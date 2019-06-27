MLB roundup: Keuchel earns first win with Braves

Nick Markakis hit a three-run homer, Brian McCann had a solo shot, and the Atlanta Braves held on for a 5-3 win over the host Chicago Cubs on Wednesday night.

Dallas Keuchel (1-1) earned his first win since signing a free agent deal with the Braves earlier this month. He allowed three runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings while walking three and striking out two.

Willson Contreras went 2-for-3 with a triple and a homer to lead the Cubs. Kris Bryant also homered for Chicago, which lost its second straight game.

Cubs starter Yu Darvish (2-4) gave up five runs on five hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out eight. The defeat snapped a streak of 10 straight no-decisions for Darvish, which is a franchise record.

Angels 5, Reds 1

Justin Bour hit two home runs, and Los Angeles defeated Cincinnati to sweep a two-game series in Anaheim, Calif.

Bour hit a solo shot in the fifth inning to tie the score at 1-1, and a two-out, three-run shot in the eighth to make it 5-1 after the previous batter, David Fletcher, drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single.

Shohei Ohtani had three hits for the Angels, who have won three in a row. Cam Bedrosian (3-3) pitched a scoreless eighth for Los Angeles before Ty Buttrey worked the ninth.

A’s 2, Cardinals 0

Daniel Mengden and three relievers combined for a five-hit shutout, and Oakland completed a two-game sweep at St. Louis.

Beau Taylor and Matt Chapman homered for the A’s, who have won seven of nine. The Cardinals have lost three straight.

Mengden (2-1) allowed four hits and a walk while striking out five over six innings. After contributing 5 2/3 scoreless innings Tuesday night, the A’s bullpen tossed three more Wednesday, with Liam Hendriks pitching around a Marcell Ozuna double in the ninth inning for his second save. Yusmeiro Petit and Joakim Soria each tossed a hitless inning before Hendriks closed it out.

Yankees 8, Blue Jays 7

Gleyber Torres hit a game-winning single with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the New York Yankees overcame blowing a late lead and pulled out a victory over visiting Toronto.

The win completed a three-game sweep and gave the Yankees 11 victories in their past 12 games as they head to London to face the Boston Red Sox in the first two major league games in Europe.

The Yankees came back from an early five-run deficit and extended their major-league-record homer streak to 29 games on long balls by Didi Gregorius and DJ LeMahieu.

Twins 6, Rays 4

Nelson Cruz had three hits, including a game-deciding, three-run double in the seventh inning, as Minnesota rallied for a victory over Tampa Bay in Minneapolis.

Trevor May (3-1) picked up the win in relief of Jake Odorizzi, who allowed three runs on four hits and two walks over 5 1/3 innings while missing a chance to become the majors’ first 11-game winner. Taylor Rogers got the final four outs for his 10th save, sealing Minnesota’s fourth victory in five games.

Kevin Kiermaier, Tommy Pham and Willy Adames homered, and Austin Meadows had two hits for the Rays, who lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Mariners 4, Brewers 2

J.P. Crawford went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs, and Wade LeBlanc pitched five solid innings as Seattle defeated host Milwaukee.

The Mariners won for the second straight night against the Brewers and for the sixth time in their past seven games. Milwaukee lost for the seventh time in nine games.

LeBlanc (5-2) entered after Matt Carasiti pitched a scoreless first inning, and he allowed two runs on five hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Roenis Elias tossed two shutout innings for his 10th save.

Nationals 7, Marlins 5

Matt Adams backed the strong pitching of Patrick Corbin with a three-run, tiebreaking home run in the sixth inning, propelling visiting Washington to a victory over Miami.

Corbin (7-5) allowed just three hits in seven innings, leaving with a 4-1 lead, in pitching the Nationals to the seventh win in their past nine games and second straight in the three-game series.

Miami’s Zac Gallen (0-1) pitched well in his second major league start but was charged with his first big-league loss nonetheless. He was charged with three runs on four hits and two walks in five-plus innings. He struck out eight.

Rangers 4, Tigers 1

Texas hit three solo homers in the fifth inning, and Mike Minor pitched a complete game while handing host Detroit its sixth consecutive defeat 4-1.

Willie Calhoun, Jeff Mathis and Danny Santana went deep against Tigers starter Matthew Boyd (5-6) to support Minor (8-4), who allowed one run on five hits and struck out seven. It was Minor’s third career complete game and second of the season. Calhoun also had two doubles and scored from second on a sacrifice fly.

Boyd recorded 11 strikeouts in seven innings, his fourth career double-digit strikeout performance. Brandon Dixon hit a solo homer for Detroit, which has lost 19 of its last 21 home games.

Pirates 14, Astros 2

Dario Agrazal recorded his first career victory as Pittsburgh slugged its way to a victory at Houston. The Pirates have won seven of 10 games following a seven-game losing skid.

Agrazal (1-0) was sharp in his second career start, limiting the Astros to a George Springer leadoff home run in the first inning during his six-inning outing. He scattered five hits and three walks while striking out three.

Josh Bell, Jung Ho Kang, Jose Osuna and Kevin Newman homered for the Pirates, the latter two off position-player Tyler White, who pitched during Pittsburgh’s six-run ninth.

Phillies 5, Mets 4 (10 innings)

Jay Bruce doubled home pinch runner Roman Quinn from second base in the bottom of the 10th inning as host Philadelphia rallied for a win over New York.

Bruce also doubled earlier for the Phillies, who trailed 4-0 as late as the sixth inning. Jean Segura homered among his two hits and had three RBIs for the Phillies, who won their third straight over the Mets in the four-game series that ends Thursday.

Cesar Hernandez and J.T. Realmuto added two hits apiece for Philadelphia, which posted a walk-off win for the first time this season.

Rockies 6, Giants 3

David Dahl hit a third-inning grand slam and drove in a career-best five runs to power Colorado past host San Francisco.

German Marquez (8-3) worked five innings for his second win this season over the Giants, giving the Rockies a 2-1 series win.

Dahl’s grand slam came after the Giants took a 2-0 lead against Marquez in the first inning on RBI doubles by Pablo Sandoval and Alex Dickerson.

Diamondbacks 8, Dodgers 2

Arizona led 4-0 after four batters to spoil the debut of Los Angeles’ Tony Gonsolin, and the Diamondbacks cruised to a win in Phoenix.

Jarrod Dyson had a huge day, with three hits — including a double — a run, an RBI, two stolen bases and a leaping grab over the fence to rob Joc Pederson of a potential home run.

Arizona won twice in the three-game series as the Dodgers dropped a three-game set for the first time since late April. Los Angeles catcher Russell Martin pitched for the second time in his 14-year career, both times against Arizona. He needed only eight pitches to work a 1-2-3 eighth inning.

Padres 10, Orioles 5

Franmil Reyes hit two of San Diego’s five home runs as the Padres completed a two-game sweep at Baltimore.

Reyes drove in three runs with a solo, 452-foot homer off Orioles starter Dylan Bundy in the third and a 412-foot, two-run shot off reliever Shawn Armstrong in the fifth.

Greg Garcia put the Padres ahead 2-1 with a two-run homer in the second. Eric Hosmer added a two-run homer off Armstrong in the sixth, and Hunter Renfroe greeted reliever Tanner Scott with his 24th homer leading off the seventh.

Indians 5, Royals 3

Trevor Bauer struck out a season-high 12 batters over 6 2/3 innings as host Cleveland recorded a victory over Kansas City in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Jake Bauers and Tyler Naquin each belted a solo homer, and Francisco Lindor collected three hits and scored twice for the Indians, who have won 10 of their past 13 games.

Bauer (6-6), who allowed one run on three hits, recorded his fourth double-digit strikeout performance of the season.

White Sox 8, Red Sox 7

Jose Abreu hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning, and Chicago avoided a three-game sweep by winning at Boston.

Abreu battled Matt Barnes (3-3) in a 10-pitch at-bat, fouling off six offerings before taking a 2-2 pitch over the Green Monster and out of the park. His one-out blast drove in Yolmer Sanchez, who had singled.

Abreu finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs. His homer spoiled an eighth-inning comeback by the Red Sox, who took a 7-6 lead on Xander Bogaerts’ two-run single after trailing by three runs on three occasions.

