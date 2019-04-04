MLB roundup: Nats walk off to hand Phillies first loss

Jake Noll’s bases-loaded walk with no outs in the bottom of the ninth gave the Washington Nationals a 9-8 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

Apr 3, 2019; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Nationals catcher Yan Gomes (10) and right fielder Adam Eaton (2) pour gatorade onto second baseman Jake Noll (18) after the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

David Robertson (0-1) gave up a leadoff single to Anthony Rendon, then walked Juan Soto and Ryan Zimmerman before Noll took ball four on a 3-2 pitch. Sean Doolittle (2-0) pitched a scoreless top of the ninth for the victory.

Philadelphia outfielder Andrew McCutchen hit a go-ahead, three-run double off Kyle Barraclough in the top of the eighth. Jean Segura had an RBI single later in the inning for an 8-6 lead. Washington tied the game at 8 in the bottom of the inning, helped by a two-out error by first baseman Rhys Hoskins.

Phillies star Bryce Harper had three walks and two hits, reaching base in eight consecutive at-bats over two games against his former team. Soto had three hits, including a three-run homer, and Rendon and Zimmerman also went deep against Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola, who allowed six runs on five hits in three innings.

Mets 6, Marlins 4

Jacob deGrom set his career high with 14 strikeouts and also slugged a solo home run as New York defeated host Miami. The Mets earned their second straight series win on the road, including a three-game sweep of the Marlins.

Miami rallied in the bottom of the ninth, scoring four runs against New York’s bullpen. However, after RBI doubles by Martin Prado and Rosell Herrera, a run-scoring groundout from Lewis Brinson and Miguel Rojas’ RBI single, closer Edwin Diaz came in for one batter and earned the save.

DeGrom (2-0), the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner, pitched seven scoreless innings, allowing just three hits and walking one. For the season, deGrom has pitched 13 innings and allowed no runs with 24 strikeouts. The home run was the second of deGrom’s career and his first since 2017.

Brewers 1, Reds 0

Freddy Peralta allowed two hits over eight scoreless innings as Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep of host Cincinnati.

Peralta’s batterymate, Manny Pina, delivered the game’s lone run with an RBI single in the second inning. Peralta (1-0) retired 20 in a row between the second and eighth innings. Alex Wilson threw a scoreless ninth for the save. The Brewers are 6-1 through seven games for the first time since 2008 and the fourth time in team history.

Reds starter Luis Castillo nearly matched Peralta by giving up just one hit over seven innings but took the hard-luck loss. Castillo (0-1) issued four walks and struck out nine for Cincinnati, which has dropped four straight.

Padres 4, Diamondbacks 1

Manny Machado hit his first home run with San Diego as left-hander Joey Lucchesi and two relievers took a five-hit shutout into the ninth in a win over visiting Arizona that salvaged the finale of a three-game series.

Machado had been off to a 5-for-23 start before driving an 0-2 pitch from former Padres farmhand Matt Andriese off the back wall of the lower balcony in the Western Metal Supply Co. building in the seventh inning.

Lucchesi (2-0) and Arizona starter Robbie Ray (0-1) were in a scoreless duel until the Padres pushed across a run in the bottom of the fifth. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Austin Hedges drew back-to-back, two-out walks from Ray before rookie pinch hitter Francisco Mejia lined a run-scoring double to left.

Tigers 2, Yankees 1

Matthew Boyd set a career high with 13 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings, and Gordon Beckham hit the tiebreaking home run leading off the eighth inning as Detroit concluded its season-opening road trip with a victory over New York.

Boyd became the first Tigers pitcher to open a season with consecutive double-digit strikeout performances since 1908. He also set a record for the most strikeouts by a visiting pitcher at the current Yankee Stadium.

Aaron Judge’s run-scoring single in the third accounted for New York’s lone run. The Yankees, who lost two out of three to Detroit to drop their second straight series, fell to 2-4 and struck out 18 times, setting a club record for the most strikeouts in a nine-inning game.

White Sox 8, Indians 3

Leury Garcia had a career-high four hits and Carlos Rodon pitched six strong innings as visiting Chicago cruised to over Cleveland.

Yoan Moncada homered and joined Garcia in scoring three times for the White Sox, who salvaged a split of their abbreviated two-game series to conclude their season-opening, five-game road trip.

The White Sox rained on Corey Kluber (0-2) from the start, with the two-time American League Cy Young Award winner laboring through a 36-pitch first inning before exiting after 3 1/3 frames. Kluber, who was 4-0 with a 0.96 ERA against Chicago last season, allowed six runs (four earned) on eight hits.

Twins 7, Royals 6

Minnesota scored three runs in the last two innings to top host Kansas City, the Twins’ second straight come-from-behind win.

Nelson Cruz led off the ninth with a walk off Wily Peralta (0-1), the Royals’ sixth pitcher of the day. Byron Buxton, who didn’t start because of bruised ribs, pinch-ran and stole second — his 30th consecutive successful steal, dating back to 2018. Eddie Rosario then ripped a single into right, scoring Buxton.

Willians Astudillo had three hits, two runs and an RBI for the Twins. Mitch Garver collected three hits, two runs and two RBIs. Homer Bailey debuted for the Royals and pitched five innings, giving up three runs on five hits. He walked two and struck out eight, all swinging.

Rockies 1, Rays 0 (11 innings)

Chris Iannetta homered in the top of the 11th inning to lead Colorado past host Tampa Bay.

Iannetta, who came into the game in the bottom of the eighth inning, lined an 0-2 slider from Chaz Roe (0-1) with one out in the 11th. It was just Colorado’s second run over the past 38 innings and the team’s second home run of the season.

Wade Davis (1-0) pitched the last 1 1/3 innings and combined with four other pitchers for the shutout to help the Rockies end a four-game losing streak. Tommy Pham had two hits for Tampa Bay.

Blue Jays 5, Orioles 3

Matt Shoemaker pitched seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball, Randal Grichuk hit two solo home runs, and Toronto held on to defeat visiting Baltimore.

Slideshow (20 Images)

Grichuk also doubled and scored a run in the first inning as the Blue Jays salvaged the finale of the three-game series to complete a 3-4 season-opening homestand.

Baltimore’s Trey Mancini hit his third homer of the season, a three-run shot with one out in the ninth against Daniel Hudson. After the homer, Ken Giles replaced Hudson, striking out both of the batters he faced to earn his second save of the season.

—Field Level Media