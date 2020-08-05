MLB roundup: Marlins end hiatus with shutout win

Starter Pablo Lopez tossed five scoreless innings, Francisco Cervelli and Jesus Aguilar homered, and the Miami Marlins returned from an eight-day hiatus with a 4-0 shutout of the host Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Aug 4, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez (49) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The game was Miami’s first since July 26 after 18 players tested positive for COVID-19 following a three-game series in Philadelphia to open the season.

Lopez (1-0) allowed just two hits, didn’t issue a walk and matched his career high with seven strikeouts in his season debut. Relievers James Hoyt, Richard Bleier, Brad Boxberger and Brandon Kintzler tossed an inning each for the Marlins, who fanned a season-high 11.

Baltimore’s John Means (0-1) pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed one run on two hits. He struck out four without a walk.

Indians 4, Reds 2

Franmil Reyes hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the eighth inning, and Shane Bieber pitched into the eighth inning as visiting Cleveland beat Cincinnati.

Reyes’ first home run of the season went deep into center field and helped the Indians snap a four-game losing streak. The Reds’ three-game winning streak ended.

Bieber (3-0) yielded solo homers to Nick Castellanos and Eugenio Suarez among five hits while striking out eight and 7 2/3 innings. Bieber, who pitched 14 scoreless innings and struck out 27 while winning his first two starts of the year, walked two on Tuesday.

Rockies 5, Giants 2

German Marquez pitched into the eighth inning, Nolan Arenado homered for the second straight game, and Colorado won in Denver.

Charlie Blackmon had two hits, drove in two and scored a run, and Yency Almonte got the last five outs for his first major league save. The Rockies have won eight of their past nine after dropping the opening game of the season.

Marquez (2-1) allowed two runs on six hits and struck out nine in 7 1/3 innings against the Giants, who have dropped three in a row. Colorado native Kevin Gausman (0-1) gave up four runs on five hits and struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings. He walked one.

Twins 7, Pirates 3

Nelson Cruz went 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI, and Jose Berrios picked up his first victory of the season as Minnesota topped Pittsburgh in Minneapolis for its fifth straight win.

Eddie Rosario had two hits and two RBIs, and Max Kepler walked a career-high four times and scored twice for the Twins, who finished their eight-game homestand with a 7-1 mark. Berrios (1-1) allowed one run on four hits and three walks over six innings while striking out six. Trevor May got the final two outs for his first save.

Joe Musgrove (0-3) allowed five runs on six hits and five walks in 3 1/3 innings. Erik Gonzalez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run, and Phillip Evans had three hits and an RBI for the Pirates, who lost their sixth consecutive game.

Rays 5, Red Sox 1

Hunter Renfroe hit a go-ahead two-run double in the fourth inning, Joey Wendle added three hits and Tampa Bay ended a five-game losing streak with a win over Boston in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Austin Meadows went 2-for-4 with an RBI in his season debut as the Rays won the opener of a two-game set. Charlie Morton (1-1) gave up a run on five hits and striking out five over 5 2/3 innings.

Mitch Moreland homered for the Red Sox, who lost their fourth straight. J.D. Martinez had two hits. Nathan Eovaldi (1-1) allowed four runs on six hits and a walk in five innings, striking out six.

Braves 10, Blue Jays 1

Atlanta belted three home runs, and Max Fried was locked in on the mound in a win over visiting Toronto.

Matt Adams, Tyler Flowers and Austin Riley each went deep as the Braves won for the sixth time in the past seven games. Fried (2-0) worked six innings and allowed one run on four hits and two walks while striking out three.

The Blue Jays played for the first time since Thursday. The club was stranded in Washington after the league postponed its series in Philadelphia because of COVID-19 concerns. Matt Shoemaker (0-1) took the loss after giving up six runs, six hits, three walks with two strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. He allowed all three home runs.

Dodgers 5, Padres 2

AJ Pollock broke a tie with a two-out double in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter and added a solo homer in the ninth to lead Los Angeles to a win at San Diego.

The Dodgers, who rallied from a 2-0 deficit, were no-hit into the sixth inning by Dinelson Lamet. The right-hander wound up charged with two runs (one earned) on two hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Timely two-out hitting by Corey Seager and Pollock, combined with a pair of costly errors by the Padres, gave Dodgers starter Dustin May the victory. May (1-0) struck out eight while throwing six innings of two-run ball. Kenley Jansen picked up his third save by throwing a scoreless ninth.

Nationals 5, Mets 3

Howie Kendrick homered and collected four hits as Washington built an early lead and held to beat visiting New York.

Kendrick finished 4-for-4 — his 24th career four-hit game — and hit his homer in the first inning as the Nationals raced out to a 5-0 lead against Mets starter Steven Matz (0-2). Washington lefty Patrick Corbin (1-0) allowed three runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Michael Conforto hit a two-run homer and Pete Alonso added an RBI single, but the Mets took their sixth loss in the past seven games.

Cubs 5, Royals 4

Jason Heyward and Jason Kipnis each hit two-run home runs, Willson Contreras added a solo shot, and Chicago held on to defeat visiting Kansas City.

Kyle Hendricks (2-1) got the decision for the Cubs, who won their fifth straight and have their best start (9-2) since the World Series-winning season of 2016. Hendricks allowed two runs on seven hits in seven innings, walking none and striking out three.

Royals starter Brady Singer (0-1) took the loss after giving up four runs on five hits in five innings with two walks and eight strikeouts. Kansas City pulled within 5-4 with two runs in the ninth, but left-hander Kyle Ryan relieved struggling Craig Kimbrel to earn his first career save.

Astros 8, Diamondbacks 2

Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa hit their second home runs of the season, and Houston took advantage of Madison Bumgarner’s control problems to produce a win in Phoenix.

George Springer drove in three runs, two with a double in the Astros’ five-run fifth inning, and Cristian Javier (1-0) earned his first major league win in his second career start with six strong innings.

Bumgarner (0-2) allowed eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts. He hit three batters, including Abraham Toro twice, as he failed to last five innings in a start for the first time since July 6, 2019. Bumgarner didn’t allow seven earned runs in a single start last season with the San Francisco Giants.

Angels 5, Mariners 3

Mike Trout homered in his first at-bat since the birth of his first child, and Albert Pujols also went deep — both in the first inning — as Los Angeles won at Seattle.

The Angels’ David Fletcher added a two-run shot in the seventh inning, and Andrew Heaney (1-0) allowed one run on three hits in 5 2/3 innings. Ty Buttrey retired all four batters he faced for his first save of the season.

Jo Adell, the Angels’ top prospect, made his major league debut and went 1-for-4 while playing right field. Dylan Moore homered for the Mariners, who have lost four games in a row.

White Sox 3, Brewers 2

Eloy Jimenez smacked a two-run home run among his three hits, and Lucas Giolito pitched six strong innings to boost Chicago to its sixth consecutive victory, a tight win at Milwaukee.

Jose Abreu snapped a 2-all tie with a two-out RBI single in the seventh for Chicago, which completed a 6-2 road trip by out-hitting Milwaukee 10-7. Giolito (1-1) scattered two runs and four hits with three walks and nine strikeouts. Alex Colome worked around a pair of two-out hits in the ninth to notch his third save.

Eric Sogard went 2-for-4 for the Brewers while opposing leadoff hitter Luis Robert had two hits.

Athletics 5, Rangers 1

Stephen Piscotty hit Jesse Chavez’s first pitch for a walk-off grand slam — Oakland’s second of the young season — in a win over visiting Texas.

Slideshow (4 Images)

The grand slam was the third of Piscotty’s career. Matt Olson had delivered Oakland’s earlier walk-off grand slam on Opening Night. Liam Hendriks (1-0), Oakland’s fifth pitcher, worked a perfect top of the ninth to pick up the win.

Edinson Volquez (0-1), the third Rangers pitcher, took the loss. He allowed a walk and two hits in the ninth before Chavez was summoned.

—Field Level Media