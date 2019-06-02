MLB roundup: Kershaw exits before Dodgers win on walk-off HR

Rookie Will Smith hit a walk-off home run in his fourth career game as the Los Angeles Dodgers remained undefeated in Clayton Kershaw starts with a 4-3 victory Saturday over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies.

June 1, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger (35) and left fielder Joc Pederson (31) pour water on catcher Will Smith (16) after his walk off solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Smith, who was called up this week when Austin Barnes went on the injured list, lifted a full-count split-finger pitch from Hector Neris (1-2) in the ninth inning into the left-field corner for his first career home run. The Dodgers won for the eighth time in their last nine games.

The Phillies had just gotten back into the game in the eighth, one inning after Kershaw departed. Reliever Julio Urias hit Jean Segura with a pitch, and Bryce Harper followed with a two-run home run into the seats in left field, his 11th of the season, to tie the score 3-3.

Kershaw gave up one run on six hits over seven innings with no walks and six strikeouts. The Dodgers are now a perfect 9-0 in Kershaw starts this season and have won each of his last 17 starts going back to August of last season.

Brewers 12, Pirates 10 (13)

Orlando Arcia hit his second two-run homer of the game in the 13th inning to give visiting Milwaukee a win over Pittsburgh.

After Hernan Perez’s two-out double, Arcia homered to center against Alex McRae (0-1). Adrian Houser (1-1) pitched the final two innings for his first major league win.

Starling Marte hit a three-run homer in the eighth to give Pittsburgh a 10-8 lead, but Keston Hiura answered with a two-run homer in the ninth for a 10-10 tie. Christian Yelich hit his 22nd homer and had an RBI triple, and Mike Moustakas hit a solo homer for the Brewers.

Indians 5, White Sox 2

Cleveland’s Leonys Martin and Carlos Santana belted home runs to lead Cleveland to a win over host Chicago.

Santana hit a solo shot in the sixth, and Martin popped a two-run homer in the seventh to break open a game that was 1-1 through five innings. The long balls helped the Indians end Chicago’s AL-best five-game winning streak and earned Cleveland its first victory in the four-game series after dropping the first two.

Chicago’s Eloy Jimenez was 2-for-4 with a double, and Tim Anderson had a hit, a stolen base and a run scored. Leury Garcia and Yonder Alonso each had sacrifice flies.

Twins 6, Rays 2

Marwin Gonzalez and Byron Buxton each homered and drove in two runs and Kyle Gibson allowed only an unearned run over five innings to pick up his fourth win in five starts to lead Minnesota to a victory over Tampa Bay in St. Petersburg, Fla.

It marked the 25th consecutive game that Minnesota scored three or more runs in a game, breaking the single-season franchise record set in 2006. The Twins, who set a franchise record with 56 homers in May, clubbed two to increase their major league leading total to 108 and nearly had a third when Miguel Sano doubled off the top of the right-field fence in the seventh.

Christian Arroyo homered and Willy Adames and Austin Meadows each had two hits for Tampa Bay. Yonny Chirinos (6-2), who pitched five no-hit innings in his previous start against Toronto on Monday, gave up four runs on nine hits and a walk over 5 1/3 innings while striking out seven to pick up the loss.

Giants 8, Orioles 2

Brandon Belt drove in four runs and Buster Posey homered as visiting San Francisco defeated Baltimore.

The Giants evened the score in the series after wasting a five-run first-inning lead on Friday and losing 9-6. San Francisco took the lead in the first on Saturday and never trailed. Belt had a pair of two-run hits (a single and a double), while Posey hit a solo homer, walked twice and scored three runs.

San Francisco starter Shaun Anderson (1-1) earned his first major league victory. He went seven innings and gave up two runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out four. Orioles starter David Hess (1-7) lost his seventh straight game. The right-hander went four-plus innings and gave up seven runs on six hits, including one home run.

Braves 10, Tigers 5

Mike Soroka’s historic start to his rookie season ended, but outfielder Austin Riley’s record start continued as Atlanta ended its three-game losing streak with a victory over visiting Detroit.

Soroka (6-1) had not allowed more than one earned run in any of his first eight starts. He pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits, with no walks and five strikeouts.

Soroka, who won his sixth consecutive decision, was trying to become the first pitcher in the live-ball era to open a season by allowing one or fewer earned runs over nine starts. Detroit starter Daniel Norris (2-4) took the loss. He allowed six runs (five earned) on six hits and one walk in 5 1/3 innings.

Rangers 6, Royals 2

Texas outfielder Joey Gallo hit a two-run home run but came out of the game in the fifth inning with tightness in his left oblique in a win over visiting Kansas City in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers have won 21 of the past 26 games against the Royals, dating to July 2016. Gallo left during the middle of an at-bat, with a 3-2 count, after reaching for his side after checking his swing. The team said Gallo underwent an MRI exam after the game and was able to pass some strength tests. He hit his 17th home run of the season in the bottom of the fourth.

Lance Lynn (7-4) gave up two runs on six hits in 6 1/3 innings to beat the Royals for the second time in as many chances this season. He struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter. Homer Bailey (4-6) lasted just 3 2/3 innings for Kansas City, running into trouble in the fourth, when the Rangers broke a scoreless tie with four runs.

Nationals 5, Reds 2

Gerardo Parra belted a three-run homer among his three hits as visiting Washington posted a victory over Cincinnati.

Matt Adams homered in the fourth inning and Brian Dozier also went deep to lead off the ninth as the Nationals recorded their sixth win in eight outings.

Former Reds pitcher Tanner Rainey (1-1) did not allow a hit and struck out three batters in 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Former Nationals pitcher Tanner Roark (4-4), who was acquired in a trade for Rainey on Dec. 13, 2018, launched his first career homer and also drove in a run with a squeeze bunt for Cincinnati. He was victimized by the pair of homers he allowed after surrendering just two in his previous 11 starts this season.

Diamondbacks 6, Mets 5 (11)

Tim Locastro drove in the winning run with a single to deep center field and Arizona overcame a four-run deficit for a 6-5, 11-inning victory over visiting New York, breaking a five-game losing streak.

Pinch hitter Kevin Cron doubled to open the 11th inning off Tyler Bashlor (0-3) and took third on Nick Ahmed’s sacrifice bunt before Alex Avila was intentionally walked. The Mets played a five-man infield for Locastro, whose long fly ball drove in the winner.

Adam Jones had two hits, including his 12th homer, a two-run shot that capped a four-run eighth inning and tied the score at 5. Jarrod Dyson and Ildemaro Vargas also had two hits for Arizona. Todd Frazier and Dominic Smith homered for the Mets, who lost for the fourth time in six games.

Cardinals 7, Cubs 4

Matt Wieters hit a tiebreaking double in the sixth inning, and St. Louis held on to beat visiting Chicago.

Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong also drove in one run apiece during the go-ahead sixth, which followed a lengthy rain delay of 3 hours and 37 minutes. The teams resumed play on a soggy field with a smattering of fans remaining for the finish.

Paul Goldschmidt, Harrison Bader and Fowler homered for St. Louis. Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward each hit solo homers to lead the Cubs, who have lost two in a row, five of six and seven of nine.

Yankees 5, Red Sox 3

Gary Sanchez hit a tiebreaking two-run homer with two outs in the fifth inning and New York continued its surge with a victory over Boston at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees improved to 4-0 this season against the Red Sox and moved 9 1/2 games in front of third-place Boston in the American League East. New York also won its third straight, won for the 15th time in the last 18 games, improved to 32-10 in its last 42 games and claimed its ninth straight series.

Sandy Leon had three hits, including two RBI singles, for the Red Sox, who lost their fourth straight and dropped back to .500 at 29-29. Xander Bogaerts also homered, his 11th of the season, among his three hits for Boston, which lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Astros 5, Athletics 1

Right-hander Justin Verlander continued his mastery of Oakland, allowing four hits over eight innings in visiting Houston’s victory.

The veteran served up a solo home run to the fifth batter he faced — Stephen Piscotty — before limiting the A’s to just an additional double and two singles over his season high-tying eight innings. Verlander (9-2) walked two and struck out eight.

The Astros took the lead for good against A’s starter Brett Anderson (6-4) on a two-run home run by Josh Reddick in the fourth inning. The former Oakland outfielder’s sixth homer of the season came with Yuli Gurriel aboard and put Houston up 2-1.

Marlins 9, Padres 3

The first six Miami batters reached base in a five-run fourth inning, and catcher Bryan Holaday added a two-run homer in the sixth in a win over host San Diego.

Padres starter Nick Margevicius (2-6) allowed only one runner in the first three innings before failing to retire any of the six Marlins he faced in the fourth. Marlins starter Jose Urena (4-6) allowed three runs on three hits and three walks, with six strikeouts over six innings.

Garrett Cooper opened the Marlins’ fourth with a single and advanced to third on a double by Brian Anderson. Margevicius then walked Starlin Castro to load the bases for Harold Ramirez, who tied the score with a two-run double.

Rockies 4, Blue Jays 2

Jon Gray allowed just two hits into the seventh inning, Daniel Murphy had a two-run double, and Colorado beat visiting Toronto in Denver for its seventh straight win.

Gray, who had his second scoreless outing this season, struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings. Nolan Arenado went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

Marcus Stroman (3-7) pitched seven strong innings and Justin Smoak homered for Toronto, which has lost five in a row. Stroman allowed seven hits but just three after the first inning and didn’t walk a batter.

Angels 6, Mariners 3

Kole Calhoun hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to break a tie as Los Angeles defeated host Seattle.

Albert Pujols also hit a two-run homer and Mike Trout added a solo shot for the Angels, who have won six of their past eight games.

The Angels’ Cam Bedrosian (2-3) got the victory with a scoreless inning of relief. Edwin Encarnacion hit two home runs, giving him 15 for the season, for Seattle, which has lost 10 of its past 12 games.

