as the Cubs lost their fifth straight.

Yankees 8, Orioles 4

Gleyber Torres hit a pair of homers, including the go-ahead three-run shot with two outs in the top of the sixth inning, lifting New York to victory at Baltimore.

Torre set a career high by going 4-for-4, falling a triple shy of the cycle, and he tied a career best with four RBIs. He helped the Yankees overcome a 4-1 deficit, driving a 0-2 fastball by Mike Wright Jr. (0-1) over the left field fence to put New York up 5-4. Gary Sanchez and Luke Voit also homered for the Yankees.

Jonathan Villar homered on the second pitch of the bottom of the first inning from James Paxton (1-1). Chris Davis went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth. He is hitless in 17 at-bats with 11 strikeouts this season and is hitless in his past 38 at-bats since Sept. 14.

Nationals 4, Mets 0

Stephen Strasburg struck out nine over 6 2/3 scoreless innings and earned the win as Washington spoiled New York’s home opener.

Wilmer Difo had two RBIs via a second-inning safety squeeze and a ninth-inning single for the Nationals, who were held to one hit — Victor Robles’ leadoff homer in the sixth — through eight innings before collecting four hits and adding two insurance runs in the ninth. Washington won its second straight.

Noah Syndergaard (0-1) took a hard-luck loss for the Mets, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. New York fell to 37-21 all-time in home openers. Syndergaard allowed two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out six.

A’s 7, Red Sox 3

Stephen Piscotty collected two singles, a double and a home run, driving in five runs as Oakland beat visiting Boston to win the series 3-1.

Three Oakland relievers combined to pitch 3 2/3 innings of two-hit, shutout relief to protect the lead.

J.D. Martinez hit a solo home run, his third of the season, for Boston, which fell to 2-6 on its season-opening trip that moves to Arizona on Friday. The Red Sox don’t get their home opener until Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tigers 5, Royals 4

Niko Goodrum knocked in three runs, Josh Harrison scored three times, and Detroit won its home opener by edging Kansas City.

Blaine Hardy (1-0) gave up one run in two innings of relief to pick up the win. Tigers starter Spencer Turnbull struck out a career-high 10 batters in six innings. He gave up three runs (two earned). Nicholas Castellanos scored two runs for Detroit, which has won three straight.

Alex Gordon hit a solo homer, scored two runs and drove in two for Kansas City. Whit Merrifield supplied two hits and two runs. Reliever Kyle Zimmer (0-1) walked all three batters he faced and took the loss.

Pirates 2, Reds 0

Jordan Lyles and three relievers spun a six-hit shutout as host Pittsburgh scored late for a shutout win over the poor-hitting Cincinnati. The Reds were blanked for the third time in their first six games of the season.

Kevin Newman drove in a run in the seventh on a groundout, and Josh Bell singled home an insurance run in the eighth as the Pirates ended a two-game losing streak while sticking the Reds with their fifth straight defeat.

The Reds, who were shut out 1-0 by the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday, have not scored in their past 19 innings.

Rangers 11, Angels 4

Joey Gallo and Ronald Guzman each homered in a five-run first inning, leading Texas to a victory that spoiled Los Angeles’ home opener in Anaheim, Calif.

Kole Calhoun and Mike Trout hit home runs in the losing effort for the Angels, who fell to 1-6 on the season. It is the worst start through seven games by an Angels team since the franchise’s inaugural club began 1-8 in 1961.

Angels starter Matt Harvey (0-1) was tagged for eight runs on 10 hits and two walks in four-plus innings. Rangers reliever Jeffrey Springs (1-0) got the victory.

—Field Level Media