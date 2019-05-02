MLB roundup: Indians' Kluber breaks arm in loss

Light-hitting Rosell Herrera went 2-for-4 with three RBIs on Wednesday, leading the host Miami Marlins to a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Indians, who lost right-hander Corey Kluber to a non-displaced fracture in his pitching forearm.

May 1, 2019; Miami, FL, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Kluber, an All-Star in each of the past three seasons and a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, left the game with two outs in the fifth inning after he was hit by a Brian Anderson line drive that was clocked at 102 mph.

Kluber (2-3) left the game immediately due to what was initially described as a contusion. An X-ray found the fracture, and the team announced that Kluber would be re-evaluated in Cleveland on Thursday. He allowed eight hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Drew Steckenrider pitched a scoreless eighth, and Sergio Romo worked around a one-out solo homer by Carlos Santana in the ninth to pick up his fifth save as the Marlins split the two-game series.

Royals 3, Rays 2 (Game 1)

Host Kansas City scored three runs in the first inning and made them stand up for a victory over Tampa Bay in the first game of a doubleheader.

Jakob Junis (3-2) picked up his second straight win against the Rays. He allowed two runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings. Ian Kennedy pitched two scoreless innings to pick up his second save in three chances.

Ryne Stanek (0-1), who grew up in the Kansas City suburb of Stilwell, Kan., took the loss. He gave up three runs on three hits in one inning.

Royals 8, Rays 2 (Game 2)

Host Kansas City scored three runs in the first inning and defeated Tampa Bay to complete its first doubleheader sweep since July 7, 2015, also against the Rays.

Glenn Sparkman (1-1), who took the 26th roster spot because of the doubleheader, picked up his first major league win. He pitched seven shutout innings, scattering three hits, walking one and striking out six.

The Rays had won 11 of 12 games against the Royals coming into the day. Reigning Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell (2-3) allowed seven runs on six hits in three-plus innings as the Royals knocked him out in the fourth inning for the second straight game.

Orioles 5, White Sox 4 (Game 1)

Richie Martin scored the tiebreaking run on an eighth-inning sacrifice fly, and visiting Baltimore erased a four-run deficit to earn a victory over Chicago in the opening game of a doubleheader.

Martin, who had an RBI double in Baltimore’s three-run fourth inning, slapped a triple into the right field corner off Kelvin Herrera (0-1) to lead off the eighth. Martin didn’t stay on third base for long, as he scooted home on Jonathan Villar’s sacrifice fly to center.

Dwight Smith Jr. had an RBI double and scored a run for the Orioles, who overcame three errors to snap a four-game losing skid.

White Sox 7, Orioles 6 (Game 2)

Yonder Alonso hit a walk-off, two-run single to lift host Chicago to a victory over Baltimore and a doubleheader split.

Adam Engel had three hits, and Jose Abreu amassed two hits and four RBIs in the nightcap for the White Sox. Alonso was 0-for-8 in the doubleheader entering his ninth-inning at-bat against Miguel Castro. With the bases loaded and two outs, he hit an opposite-field single to short left field, cementing a come-from-behind victory.

Baltimore’s Dwight Smith Jr. had three hits and an RBI, and he executed an effective take-out slide to help the go-ahead run score in the seventh inning.

Red Sox 7, A’s 3

Marcus Walden tossed three innings of one-hit relief, Christian Vazquez and Mitch Moreland homered, and Boston rallied to complete a three-game sweep of visiting Oakland.

Andrew Benintendi capped a three-run sixth inning with a two-run single, helping the Red Sox break open the game and salvage a 5-4 homestand after losing four of the first six games.

Walden (4-0) took over after starter Hector Velazquez was pulled after two innings in a 1-1 tie. The rookie produced his sixth consecutive scoreless relief stint, striking out three of the 10 batters he faced. He did not walk a batter.

Giants 2, Dodgers 1

Buster Posey greeted Los Angeles reliever Pedro Baez with a two-out, walk-off single in the ninth inning, delivering host San Francisco a victory over its National League West rival.

The win was the Giants’ second in the three-game series and came two innings after manager Bruce Bochy was ejected for arguing balls and strikes.

With one out in the ninth, Steven Duggar’s third hit of the game and a single by Gerardo Parra put two on for the Giants before Brandon Belt struck out. The Dodgers then opted for the right-handed Baez to face Posey, who stroked his game-winner to left field, with Duggar beating Chris Taylor’s strong throw to the plate.

Cubs 11, Mariners 0

Jon Lester allowed one hit in seven shutout innings, and Chicago hit three home runs in a victory at Seattle.

Willson Contreras, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez hit solo shots for the Cubs, who won their fourth consecutive game. The only hit Lester (2-1), a native of Tacoma, Wash., allowed was a one-out single to Ryon Healy in the second inning. The left-hander walked one and struck out eight.

The Mariners have lost four in a row, all at home, with three of those defeats by 11 or more runs. They have been outscored 46-7 over that stretch.

Pirates 7, Rangers 5

Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run double in a four-run fourth inning, and Pittsburgh held on to sweep a two-game series in Arlington, Texas.

Melky Cabrera and Starling Marte each had two hits and an RBI for the Pirates, who are back at .500 after losing eight in a row prior to arriving in Arlington.

Pittsburgh starter Jameson Taillon (2-3) went 6 1/3 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) and five hits, striking out five and walking two. Felipe Vazquez pitched the ninth and stranded the tying run at second for his eighth save.

Diamondbacks 3, Yankees 2

Archie Bradley escaped a jam in the top of the eighth inning, and Arizona held on to beat New York in Phoenix, completing a two-game series sweep.

Greg Holland pitched the ninth and notched his seventh save in as many opportunities. Ketel Marte homered, scored on a wild pitch by Masahiro Tanaka and reached base three times as Arizona won for the seventh time in nine games. Nick Ahmed added an RBI single for the Diamondbacks.

The Yankees got a sixth-inning solo homer from Luke Voit and an eighth-inning RBI single from Mike Tauchman.

Cardinals 5, Nationals 1

Marcell Ozuna had three hits and a walk, and Miles Mikolas pitched six effective innings as visiting St. Louis beat Washington, winning for the fifth game in a row.

Mikolas (3-2) gave up one run on seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts. St. Louis has won 10 of 11 while the Nationals have lost nine of their last 12 games.

Washington starter Max Scherzer (1-4) allowed three runs on eight hits and two walks with eight strikeouts in seven innings. He passed Christy Mathewson on the all-time strikeout list and is now 34th with 2,511 K’s in his career.

Phillies 7, Tigers 3

Maikel Franco hit a three-run double in the seventh inning to rally Philadelphia past visiting Detroit.

Rhys Hoskins added a homer and Andrew McCutchen and Cesar Hernandez ripped three hits apiece for the Phillies. J.T. Realmuto, Jean Segura and Franco had two hits each.

Jordy Mercer hit a solo home run while Jeimer Candelario, Niko Goodrum and Ronny Rodriguez each collected two hits for the Tigers.

Reds 1, Mets 0

Jose Iglesias homered with two outs in the ninth inning to lift visiting Cincinnati past New York.

The Reds have won two of the first three games of the four-game series. Cincinnati earned both victories with two-out, tiebreaking homers in the ninth off Mets closer Edwin Diaz (0-2). On Monday night, Jesse Winker took Diaz deep in a 5-4 win.

Iglesias’ homer made a winner out of Zach Duke (2-1), who got the final out of the eighth. Michael Lorenzen earned his second save with a perfect ninth.

Braves 5, Padres 1

Max Fried allowed only one run over seven innings to lead Atlanta past visiting San Diego, the team that originally drafted him.

Fried (4-1) allowed only a 415-foot solo home run to San Diego slugger Manny Machado in the fourth inning. He gave up four hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out seven. Fried, the No. 1 pick by the Padres in 2012, reduced his ERA to 2.11.

Padres left-hander Cal Quantrill (0-1) took the loss in his major league debut. He tossed 5 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on six hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

Rockies 11, Brewers 4

Nolan Arenado belted two homers, and Trevor Story added a three-run shot as visiting Colorado took advantage of a pregame injury to Milwaukee starter Chase Anderson.

Arenado finished with three hits and four RBIs, and Tony Wolters drove in a pair of runs for the Rockies, who snapped a three-game skid by erupting for a season-high run total.

Mike Moustakas launched a two-run homer, and Ben Gamel had a two-run single for the Brewers, who scratched right-hander Anderson from his scheduled start with a laceration on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Christian Yelich (back) sat out his third straight game for the Brewers.

Twins 6, Astros 2

Martin Perez pitched eight shutout innings to win his third consecutive start, and Jonathan Schoop homered to lead Minnesota to a victory over Houston in Minneapolis.

Perez (4-0) allowed four hits and walked two and finished with seven strikeouts. Nelson Cruz went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Jorge Polanco also had two hits for Minnesota, which won for the ninth time in its last 12 games.

Houston’s Collin McHugh (3-3) allowed four runs on five hits over six innings. He walked one, hit a batter and struck out two.

Angels 6, Blue Jays 3

Mike Trout hit a three-run double in the fourth inning, sparking Los Angeles to a win over Toronto in Anaheim, Calif.

Slideshow (19 Images)

Trout, who went 2-for-4 with a walk, has reached base in all 28 games he’s played this season. He set a club record for reaching base in consecutive games to start the season, passing the previous mark of 27 set by Darin Erstad in 2000.

Angels reliever Felix Pena (1-1) allowed three runs on four hits in 4 1/3 innings, and Ty Buttrey threw two scoreless innings to earn his first save. Rowdy Tellez and Randal Grichuk homered for the Blue Jays.

—Field Level Media