MLB roundup: Mariners' Leake falls just short of perfection

Mike Leake took a perfect game into the ninth inning and wound up with a one-hit shutout as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Los Angeles Angels 10-0 Friday night.

Luis Rengifo led off the ninth inning by grounding a single into right field, but Leake went on to finish a 98-pitch gem. Daniel Vogelbach hit a pair of three-run homers as the Mariners snapped a six-game losing streak.

Exactly one week earlier in Anaheim, Calif., Leake (8-8) had the shortest start of his 10-year career, lasting just two-thirds of an inning in a 13-0 loss in which the Mariners were no-hit.

Leake rebounded Friday by retiring the first 24 batters he faced before Rengifo hit a clean single. Kevan Smith then walked, but Leake escaped the jam, getting Mike Trout for his sixth strikeout of the night to end the game.

Giants 1, Mets 0 (10 innings)

Left fielder Dominic Smith misplayed Pablo Sandoval’s two-out fly ball into an error in the bottom of the 10th inning, allowing Alex Dickerson to score from first base and give host San Francisco a second straight walk-off win over New York.

The win was the Giants’ season-best seventh in a row and came after starting pitchers Tyler Beede (eight innings) and Jacob deGrom (seven innings) left a scoreless game.

Dickerson led off the 10th by drawing a walk from the Mets’ third pitcher, Jacob Rhame (0-1). Two outs later, Sandoval hit a catchable popup to left that Smith couldn’t corral, with Dickerson speeding home to give the Giants their fifth walk-off win of the season.

Diamondbacks 10, Brewers 7

Arizona hit for the cycle in four consecutive at-bats for the first time in franchise history as part of a six-run third running en route to a victory over Milwaukee in Phoenix.

With one out in the third, Jarrod Dyson singled, Ketel Marte doubled, Eduardo Escobar tripled and Christian Walker homered to turn a 3-1 deficit into a 5-3 lead.

Milwaukee’s Jhoulys Chacin (3-10), who is 0-7 in his past 11 starts, gave up seven runs (six earned) and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings. Archie Bradley (3-4) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to get the win, and Greg Holland tossed a 1-2-3 ninth for his 16th save.

Dodgers 2, Marlins 1

Hyun-Jin Ryu delivered seven strong innings in his first home outing since starting the All-Star Game, and Los Angeles earned a victory over visiting Miami.

The go-ahead run scored in the sixth inning on a two-out error by Marlins second baseman Starlin Castro, who could not corral Enrique Hernandez’s hard ground ball that was hit right at him.

Ryu (11-2) gave up one run on four hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. Marlins rookie Zac Gallen (0-2) was effective in his fifth career start, giving up two runs (one earned) on three hits over 5 1/3 innings with four walks and five strikeouts.

Athletics 5, Twins 3

Marcus Semien homered, tripled and doubled and scored twice, and Ramon Laureano had two doubles to lead Oakland past Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Khris Davis also had two hits and two RBIs, and Matt Olson went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Oakland, which improved to 14-3 against American League Central teams with its seventh victory in eight games overall.

Chris Bassitt (7-4) picked up his third win in four starts, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks while also hitting two batters in five innings. He fanned two. Liam Hendriks picked up his seventh save with 1 2/3 innings of hitless relief, striking out three.

Phillies 6, Pirates 1

Rookie Adam Haseley homered and hit an RBI double as visiting Philadelphia downed Pittsburgh.

Bryce Harper, Jean Segura and Maikel Franco each had an RBI single for the Phillies, who have won three of four. Elias Diaz hit an RBI single for Pittsburgh, which is 1-6 since the All-Star break.

Starters Jake Arrieta (Phillies) and Jordan Lyles (Pirates) each lasted 5 2/3 innings and gave up a run.

Cardinals 12, Reds 11

St. Louis escaped a sizable early hole by scoring 10 runs in the sixth inning and then hanging on for a win at Cincinnati.

Reds starter Tyler Mahle brought a 7-0 lead into the sixth inning and appeared in good shape to end a personal five-decision losing streak, but he gave up four runs before the bullpen and defense allowed six more.

Jose Martinez hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the sixth, and Paul DeJong drove in four runs to give him seven RBIs in the past two games for the Cardinals. Michael Wacha (6-4) pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the win.

Indians 10, Royals 5

Rookie Oscar Mercado recorded his first career five-hit performance as host Cleveland posted a victory over Kansas City to extend its winning streak to a season-high-tying six games.

Mercado, who had two RBIs and scored twice, collected a double and four singles to become the 12th Indians rookie since 1913 to record at least five hits in a game.

Tyler Naquin belted a two-run homer, and Francisco Lindor had three hits and three runs for Cleveland, which also won six in a row from June 30-July 7.

Astros 4, Rangers 3

Yordan Alvarez capped a stretch of back-to-back-to-back home runs with a titanic blast to right field before Houston hung on for a victory over visiting Texas.

Alvarez followed solo blasts from Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman with his 474-foot bomb deep into the upper deck. Altuve smacked a leadoff shot to left-center before Bregman followed a homer to left as the Astros ambushed Rangers All-Star left-hander Mike Minor (8-5) in the third inning.

Houston’s Justin Verlander (12-4) allowed at least one baserunner in each of his six frames, but he gave up just two runs on eight hits and a walk. He struck out 12.

Braves 4, Nationals 3

Ronald Acuna Jr. had three hits and scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth on a single by Josh Donaldson as Atlanta beat visiting Washington.

Acuna led off the ninth with a walk off Fernando Rodney (0-3), who then gave up a single to Dansby Swanson and walked Freddie Freeman to load the bases with no outs. Donaldson then singled to deep left field on a 2-0 fastball.

Luke Jackson (5-2) was credited with the win despite giving up a two-out, two-run, game-tying homer to Victor Robles in the top of the ninth. The Braves snapped a three-game losing streak. Washington had won 14 of 18 games after taking the first game of the series Thursday.

Yankees 8, Rockies 2

Edwin Encarnacion hit a third-inning grand slam, Aaron Judge added a two-run homer in the sixth, and host New York moved a season-high 30 games over .500 with a victory over slumping Colorado.

The Yankees won their fourth straight, having rallied from an early deficit in each contest. New York played without manager Aaron Boone, who served a one-game suspension for his profane rant against plate umpire Brennan Miller on Thursday. The Yankees were managed by bench coach Josh Bard.

The Rockies dropped their fifth straight and fell to 2-12 since June 30. Colorado manager Bud Black was ejected in the ninth by plate umpire Doug Eddings for arguing a checked-swing strikeout by Chris Iannetta.

Orioles 11, Red Sox 2

Anthony Santander hit a three-run homer, and Keon Broxton added a two-run shot later as Baltimore defeated visiting Boston.

The Orioles banged out 14 hits to win a second straight game. Baltimore’s John Means (8-5) allowed two runs on four hits in six innings, while the Red Sox’s David Price (7-3) gave up two homers and six runs on eight hits in four innings.

Boston’s Mookie Betts saw his streak of 13 consecutive games scoring a run — which tied Ted Williams for the club record — come to an end.

Cubs 6, Padres 5

Addison Russell scored from second base on San Diego’s second error of the eighth inning to lead Chicago past the Padres in oppressive heat at Wrigley Field.

Pedro Strop (2-3) was credited with the win. Craig Kimbrel, who struck out the side around a walk in the ninth, earned his fifth save since joining the Cubs.

Craig Stammen (6-5) took the loss as the Padres fell to 1-6 since the All-Star break. The Cubs have won three straight and are 6-1 since the break.

White Sox 9, Rays 2

Leury Garcia went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, and Reynaldo Lopez pitched seven strong innings to help visiting Chicago snap a seven-game skid with a victory against Tampa Bay.

Chicago responded from its recent offensive woes by collecting nine extra-base hits and saddling Rays rookie left-hander Brendan McKay with the quickest exit of his brief major league career.

Making his fourth career start and first appearance against the White Sox, McKay (1-1) yielded nine hits and six runs, five earned, in 3 1/3 innings. Lopez gave up two runs on six hits and a walk with eight strikeouts.

Blue Jays 12, Tigers 1

Marcus Stroman cruised through seven innings, rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had three hits and scored three runs, and visiting Toronto pounded hapless Detroit.

Stroman (6-10), who has been mentioned prominently in trade rumors, scattered six hits while holding the Tigers scoreless. He walked none and struck out five before the bullpen lost the shutout bid.

Eric Sogard supplied three hits, scored twice and knocked in two runs while Teoscar Hernandez blasted his 12th homer and drove in two. Danny Jansen added three RBIs for the Blue Jays, who had lost four of their previous five games.