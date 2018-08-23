MLB roundup: Nats stun Phils on Zimmerman walk-off HR

Ryan Zimmerman hit a two-run homer with two outs in the bottom of ninth inning off Seranthony Dominguez to give the Washington Nationals an 8-7 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Aug 22, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman (11) watches his walk-off two run homer during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

With Philadelphia up 7-6, Dominguez (1-4) retired the first two batters of the ninth before Juan Soto doubled. Zimmerman then homered to right-center — the original call of a double on the field was overturned — which let Washington walk off with its second straight win in the series.

The Phillies homered three times in a game in which they squandered an early 3-0 lead.

Stephen Strasburg lasted four innings but was hit hard, giving up five runs on seven hits, including two homers, in his return from the disabled list. Matt Grace (1-1) retired the last batter in the top of the ninth and earned the victory.

Braves 2, Pirates 1

Freddie Freeman’s sacrifice fly broke a tie in the eighth inning to give Atlanta a three-game series sweep at Pittsburgh.

Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a game-opening homer, his 20th long ball of the season, for the Braves, who bounced back after being swept in four games by Colorado.

Atlanta’s Julio Teheran (9-7) allowed one run and two hits in seven innings, with five strikeouts and a walk. Jonny Venters pitched the ninth for his second save.

Astros 10, Mariners 7

Roberto Osuna earned his first save since being acquired in a trade before the July 31 deadline as Houston held off host Seattle.

Osuna pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his 10th save of the season, the first nine coming with Toronto. The right-hander returned from a suspension on Aug. 5 and was moved to the closer role on Tuesday.

Martin Maldonado and Tyler White each went 3-for-5 with a home run for the Astros, who took two of three games in the series and are now up one game on the Oakland Athletics in the American League West.

Rangers 4, Athletics 2

Shin-Soo Choo hit the first pitch of the game for a home run, and Mike Minor faced the minimum for six innings as Texas salvaged a win in its three-game series at Oakland.

Joey Gallo also homered for the Rangers, who hadn’t scored in the first two games of the series, losing 9-0 and 6-0.

The A’s loaded the bases in the ninth with two outs when Jose Leclerc hit Chad Pinder with a pitch after having walked Matt Chapman and Matt Olson. But the new Rangers closer then struck out Nick Martini for his sixth save.

Red Sox 10, Indians 4

Xander Bogaerts ignited a five-run fourth inning with a home run, and Andrew Benintendi capped it with a three-run double, helping Boston avoid a third consecutive loss to visiting Cleveland.

Bogaerts hit two homers, and Mitch Moreland added his 15th of the season as the Red Sox got a measure of revenge after the Indians had taken the first two games of the series matching division leaders 5-4 and 6-3.

Edwin Encarnacion, activated earlier in the day from the disabled list, homered twice for the Indians, who had a three-game winning streak snapped and lost for just the second time in their past 11 games.

Marlins 9, Yankees 3

Miguel Rojas hit a three-run, go-ahead homer in the sixth inning, leading Miami to victory over visiting New York.

Austin Dean went 3-for-5, and Brian Anderson and Magneuris Sierra each had two hits and two runs for Miami. Reliever Jarlin Garcia (2-2) earned the win, getting two outs to finish the top of the sixth inning.

Yankees starter Lance Lynn (8-9) took the loss, allowing nine hits, one walk and five runs in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out six. New York was led offensively by Neil Walker, who had two RBIs.

Cubs 8, Tigers 2

Javier Baez hit a three-run homer, David Bote supplied a two-run shot, and Chicago broke out of an offensive rut in a rout at Detroit.

Baez’s long ball highlighted a four-run ninth. Bote’s fourth homer sparked a three-run fifth, ending a five-game stretch in which the Cubs scored a single run each time.

Anthony Rizzo also homered while Daniel Murphy, acquired from Washington on Tuesday, had two hits, a run and an RBI in his Cubs debut. Jon Lester (14-5) gave up one run on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings to collect the win.

Brewers 4, Reds 0

Christian Yelich drove in two runs with a home run and a sacrifice fly to back the sterling pitching of Freddy Peralta as Milwaukee blanked visiting Cincinnati in the rubber match of a three-game series.

The win was the third in the past four games for the Brewers and their first series win since taking two of three contests at home versus the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 3-5.

Peralta (6-4) hurled three-hit ball over seven innings while striking out seven and walking two in one of the strongest showings of his 13-game major league career. Jeremy Jeffress got the final four outs of the game to earn his sixth save of the season.

Rockies 6, Padres 2

Jon Gray pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Tony Wolters and Ian Desmond tripled, and Colorado beat San Diego in Denver.

Charlie Blackmon, Trevor Story and Desmond had two hits apiece for Colorado. The Rockies have won nine of their past 11.

Freddy Galvis homered for San Diego, which played without Wil Myers, who was scratched after taking a ball off his face while fielding grounders at third base during batting practice.

Mets 5, Giants 3

Todd Frazier delivered an RBI double to cap a three-run second inning and added a solo homer in the seventh as host New York never trailed in beating San Francisco.

The Mets have won the middle two games of the four-game series and 12 of their past 19 overall. The Giants have lost six of seven and have lost 12 of 19 since Aug. 1.

Noah Syndergaard (9-3) earned the win after giving up two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six over six innings.

Rays 6, Royals 3

Mallex Smith and Brandon Lowe drove in two runs apiece, and Tampa Bay stayed unbeaten against visiting Kansas City in six meetings this season.

Rookie right-hander Yonny Chirinos (2-5) went five-plus innings to get the win, allowing four hits and three runs, all coming on home runs. He struck out four and didn’t walk a batter. Sergio Romo worked the ninth for his 18th save.

The Rays have won four consecutive games while the Royals lost their fourth straight, including the first three games of this series.

White Sox 7, Twins 3

Adam Engel hit a two-run homer, and Nicky Delmonico and Tim Anderson added solo shots to lead host Chicago to victory over Minnesota.

Yolmer Sanchez doubled, walked three times and scored a run, and Matt Davidson and Engel each drove in two runs for Chicago, which extended its consecutive games streak with a home run to 14, three off the team record set in May and June of 2000.

Carlos Rodon (5-3) gave up two runs on three hits and three walks in six innings to pick up the win for the White Sox. Rodon, who finished with five strikeouts, has an ERA of 1.75 over his past eight starts.

Blue Jays 6, Orioles 0

Kendrys Morales hit a home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to break a scoreless tie, Thomas Pannone allowed one hit in seven innings in his first major league start, and Toronto shut out visiting Baltimore.

Morales, who has homered in a career-best four straight games, helped the Jays complete a three-game sweep of the Orioles with his fifth homer over that span. Pannone (1-0) did not allow a hit until Trey Mancini led off the seventh with a single.

The Blue Jays won all 10 games against the Orioles this season at the Rogers Centre and lead the season series 12-1.

—Field Level Media