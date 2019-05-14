MLB roundup: Mariners overtake A's in 10th

Omar Narvaez drilled the game-winning single to left field with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning as the host Seattle Mariners scored twice in the frame to rally to a 6-5 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Monday night.

Seattle was one strike away from losing when Domingo Santana tied it up by lacing a 2-2 fastball from Oakland right-hander Joakim Soria (1-3) down the left field line for a double. The ball landed about one foot fair, and pinch runner Dee Gordon easily scored the tying run from second base.

Narvaez followed with the winning hit, and Santana easily scored as the throw from Athletics left fielder Robbie Grossman was off the mark. The Mariners halted a four-game losing streak and won for just the third time in 15 games.

Ramon Laureano homered with two outs in the top of the 10th inning to give Oakland a 5-4 lead. Seattle had tied the game 4-4 in the eighth on Daniel Vogelbach’s three-run shot.

Angels 5, Twins 4

Tommy La Stella went 3-for-5, hitting what proved to be the game-winning home run in the sixth inning, and Shohei Ohtani hit his first home run of the season to lead Los Angeles past Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Mike Trout and Albert Pujols both went 3-for-5, Ohtani went 2-for-3 with two walks and two RBIs, and Kole Calhoun added two hits for Los Angeles, which won for the fifth time in seven games.

Jorge Polanco and Marwin Gonzalez each homered for Minnesota, which has lost back-to-back games for just the third time this season.

Diamondbacks 9, Pirates 3

Eduardo Escobar drove in three runs with a homer and a triple, Robbie Ray reached a strikeout milestone, and Arizona cruised past Pittsburgh in Phoenix.

Arizona scored in each of the first five innings to storm back after the Pirates took a 2-0 lead off Ray (3-1) in the first inning. The left-hander settled down to pitch five innings, allowing six hits and two runs (one earned). He walked two and struck out six.

When Ray fanned pitcher Nick Kingham (1-1) to end the fourth, he recorded his 800th career strikeout to become the second-fastest left-hander (125 games) to reach that level. Clayton Kershaw (128 games) had been second behind Frank Tanana (120).

Astros 8, Tigers 1

Robinson Chirinos, Jake Marisnick and Alex Bregman hit two-run homers, and Houston extended its winning streak to six with an victory over at Detroit.

Chirinos and Marisnick reached base three times and scored two runs apiece. George Springer, who had five hits against the Texas Rangers on Sunday, supplied two hits and an RBI on Monday, and Aledmys Diaz added a solo homer among two hits.

Brad Peacock (4-2) allowed one run on three hits in five innings to pick up the win. He walked four and struck out three.

Phillies 7, Brewers 4

Cesar Hernandez homered and had two hits, two RBIs and three runs to lift host Philadelphia past Milwaukee. The game was delayed at the start by rain for 52 minutes.

Andrew McCutchen, J.T. Realmuto and Maikel Franco each added two hits for the Phillies, who won their third in a row. Adam Morgan (2-1) picked up the win with 1 1/3 innings of shutout relief. Pat Neshek earned his second save with a scoreless ninth.

Lorenzo Cain led the Brewers with his first career five-hit contest, but he grounded out in his sixth at-bat to end the game. Milwaukee’s Mike Moustakas added a solo homer, his 10th of the season.

White Sox 5, Indians 2

Yoan Moncada drilled a pair of solo home runs against Shane Bieber, who gave up four in all, and Reynaldo Lopez pitched 7 2/3 strong innings to lift host Chicago over Cleveland. Jose Abreu and Welington Castillo also went deep for the White Sox.

The power surge proved to be plenty of support for Lopez (3-4), who scattered two runs — one earned — and two hits in his longest outing of the season, walking two and striking out six.

Aaron Bummer and Alex Colome contributed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to complete Chicago’s combined two-hitter and help the White Sox to their third straight win. Colome pitched the ninth inning to earn his eighth save.

Orioles at Yankees, ppd.

The game between New York and Baltimore was postponed after a rain delay, with an apparent botched removal of the tarp by the grounds crew leaving Yankee Stadium with unplayable field conditions.

The game will be made up as the first game of a single-game admission doubleheader Wednesday beginning at 3:05 p.m. ET.

