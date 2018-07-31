MLB roundup: Mariners' Paxton wins in return from DL

James Paxton outdueled Gerrit Cole as the Seattle Mariners defeated the visiting Houston Astros 2-0 Monday night in the opener of a three-game series.

Nelson Cruz hit a two-run double for Seattle, sending the defending World Series champion Astros to their season-worst fifth consecutive defeat.

Paxton (9-4), who was activated from the 10-day disabled list earlier in the day after being out since July 7 due to lower back stiffness, allowed three hits in seven scoreless innings. The left-hander didn’t walk a batter and struck out eight.

Alex Colome pitched the eighth and Edwin Diaz worked a 1-2-3- ninth for his major-league-leading 40th save of the season.

Cardinals 5, Rockies 4 (10 innings)

Marcell Ozuna hit a solo homer with one out in the bottom of the 10th inning as St. Louis beat visiting Colorado.

Jedd Gyorko also homered for St. Louis, Matt Carpenter had three hits, and Dakota Hudson (1-0) got his first career victory with one inning of scoreless relief.

Nolan Arenado hit a grand slam for the Rockies, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Red Sox 2, Phillies 1 (13 innings)

Blake Swihart hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the 13th inning to score Eduardo Nunez and lift Boston past visiting Philadelphia.

Swihart’s first career walk-off hit gave Boston its fourth victory in a row. Nunez and Brock Holt each had two hits of the Red Sox’s seven hits.

Boston starter David Price and Phillies starter Aaron Nola each threw eight innings of one-run ball.

Twins 5, Indians 4

Mitch Garver hit a game-winning double in the bottom of the ninth inning as host Minnesota beat Cleveland.

Miguel Sano opened the ninth by drawing a hard-fought walk against Neil Ramirez (0-1), and pinch runner Ehire Adrianza was sacrificed to second by Jake Cave. Two pitches later, Garver lifted a 1-0 fastball over left fielder Michael Brantley’s head and was met at second base by his teammates.

Garver’s first career walk-off hit gave Minnesota its fifth game-ending win of the year. Three of those victories have come against the Indians.

A’s 10, Blue Jays 1

Edwin Jackson combined with four relievers on a five-hitter, allowing Oakland to snap a three-game losing streak with a romp over visiting Toronto.

Mark Canha and Stephen Piscotty homered, helping the A’s beat the Blue Jays for the fifth consecutive time this season.

Jackson (2-2) pitched into and out of trouble for 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He teamed with Ryan Dull, Lou Trivino, Jeurys Familia and Ryan Buchter for the Athletics’ 21st game this season giving up one run or fewer.

Giants 5, Padres 3 (12 innings)

Gorkys Hernandez led off the top of the 12th inning with his 13th homer of the season, and San Francisco emerged with a victory at San Diego.

Hernandez connected on a 1-2 pitch from left-handed reliever Matt Strahm (2-3) on his 398-foot drive into the left field stands. The Giants added a second run in the 12th on singles by Kelby Tomlinson and Andrew McCutchen and a Buster Posey blooper that landed in left but resulted in a force at second base.

Wil Smith (1-1), who entered in the bottom of the 11th with runners at the corners and two out, struck out all four Padres he faced.

Rangers 9, Diamondbacks 5

Rougned Odor homered leading off the seventh inning to snap a tie and lift Texas to a win over Arizona in a back-and-forth game interrupted by a power outage at Phoenix.

Shin-Soo Choo hit a pair of homers for the Rangers, who have won four straight since a nine-game stretch in which they went 1-8. The Diamondbacks had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Eddie Butler (2-1) got the final out of the sixth inning for the win. Three relievers combined to two-hit the Diamondbacks the rest of the way, though closer Keone Kela did not pitch as his trade to the Pittsburgh Pirates was announced once the game concluded.

Brewers 5, Dodgers 2

Eric Thames hit a three-run home run and Travis Shaw collected three hits as Milwaukee earned a victory at Los Angeles in a game that was delayed 23 minutes by a power failure.

In the third inning, the Brewers got a two-out walk from Shaw and a single from Ryan Braun before Thames went deep for his 14th home run of the season into the seats in left-center field.

It was the first home run since July 8 for Thames, who missed seven games this month while on the disabled list due to right hamstring tightness. The blast gave Milwaukee a 4-0 lead.

Braves 5, Marlins 3

Freddie Freeman and rookie Ronald Acuna Jr. each hit solo home runs to spark Atlanta to a win over visiting Miami.

Freeman hit his 18th homer and Acuna hit his 10th. Johan Camargo had two of the Braves’ six hits.

Atlanta starter Julio Teheran (8-7) allowed three runs on four hits and four walks in five innings. He struck out four. Teheran also singled and drove in a run.

—Field Level Media