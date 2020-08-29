MLB roundup: Mets cap DH sweep with walk-off HR

Pinch hitter Amed Rosario hit a two-run homer with no outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, and the host New York Mets recorded a dramatic 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night to complete a doubleheader sweep at Yankee Stadium.

Jeff McNeil opened the ninth by drawing a walk on a full count off Aroldis Chapman (0-1), and pinch runner Billy Hamilton stole second. Rosario batted for Luis Guillorme and then lifted a 2-0 slider from Chapman about five rows into the empty left field seats.

It came on the heels of a come-from-behind, 6-4 victory for the Mets in Game 1, when the Yankees were the home team. Dominic Smith hit a go-ahead solo home run as the Mets homered three times in a span of five batters in the sixth inning.

Pete Alonso and Jake Marisnick also homered off Chad Green (2-2) as the Mets opened the five-game series by erasing a four-run deficit.

Phillies 7, Braves 4 (11 innings)

Scott Kingery hit a three-run, walk-off home run with two outs in the 11th inning to lift host Philadelphia past Atlanta. The blast made a loser of Mark Melancon (2-1), who gave up the homer on an 0-2 cutter after Kingery didn’t swing at the first two pitches, also cutters.

Andrew McCutchen homered, singled and drove in two runs while Jean Segura added a two-run home run for the Phillies, who have won four in a row.

Phillies starter Zack Wheeler tossed 5 2/3 solid innings and allowed six hits and two runs, one earned. Wheeler recorded three strikeouts and one walk. Blake Parker (2-0) earned the win in relief by pitching out of a jam in the 11th.

Reds 6, Cubs 5

Eugenio Suarez had three hits with three RBIs and Tyler Mahle struck out 11 over 6 2/3 innings, but host Cincinnati had to hold on for a third straight win, defeating struggling Chicago.

Jesse Winker and Freddy Galvis joined Suarez with homers, and they had two hits apiece for the Reds, who overcame an early 2-0 hole to take the opener of a four-game set. Suarez, who has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, was a triple shy of the cycle.

Mahle (1-1), making a spot start, allowed first-inning solo homers to Anthony Rizzo and Ohio native Kyle Schwarber, but that was it. However, the Chicago bats woke up in the ninth off Robert Stephenson. Willson Contreras hit a two-run homer and Jason Heyward followed with a solo shot to make it a one-run game.

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 4 (10 innings)

Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning, and Toronto beat visiting Baltimore at Buffalo.

Grichuk’s ninth homer of the season came against Cole Sulser (1-3) and also scored Reese McGuire, who had been placed at second base. The Orioles led 4-3 when Hanser Alberto blooped an RBI single to center in the top of the 10th against Rafael Dolis (1-1), his fourth hit of the game. It scored Rio Ruiz, who had been placed at second, and was sacrificed to third by Cedric Mullins.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez hit solo homers for Toronto in the opener of a four-game series. Renato Nunez had a solo shot for Baltimore to tie the game in the eighth.

Rays 2, Marlins 0

Yandy Diaz broke up a scoreless game with an RBI single in the eighth inning, lifting Tampa Bay to a win at Miami.

The Rays have won 16 of their past 19 games. Miami has lost two straight games following three consecutive victories.

Pete Fairbanks (4-1) earned the win, throwing 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Diego Castillo pitched a scoreless ninth to earn his second save of the season. Miami rookie Sixto Sanchez, making just his second major league start and appearance, pitched seven scoreless innings, striking out 10 while walking one.

Rangers 6, Dodgers 2

Shin-Soo Choo had two hits, two RBIs and two runs, and Nick Solak had two hits and two RBIs to lead Texas to a win over Los Angeles in Arlington, Texas.

The victory snapped a two-game losing streak for Texas, which has won just twice in its past 12 games. Los Angeles, which owns the best record in the major leagues at 24-10, lost for the second time in its previous four games. The Dodgers are 13-3 in their past 16 outings.

Texas touched up Dodgers starter Dustin May for two runs in the third inning on a Choo double that scored Leody Taveras and on Solak’s single that plated Choo. Mike Minor started for the Rangers and hurled six scoreless innings, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out six.

Nationals 10, Red Sox 2

Juan Soto and Howie Kendrick belted back-to-back homers to highlight a five-run third inning, and Max Scherzer struck out 11 batters as Washington breezed to a win at Boston.

Josh Harrison added a two-run shot and Trea Turner collected three hits and three RBIs for the Nationals, who erupted for 16 hits en route to snapping a three-game losing streak. The offense was more than enough for Scherzer (3-1), who allowed one run on six hits in six innings without walking a batter.

Rafael Devers’ 100th career double plated Alex Verdugo in the third inning, and Kevin Pillar added an RBI single in the ninth for the Red Sox, who fell to 4-11 at home after losing for the fourth time in five outings overall. The contest served as the opener of a season-high, 10-game homestand for Boston.

White Sox 6, Royals 5

Yasmani Grandal smacked a walk-off home run against Ian Kennedy (0-2) leading off the bottom of the ninth and Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert also homered as host Chicago defeated Kansas City. The White Sox earned their third straight victory and 10th win in 11 games.

Chicago recovered quickly after closer Alex Colome experienced his first blown save in seven chances, as Kansas City capitalized on a defensive breakdown by the White Sox to tie the game in the top of the ninth.

Colome (1-0) was the winner, allowing one unearned run on one hit with one walk and one strikeout in 1 1/3 innings.

Padres 10, Rockies 4

Wil Myers and Eric Hosmer had four hits apiece, Ty France drove in four runs with three hits and Manny Machado had three hits while extending his hitting streak to 10 games as visiting San Diego overcame an early 4-0 deficit to defeat Colorado in Denver.

France lined a two-out, three-run double down the left field line to cap a four-run sixth inning after the Padres, who had a season-high 19 hits. San Diego scored one run in the fourth, three in the fifth to tie the game and two in the eighth after Colorado scored four unearned runs in the first against Padres starter Zach Davies (5-2).

Matt Kemp capped the Rockies’ four-run opening inning with a three-run homer — his third home run of the season, with all coming against the Padres.

Angels 3, Mariners 2

Andrew Heaney threw 7 2/3 strong innings, Mike Trout homered, and Justin Upton had three hits to lead Los Angeles to a victory over Seattle in Anaheim, Calif.

Heaney’s performance was his best of the season, the first time he pitched into the eighth inning since Aug. 20, 2019. He gave up one run on four hits, walked two and struck out a season-best 10.

The only run the Mariners scored against Heaney (2-2) came on Sam Haggerty’s RBI single in the sixth inning that snapped a scoreless tie. Ty Buttrey relieved Heaney with two outs in the eighth and got the final four outs for his fourth save.

Brewers 9, Pirates 1

Jedd Gyorko slugged two of Milwaukee’s four home runs and the Brewers pasted visiting Pittsburgh as Ryan Braun and Jacob Nottingham also homered.

Mark Mathias added a two-run double for Milwaukee, which had lost six of its previous eight games. The Brewers produced seven runs on extra-base hits that came with two outs and two-strike counts, and all nine runs came on extra-base hits.

JT Riddle homered for Pittsburgh, which had won five of seven. Josh Bell had two of the Pirates’ four hits. Milwaukee’s Corbin Burnes (1-0) struck out 10 in six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and walking one. Pittsburgh starter Derek Holland (1-2) pitched five innings, giving up eight runs and six hits with eight strikeouts and four walks.

Indians 14, Cardinals 2

Franmil Reyes drove in five runs to power visiting Cleveland to victory over St. Louis, hitting a three-run homer, a two-run single and a double.

Indians starter Triston McKenzie allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in four innings. He needed 84 pitches to get 12 outs. Cam Hill (1-0) relieved McKenzie for one inning and earned the victory. Adam Plutko pitched the last four innings to earn his first save.

Cardinals starting pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon (0-3) endured an awful outing. Only 17 of the 41 pitches he threw were strikes, and he retired just two batters and allowed four runs on two hits and issued four walks. That forced the pitching-strapped Cardinals to go to their bullpen in the first inning.

Diamondbacks 7, Giants 4

Arizona finally got its most consistent starter this season, Zac Gallen, his first win after six no-decisions and put an end to an eight-game losing streak with a win over San Francisco in Phoenix.

Gallen (1-0) held the Giants to a run on five hits through seven innings, striking out five with a walk. He set a major league record by allowing three or fewer earned runs in each of his first 22 career starts, breaking the previous mark of 21 he shared briefly with former Boston Red Sox pitcher Aaron Sele.

Starling Marte had two hits and drove in two runs, and hot-hitting Christian Walker drove in two. Ketel Marte added two hits and scored twice. San Francisco lost its third straight game, a day after being swept in a doubleheader at home by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brandon Crawford hit a two-run home run and Wilmer Flores doubled in a run, but the Giants’ ninth-inning rally came up short.

—Field Level Media