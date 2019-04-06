MLB roundup: Indians' Santana hits walk-off homer

Carlos Santana belted a walk-off solo homer with one out in the ninth inning as the Cleveland Indians beat the visiting Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 Friday.

Apr 5, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Umpire Dan Iassogna watches as Cleveland Indians first baseman Carlos Santana (41) rounds the bases after hitting a walk-off home run during the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field.

After Jake Bauers flied out to begin the ninth inning, Santana deposited a 1-0 fastball from Joe Biagini (0-1) into the bleachers in left-center field. The blast was Santana’s fifth career walk-off homer and Cleveland’s first walk-off win of the season.

Kevin Plawecki launched a homer to lead off the third inning and Max Moroff had an RBI double in the fifth for the Indians. Freddy Galvis belted a two-run homer in the fifth inning for the Blue Jays, who mustered just three hits for the second straight night and have lost five of their past six games overall.

Adam Cimber (1-0) picked up the win after pitching a scoreless top of the ninth.

Phillies 10, Twins 4

Rhys Hoskins had three hits and drove in four runs, and Odubel Herrera also had three hits as host Philadelphia overcame a five-hit cycle by Minnesota’s Jorge Polanco.

Polanco tripled in the first, singled in the third, lined a homer in the fifth and then doubled to left in the seventh for the 11th cycle in Twins’ history and the first since Michael Cuddyer did it on May 22, 2009. Polanco also singled in the ninth to finish 5-for-5 for the second five-hit cycle in franchise history, joining Joe Cronin, who did it on Sept. 2, 1929, with the Washington Senators.

Maikel Franco doubled and drove in two runs, and Jean Segura had two hits, scored twice and also drove in a run for the Phillies, who also took advantage of nine walks and two hit batters by Minnesota pitchers.

Angels 3, Rangers 1

Mike Trout’s leadoff home run in the sixth inning snapped a tie, and two innings later he added another homer, lifting Los Angeles past Texas in Anaheim, Calif.

Trout’s home runs, his third in the past two nights, marked the 15th multi-homer game of his career. The first came on a 2-0 fastball from Rangers starter Lance Lynn, who otherwise pitched a solid game. Lynn (0-1) gave up two runs on five hits in seven innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Trout gave Angels closer Cody Allen a little extra cushion with his homer off Jesse Chavez in the eighth. Allen pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save. Angels reliever Justin Anderson (1-0) earned the victory with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Brewers 13, Cubs 10

Ryan Braun finished with four RBIs and was one of five Milwaukee batters to homer, and the Brewers held on for a win over visiting Chicago.

Hernan Perez, Yasmani Grandal, Orlando Arcia and Eric Thames also belted homers for the Brewers, who scored the first eight runs. Milwaukee increased its winning streak to six games.

Daniel Descalso, Willson Contreras and Jason Heyward homered for Chicago, which has dropped six in a row since winning its season opener. The Cubs have given up 55 runs during their skid — an average of 9.2 runs per game.

Braves 4, Marlins 0

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his second homer of the season to start a four-run fourth-inning rally, and Atlanta defeated visiting Miami for its fourth consecutive win.

Acuna, the 2018 National League Rookie of the Year, now has eight home runs in 20 career games against the Marlins. The left fielder is hitting .337 (26-for-77) with 20 RBIs against Miami.

The winning pitcher was Kevin Gausman (1-0), who made his season debut after dealing with some shoulder inflammation in spring training. He worked efficiently, throwing only 88 pitches in seven shutout innings and retiring 13 straight Marlins at one point.

Diamondbacks 15, Red Sox 8

Ketel Marte hit two home runs, including a grand slam, and Adam Jones, Ildemaro Vargas and Alex Avila also belted homers in Arizona’s win over Boston at Phoenix.

Arizona thrilled its fans with five home runs in its home opener after going 3-4 in its first seven games at the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego. The Red Sox are 2-7 in their 11-game West Coast road trip to start the season.

Marte’s home run in the fourth inning off Boston starter Rick Porcello (0-2) started a four-run rally, and his first career grand slam, off Brian Johnson, was part of a seven-run outburst in the sixth for the Diamondbacks.

Dodgers 10, Rockies 6

Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy each homered and drove in three runs, Russell Martin also homered, and hot-hitting Los Angeles beat Colorado in Denver.

Corey Seager had two of the Dodgers’ 13 hits to spoil Colorado’s home opener. The three home runs give Los Angeles 21 through eight games this season. Kenta Maeda (2-0) held Colorado to one run on four hits over five innings.

Trevor Story homered twice, David Dahl also went deep and Charlie Blackmon had three hits for the Rockies, who have lost five of six since winning their first two games of the season.

Padres 5, Cardinals 3

Fernando Tatis Jr. capped a three-run seventh inning with a two-run homer, leading San Diego to a victory at St. Louis in the Cardinals’ home opener.

The homer by the 20-year-old rookie — whose father, Fernando Tatis, played three seasons for the Cardinals — followed a tiebreaking sacrifice fly by Franchy Cordero.

Paul Goldschmidt hit his fifth homer in seven games as a Cardinal in the eighth. San Diego’s Robert Stock (1-0) got credit for the win despite giving up one run in one inning. Kirby Yates picked up his fourth save after throwing a scoreless ninth.

White Sox 10, Mariners 8

Yoan Moncada had two hits and four RBIs, including a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh inning, to lead Chicago past Seattle in the White Sox’s home opener.

Chicago led 6-1 after two innings, but Seattle didn’t yield its four-game winning streak without a fight. The Mariners scored the next seven runs to take an 8-6 lead, grabbing the advantage with a four-run sixth that included two-run home runs from Mitch Haniger and Ryon Healy.

Chicago’s Welington Castillo drove in a run in the seventh when he was hit by a pitch before Moncada put the White Sox ahead 9-8 with a two-run single to center. Tim Anderson added a solo home run in the eighth to finish with three hits, three RBIs and four runs. Domingo Santana and Daniel Vogelbach also homered for Seattle.

Pirates 2, Reds 0

Jung Ho Kang’s seventh-inning RBI double broke up an intense pitchers’ duel as Pittsburgh beat visiting Cincinnati, the Reds’ sixth straight loss and third in a row by shutout.

Adam Frazier added an RBI double in the eighth for the Pirates in support of starting right-hander Joe Musgrove (1-0), who pitched seven three-hit innings with eight strikeouts and one walk.

The Pirates have won the first two games of the four-game series, both by 2-0 scores. The Reds have not scored since the eighth inning on Tuesday.

Rays 5, Giants 2

Tampa Bay scored four runs before many at San Francisco’s home opener had settled in, and Tyler Glasnow pitched six innings of three-hit, shutout ball in the Rays’ victory.

Yandy Diaz and Kevin Kiermaier hit first-inning home runs for the Rays, who took a 4-0 lead and never looked back en route to their sixth win in eight games this season.

Glasnow (2-0) walked one and struck out six.

Astros 3, A’s 2

Collin McHugh worked six strong innings, Carlos Correa clubbed his first home run, and Houston won its home opener, beating Oakland.

McHugh (1-1) limited the Athletics to one run on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts. He relied largely on a two-pitch mix, throwing 35 sliders and 33 four-seam fastballs among his 94 pitches.

After surrendering a game-tying RBI single to Ramon Laureano with two outs in the fourth inning, McHugh rebounded and retired the final seven batters he faced. Laureano recorded two of the hits against McHugh, including a leadoff double in the third, and he finished 4-for-4.

—Field Level Media