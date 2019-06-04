MLB roundup: Machado, Padres slam Phils

Manny Machado hit the ninth grand slam of his career Monday night to cap a seven-run sixth inning as the San Diego Padres earned an 8-2 victory while handing the visiting Philadelphia Phillies a fifth consecutive defeat.

Jun 3, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Padres shortstop Manny Machado (13) hits a grand slam home run during the sixth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Padres starter Eric Lauer (5-4) allowed one run on two hits and three walks with three strikeouts over six innings. He was replaced by pinch hitter Josh Naylor, who provided a two-run single three batters ahead of Machado’s slam.

Philadelphia’s Andrew McCutchen had to be helped off the field in the first inning after injuring his left knee on a rundown play while on the basepaths.

J.T. Realmuto had a homer and an RBI single for the Phillies.

Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 1

Walker Buehler allowed two hits over eight innings, Corey Seager hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning, and Los Angeles defeated Arizona in Phoenix.

Buehler (6-1) struck out a season-high 11 batters without a walk while yielding one run, helping the Dodgers earn their six consecutive win and their 10th in the past 11 games.

The right-hander was perfect through 4 2/3 innings before Christian Walker caught up to a high 98 mph fastball, driving it above the 413-foot mark in left-center field for a home run. Los Angeles’ Kenley Jansen pitched around a two-out double in the in the ninth for his National League-leading 18th save.

Astros 4, Mariners 2

Robinson Chirinos homered in a three-run first inning, and Houston held on to win at Seattle.

Framber Valdez (2-2) pitched four innings of scoreless relief to get the victory, the Astros’ fourth in a row and sixth in seven games.

Mallex Smith and Edwin Encarnacion hit solo homers for the Mariners, who lost their third in a row. Seattle has dropped six of the past seven.

Cubs 8, Angels 1

Jon Lester went seven strong innings, and Chicago scored five times in the sixth inning to halt a three-game skid with a home win over Los Angeles.

Slideshow (4 Images)

In the makeup of a postponed game from April 14, the Cubs won for just the third time in 11 games. The Angels, who were in Seattle on Sunday and host Oakland on Tuesday night, had won seven of their previous nine.

Lester (4-4) didn’t allow his lone run until the seventh inning. He gave up four hits and one walk while striking out six. Javier Baez (three RBIs) and Willson Contreras each homered in the seventh inning for Chicago, which matched its run total from the previous four games combined.

—Field Level Media