MLB roundup: Nats edge closer to playoff berth

Adam Eaton, Yan Gomes and Trea Turner hit solo homers in the first three innings, and the host Washington Nationals defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on Monday night.

Sep 23, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals right fielder Adam Eaton (2) hits a solo home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the first inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Corbin pitched six solid innings for the Nationals, whose magic number to clinch a playoff berth is three. They lead the idle Milwaukee Brewers by one-half game in the race for the top National League wild card. The Phillies saw their tragic number for playoff elimination slip to one.

Eaton had three hits, and Turner and Gomes had two each. Juan Soto drew four walks for Washington.

Corbin (14-7) has won four of his last five starts. He allowed one run on three hits while striking out six and walking four. Philadelphia starter Zach Eflin (9-13) gave up five runs on eight hits in five innings with four walks and two strikeouts.

Rays 7, Red Sox 4

Willy Adames slugged a tiebreaking two-run home run as part of a six-run fourth inning as Tampa Bay rallied past Boston in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Ji-Man Choi and Brandon Lowe also homered in the fourth as the Rays came back from an early four-run deficit to win the finale of the four-game series. With the victory, Tampa Bay moved a half-game ahead of the idle Cleveland Indians for the second American League wild card while closing within 1 1/2 games of idle the Oakland A’s for the first wild card.

Jackie Bradley Jr. had three hits for the Red Sox, and J.D. Martinez notched his 100th RBI of the season.

Marlins 8, Mets 4

Jorge Alfaro hit two home runs, including a grand slam in the sixth inning, as Miami dealt another blow to host New York’s flickering playoff hopes.

The Mets fell five games behind the Brewers in the race for the second wild-card spot and 5 1/2 games behind the Nationals.

Amed Rosario hit a grand slam for the Mets, and J.D. Davis had three hits.

—Field Level Media