MLB roundup: John Means helps Orioles blank Red Sox

John Means allowed one hit over seven impressive innings in his first career Opening Day start and the visiting Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 3-0 on Friday afternoon in a delayed season opener for both teams.

One day after the teams’ first scheduled game was rained out, Means (1-0) struck out five and walked none in a strong 97-pitch outing that saw him throw 65 strikes. The left-hander retired the final 18 hitters after Xander Bogaerts opened the second inning by reaching on a fielding error.

The only hit Means allowed was a leadoff single to Enrique Hernandez, who was subsequently picked off after the Orioles challenged the initial ruling. Nathan Eovaldi (0-1) started for Boston in place of Eduardo Rodriguez (left elbow inflammation) and allowed one run on four hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Ryan Mountcastle hit a two-run double in the sixth and Anthony Santander had an RBI single in the eighth for the Orioles, who also welcomed back Trey Mancini after he missed all of last season recovering from Stage 3 colon cancer. Mancini went 1-for-3 with a walk.

White Sox 12, Angels 8

Jose Abreu’s grand slam gave the White Sox a lead, but rookie Yermin Mercedes stood out in Chicago’s win over Los Angeles in Anaheim.

Besides Abreu’s 199th career home run, the White Sox got a home run from Tim Anderson among their 13 hits. Five of those hits came from Mercedes, who was making his first career major league start. Mercedes knocked in four runs.

Albert Pujols hit a three-run homer for the Angels, and Shohei Ohtani ripped a two-run shot in the ninth inning. Chicago’s third pitcher, Michael Kopech (1-0), picked up the win with two shutout innings. Los Angeles’ Andrew Heaney (0-1) allowed seven runs on five hits and two walks in three-plus innings.

Rays 6, Marlins 4

Joey Wendle slugged a go-ahead, three-run homer in the top of the ninth inning, leading Tampa Bay to a win at Miami.

Reliever Anthony Bass (0-1), who made his Marlins debut and allowed the Wendle homer on an 87 mph splitter, took the loss. Austin Meadows hit a solo home run for the second game in a row, and Manuel Margot homered, tripled and scored two runs for Tampa Bay.

Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while Marlins starter Pablo Lopez pitched five scoreless innings. Miami got two hits and two RBIs from Miguel Rojas and three hits from Starling Marte.

Dodgers 11, Rockies 6

Trevor Bauer took a no-hitter into the seventh inning, Justin Turner had three hits and three RBIs, and Los Angeles beat Colorado in Denver.

Bauer (1-0) allowed just one walk through six innings before being touched for four runs on three hits in the seventh before departing. The right-hander finished with two walks and 10 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings in his Dodgers debut.

Ryan McMahon homered and finished with two hits, Charlie Blackmon, Sam Hilliard and Dom Nunez also homered and Trevor Story had two hits in the seventh inning for the Rockies.

Astros 9, A’s 5

Jose Altuve scored four times, Michael Brantley smacked three doubles and Houston slugged its way to a victory at Oakland.

Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker drove in three runs apiece while Yuli Gurriel and Altuve each reached base five times for the Astros, who jumped out to a 5-0 lead but needed a three-run ninth inning to secure the victory. Bregman and Gurriel homered.

The A’s got a pinch-hit, two-run homer from Chad Pinder, and Matt Olson and Jed Lowrie had two hits apiece.

Giants 6, Mariners 3

Donovan Solano’s two-run double with two outs in the seventh inning broke a tie as visiting San Francisco beat Seattle.

Buster Posey and Evan Longoria both homered for the second consecutive night for the Giants. Wandy Peralta (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings of relief for the victory, and fellow left-hander Jake McGee earned the save.

Drew Steckenrider (0-1) took the loss for the Mariners, who got a two-run single from Evan White.

Padres 4, Diamondbacks 2

Eric Hosmer had a home run and three RBIs for the second straight game as host San Diego defeated Arizona.

Hosmer hit a two-run homer in the third off Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly and added an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh after Arizona had pulled to within a run on Ketel Marte’s two-run homer in the top of the inning.

Emilio Pagan (2-0), the Padres’ fourth pitcher, worked a scoreless inning and got the win. Also in a repeat from Thursday’s opener, Mark Melancon picked up the save. Kelly (0-1) took the loss after giving up three runs in four innings.